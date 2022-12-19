ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

WBTV

Mother of abducted Rock Hill children speaks out about broken system

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 2 hours ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Large...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Neighbors fed up after driver plows through dog park fence in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A driver crashed into a fence at an east Charlotte dog park and now, neighbors are taking their safety into their own hands. Shyam Patel uses the dog park, which is along Shamrock Drive, nearly every day. But right now, it’s lined with yellow caution tape and there are tire marks still in the ground. He and many of his neighbors argue the area is unsafe because of reckless driving.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Local plumbers offer tips to protect pipes from freezing temperatures

CORNELIUS, NC
FOX8 News

Husband put ‘family in danger,’ missing North Carolina girl’s mother told detective

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New details obtained by Queen City News show the mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari believed her husband put the family in danger. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina’s whereabouts after […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Caught on camera: Shots fired at mail carrier delivering packages in Madison Park

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari

CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fiery overnight crash in north Charlotte left one person injured. That crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 85 South to Interstate 77 South. The car went over the guardrail and into the grass and caught fire. Medic said one person was seriously injured...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Officers investigating fatal University City-area shooting

CORNELIUS, NC
WXII 12

Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington. The...
LEXINGTON, NC

