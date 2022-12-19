Read full article on original website
Now City Leaders Want Fresno State to Join Pac-12
Fresh off a Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl victory, talk of Fresno State moving to the Pacific-12 Conference is somewhere between fan fiction and what-if fantasy. Now, it could become a political passion. Fresno City Councilman Tyler Maxwell said he will bring a motion to the City Council in support of...
Driver charged with murder in crash that killed Hoover High School student
The driver involved in a crash that killed a Hoover High School student has been charged with murder.
Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
WATCH: Fresno sheriff provides details into two investigations
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference Thursday morning on two separate investigations. Officials say Fresno County Sheriff-Elect John Zanoni will provide details of two separate investigations that have since overlapped into one larger case.
Costa Searches for Solution After Madera Community Hospital Sale Called Off
Rep. Jim Costa revealed Thursday that the sale of financially troubled Madera Community Hospital to the corporate parent of Fresno’s Saint Agnes Medical Center is off. “The people of Madera County should not have to travel more than 30 minutes for healthcare. We must find a way to help.” — Rep. Jim Costa.
Former FUSD Trustee Breaks Silence Over $3,500 Wine & Dine Allegations
Former Fresno Unified trustee Terry Slatic, who is being investigated by the California Fair Political Practices Commission over whether he improperly reported a dinner gift from Superintendent Bob Nelson, said Friday that he was never told Nelson had established a fixed price meal when he ordered expensive bottles of wine and $145 Wagyu steaks for himself and his plus-one guest.
Madera County District 5 Supervisor Says Farewell
NORTH FORK — It’s hard to believe on December 20, 2022, Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler chaired his last board of supervisor meeting. Supervisor Wheeler contributed to the Board of Supervisors meeting with the same enthusiasm as he did his first meeting in 2007, and every meeting in between. Despite Tom’s health struggles, Supervisor Wheeler once again worked collaboratively with the other supervisors to support county policy, promote property rights, and offered common-sense solutions.
FRESNO COUNTY: Electronic theft of benefits up 2000%
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Electronic thieves have stolen from nearly 3,000 state benefit cardholders in Fresno County this year. According to the Fresno County Department of Social Services (DSS), con artists stole benefits from around 120 cards in Fresno County. This year that number dramatically increased by over 2000% with 2,800 cards hit in the county.
Charges filed against 4 Fresno residents for auto theft, identity theft and real estate fraud
The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has filed 35 counts against Marcos Garza, Jr., Ana Ramirez, Laura Mora and Olivia Rodriguez related to car theft, identity theft and real estate fraud conspiracy.
Visalia Man Receives Life Sentence in Case Worthy of ‘Dateline’
In a case worthy of “Dateline,” a Visalia man has been sentenced to life in prison for strangling his wife to death 16 years ago. Tulare County Judge Nathan Leedy imposed the sentence on Joseph Allen Hughes, 45, on Dec. 16. The sentencing followed Leedy’s finding that Hughes...
Visalia, December 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Davis Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Redwood High School - Visalia on December 22, 2022, 17:00:00.
DOJ: Hanford man accused of $8M sleep study fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, […]
Visalia Police asking for your help to identify four persons of interest in fatal bar shooting
The Visalia Police department has revealed four persons of interest in the fatal Green Olive bar shooting that took a security guard's life.
UNFILTERED – Mary and Jesus in the Quran?…and Moses Too? Sharia Law.
In this week’s episode, we discuss the intersections between Christianity and Islam and the relationship between religion and politics. Tune in for “Unfiltered” every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. live on gvwire.com and Youtube. Download the Unfiltered Podcast here or on your favorite mobile app. “Unfiltered” is...
Family nurse practitioner comes home to Corcoran
As family nurse practitioner Amandeep Kaur prepared to meet her new clinic team in Corcoran, she felt nervous and excited at the same time. After serving as a hospital registered nurse and charge nurse in Visalia for eight years, she was starting a new career in primary care. Then, in...
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
Authorities reveal name of victim in Saturday murder-suicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed by her sister’s boyfriend on Highway 41 in Fresno, as 28-year-old Ta-Sheng Ly of Fresno. This is just the latest instance of domestic violence that has claimed lives in the city of Fresno. Officers with California Highway Patrol say a 30-year-old […]
National Signing Day: See the Fresno State 2023 recruiting class
Early National Signing Day is here! Dec. 21 marks the first day that Fresno State's commitments can make their futures official by signing a Letter of Intent. The Bulldogs enter the big day with 15 commitments and are expected to add several more to the list on Wednesday. Continue as BarkBoard.com profiles each known commit - and stay tuned for more profiles added as additional commitments become public.
Domestic violence suspect shot and killed by Woodlake police officers identified
A domestic violence suspect that was shot and killed by Woodlake police has been identified.
Friends and family hold vigil to remember N’Kya, her unborn son
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s officially been one week since Fresno Police discovered N’kya and her unborn son Noah’s body in a trashcan in northwest Fresno. On Tuesday evening, friends and family members gathered to mourn the loss of them both. “I just don’t have the words to say how much I miss her my […]
