FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car into pond near AmFam Field, female rescued
MILWAUKEE - A female was rescued from a vehicle that spun off the on-ramp of Highway 175 northbound near Brewers Boulevard/Frederick Miller Way and into a small pond Thursday night, Dec. 22. It happened around 10 p.m. near AmFam Field. Sheriff's officials said the female was the only person in...
CBS 58
Two women call 911 in alleged hostage situation, leading to arrest of Milwaukee man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police responded to a hostage situation late Wednesday, Dec. 21, leading to one arrest. Two women from Palmyra, one 34-year-old and one 26-year-old were reportedly being held against their will before calling 911 during an escape attempt from a residence near N. 77th St. and W. Hampton.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
58th and Center vehicle fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 responded to the scene of a vehicle fire near 58th and Center in Milwaukee. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. No injuries were reported. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire. This is a developing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing woman found safe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a missing woman, 21, last seen Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22 near 12th and Dakota, was found safe Thursday night. Police asked for help locating Shaisis Morris, last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Shortly before 10 p.m., police said Morris was safely located. Thank you for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near Appleton and Lancaster; 1 man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Appleton and Lancaster that landed a 43-year-old man in a hospital on Thursday, Dec. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital to treat his wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman set on fire by stranger thriving 2 years after attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Amber Fuller remembers so much about the morning of Sept. 2, 2020. It was a beautiful late summer morning and Fuller, a massage therapist, was walking her two dogs around her Waukesha neighborhood before leaving for work. She would not make it to her appointments that day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
Woman in critical condition following hit-and-run
A pedestrian is in critical condition following a hit-and-run Thursday morning near Fond Du Lac and Sherman.
americanmilitarynews.com
Milwaukee Police: Active shooter at veterans facility subdued
WISN-TV (Channel 12) reported that multiple gunshots were heard at the scene, near Veterans Central Place, a facility near the intersection of 35th and Wells streets in Milwaukee. “Upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, a 66-year-old Milwaukee man, in a basement with other residents of the building … The suspect...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: New video shows suspected killer of Milwaukee mail carrier
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Flags across Wisconsin are flying at half-staff Thursday, Dec. 22, in honor of Aundre Cross, a United States Postal Service (USPS) worker shot to death while delivering mail on his route in Milwaukee. Friday, Dec. 23, will mark two weeks since Cross was murdered. While his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Significant Milwaukee police presence near 34th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 for what officials describe as a "critical incident." The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene – and...
Amtrak cancels some trains from Milwaukee
A winter storm is working its way through southeastern Wisconsin and causing delays, cancelations, and headaches for a lot of people trying to travel this holiday season.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Milwaukee's North Division High School, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot near North Division High School on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21. Police said the shooting near 10th and Center happened around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim showed up at an area hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds. What led to the shooting is not yet...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: Officers, accused teen exchange gunfire
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha boy, 17, is accused of shooting at an unmarked Kenosha police vehicle near 66th Street and 23rd Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Prosecutors have charged Leonatay Lowery with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
During snow, wind, Racine deputy says driving slowly is key
RACINE, Wis. - While staying home is the best thing to do during a winter storm, if you do need to head out on the roads, law enforcement wants your help in keeping everyone safe. FOX6 News rode along with Racine County Sheriff's Deputy Nathan Schmaling Thursday night, Dec. 22,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County vehicle in ditch calls steady during winter storm
WAUKESHA, Wis. - As a winter storm brought snow, wind and cold to southeast Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 22, slick roadways were a big concern. In Waukesha County, 911 dispatchers came to work prepared. At the Waukesha County Communication Center, calls came in pretty steadily all day Thursday, but considering what...
Man killed by police officer at Vets Place Center in Milwaukee
A 66-year-old man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee, according to MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm
MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Appleton and Keefe shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Dec. 20 near Appleton and Keefe. It happened around 1:14 a.m. The 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
