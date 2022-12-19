Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Mon Health Systems
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Krystal Atkinson and Maggie Wright with Mon Health Systems joined First at 4 on Tuesday. Dr. Atkinson and Maggie talked about a stroke care certification, how Mon Health earned the certification, and what it means for stoke patients. You can watch the full interview above...
WVU hospitals launching innovative pain management program
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Chronic pain is something many people across the country deal with. The medical schools at Stanford University have launched an innovative pain management program that the WVU hospital system has adopted. It is a way to proactively manage symptoms of diabetes, arthritis, back pain and other auto-immune conditions. Communication […]
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
WDTV
Monongalia County EMS works to add Hope Hill Sobering Center as transport location
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Emergency Services were working to add the Hope Hill Sobering Center as one of its transport locations. The department’s medical director and his team were working with the state’s medical policy and care committee and the state’s EMS Medical Director in hopes of making this a reality.
Extreme cold expected in West Virginia, does your dog need to be inside?
With extreme cold expected across West Virginia, here's how to know when it's too cold for your furry friends.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 22
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses wishing a Merry Christmas from Beacon Wealth Management. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
James Harvey Flanigan
James Harvey Flanigan, 87, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 17, 1935 to the late John Flanigan and the late Mary (Short) Flanigan. James worked for Salerno Brothers as a truck driver. James is survived by four step-daughters: Joy...
lootpress.com
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
WTAP
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg attorney and Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber is facing charges from the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board for his part in the Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County, West Virginia. The charges stem from two clients of Raber’s, according...
WDTV
Louis A. Johnson VAMC involved in privacy breach
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said action is being taken to protect Veterans’ personal information following a recent privacy breach involving the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. The Department of Veterans Affairs’ notified the VAMC of a “data incident” involving Veteran Health Administration files from the...
Maryland deputy sheriff dies in West Virginia after 3-vehicle wreck
A deputy sheriff from Garrett County, Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68.
‘Extended delays’ expected on Goshen Road in Mon County
Drivers should continue to expect delays on Goshen Road until well into the new year.
Driver collides with deer on Route 33
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle sustained significant front-end damage Wednesday after colliding with a deer on US Route 33. According to reports from Deputy Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, authorities responded to US 33 East at the front of Middle Mountain Archery for a single-vehicle accident.
Metro News
A busy December for State Police interdiction unit
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — It’s been a busy month for the West Virginia State Police Interdiction Unit. The unit operates statewide and is primarily focused on criminal drug activity along the state’s highways. Tuesday, two members of the team, Trooper Nicholas McDougal and Corporal Isaac Harmon pulled over...
Crime in the Coalfields Season 1 Finale Out Now!
APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The twenty-third episode of Crime In The Coalfields and the final episode of season 1, centered around the notorious West Virginia University Coed Murders, is available […]
WDTV
Police locate missing Clarksburg teen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Collins has been located. Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is...
Your Christmas and New Year’s changes to trash collection and city hall hours
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, that may leave you wondering what your trash collection schedule will look like or when your city hall will be open.
WDTV
Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi
FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Fairmont
Do you require a sortlist of the best hospital in the Fairmont region? You are going to get a hospital sortlist in Fairmont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with address, Contact, Web Link info, average user ratings, has been mentioned All info has been collected from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
WDTV
WVSP cancels sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police sent a statement to 5 News saying the sobriety check has been canceled. WVSP did not say if the checkpoint will be rescheduled. The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County. The checkpoint will be on WV...
Comments / 0