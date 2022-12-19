NORTH FORK — It’s hard to believe on December 20, 2022, Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler chaired his last board of supervisor meeting. Supervisor Wheeler contributed to the Board of Supervisors meeting with the same enthusiasm as he did his first meeting in 2007, and every meeting in between. Despite Tom’s health struggles, Supervisor Wheeler once again worked collaboratively with the other supervisors to support county policy, promote property rights, and offered common-sense solutions.

MADERA COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO