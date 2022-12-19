ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

GV Wire

Now City Leaders Want Fresno State to Join Pac-12

Fresh off a Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl victory, talk of Fresno State moving to the Pacific-12 Conference is somewhere between fan fiction and what-if fantasy. Now, it could become a political passion. Fresno City Councilman Tyler Maxwell said he will bring a motion to the City Council in support of...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Former FUSD Trustee Breaks Silence Over $3,500 Wine & Dine Allegations

Former Fresno Unified trustee Terry Slatic, who is being investigated by the California Fair Political Practices Commission over whether he improperly reported a dinner gift from Superintendent Bob Nelson, said Friday that he was never told Nelson had established a fixed price meal when he ordered expensive bottles of wine and $145 Wagyu steaks for himself and his plus-one guest.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Madera County District 5 Supervisor Says Farewell

NORTH FORK — It’s hard to believe on December 20, 2022, Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler chaired his last board of supervisor meeting. Supervisor Wheeler contributed to the Board of Supervisors meeting with the same enthusiasm as he did his first meeting in 2007, and every meeting in between. Despite Tom’s health struggles, Supervisor Wheeler once again worked collaboratively with the other supervisors to support county policy, promote property rights, and offered common-sense solutions.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

FRESNO COUNTY: Electronic theft of benefits up 2000%

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Electronic thieves have stolen from nearly 3,000 state benefit cardholders in Fresno County this year. According to the Fresno County Department of Social Services (DSS), con artists stole benefits from around 120 cards in Fresno County. This year that number dramatically increased by over 2000% with 2,800 cards hit in the county.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Visalia Man Receives Life Sentence in Case Worthy of ‘Dateline’

In a case worthy of “Dateline,” a Visalia man has been sentenced to life in prison for strangling his wife to death 16 years ago. Tulare County Judge Nathan Leedy imposed the sentence on Joseph Allen Hughes, 45, on Dec. 16. The sentencing followed Leedy’s finding that Hughes...
VISALIA, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Visalia, December 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Davis Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Redwood High School - Visalia on December 22, 2022, 17:00:00.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Hanford man accused of $8M sleep study fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, […]
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

UNFILTERED – Mary and Jesus in the Quran?…and Moses Too? Sharia Law.

In this week’s episode, we discuss the intersections between Christianity and Islam and the relationship between religion and politics. Tune in for “Unfiltered” every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. live on gvwire.com and Youtube. Download the Unfiltered Podcast here or on your favorite mobile app. “Unfiltered” is...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Family nurse practitioner comes home to Corcoran

As family nurse practitioner Amandeep Kaur prepared to meet her new clinic team in Corcoran, she felt nervous and excited at the same time. After serving as a hospital registered nurse and charge nurse in Visalia for eight years, she was starting a new career in primary care. Then, in...
CORCORAN, CA
KGET

Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Authorities reveal name of victim in Saturday murder-suicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed by her sister’s boyfriend on Highway 41 in Fresno, as 28-year-old Ta-Sheng Ly of Fresno. This is just the latest instance of domestic violence that has claimed lives in the city of Fresno. Officers with California Highway Patrol say a 30-year-old […]
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

National Signing Day: See the Fresno State 2023 recruiting class

Early National Signing Day is here! Dec. 21 marks the first day that Fresno State's commitments can make their futures official by signing a Letter of Intent. The Bulldogs enter the big day with 15 commitments and are expected to add several more to the list on Wednesday. Continue as BarkBoard.com profiles each known commit - and stay tuned for more profiles added as additional commitments become public.
FRESNO, CA

