marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Paper Proposes a Novel Method to Fuse Language Structures into Diffusion Guidance for Compositionality Text-to-Image Generation
Text-to-image generative models have received significant attention recently due to their potential to synthesize high-quality images from text descriptions. These models have many potential applications, including image synthesis, data augmentation, and improved understanding of the relationship between language and visual representation. Several approaches to text-to-image generation include generative adversarial networks...
marktechpost.com
This AI Paper Introduces A Novel Image Editing Scenario Called Paint By Example Where You Can Edit A Scene By Painting With A Conditional Image
Recently, we are seeing the huge impact of language-guided image editing based on deep learning techniques that allow non-expert people to generate outstanding artistic images. In this scenario, a challenging task is semantic image editing, whose goal is to manipulate the semantics of the content inside an image while preserving its overall realism. The application of famous language-image models can be non-trivial for this task since textual descriptions are ambiguous and may not accurately reflect user-desired effects.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Amazon to replace human staff with AI propelled robots
As expected, the Artificial Intelligence technology is invading our lives so much that it has already started stealing our jobs as robots are being hired as human replacements. The reason is that they do not ask for leaves or weekly offs, work 24/7 if/when necessary, are easy to maintain, do not take sick leaves and never demand for any bonus or stipulated pay.
CNET
Amazon Aims to Kill the Barcode to Help Robots Sort Your Shopping
Robots may be the future, but robotic arms are apparently no good at using an old and steadfast form of technology: the barcode. Barcodes can be hard to find and might be affixed to oddly shaped products, Amazon said in a press release Friday, something robots can't troubleshoot very well.
marktechpost.com
Amazon Researchers Release CoCoA-MT: A Dataset and Benchmark for Controlling formality in Machine Translation
Neural machine translation (NMT) models have steadily improved over the years, and their quality is now quite close to that of human translators. Commonly, the goal of an MT assignment is to provide a single translation for an input segment. However, there are numerous situations where more than one translation is correct.
Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott on how AI language models can democratize education: “It creates a bunch of opportunity”
If you’ve been on the internet this week, you’ve likely seen the buzz about ChatGPT, AI firm Open AI’s advanced, human-sounding chatbot that was released for public use last week. As users marveled at the chatbot’s ability to answer complex questions and even make jokes, many are hypothesizing what the implications will be for higher education as well as the future of work. At Fortune’s Brainstorm AI conference in San Francisco, CTO of Microsoft Kevin Scott explained what the potential is for powerful AI language models to make information more accessible.
science.org
AI learns to write computer code in ‘stunning’ advance
Software runs the world. It controls smartphones, nuclear weapons, and car engines. But there’s a global shortage of programmers. Wouldn’t it be nice if anyone could explain what they want a program to do, and a computer could translate that into lines of code?. A new artificial intelligence...
A new AI testing system could help unlock secrets of the human genome
Artificial intelligence (AI) is an innovative tool that can be trained to make predictions and solve problems quickly and with accuracy. However, the reasoning behind the output, or information sent out after the AI software receives input from datasets, is not yet clearly understood. Researchers have been trying to comprehend...
aiexpress.io
Damage assessment using Amazon SageMaker geospatial capabilities and custom SageMaker models
On this put up, we present easy methods to prepare, deploy, and predict pure catastrophe injury with Amazon SageMaker with geospatial capabilities. We use the brand new SageMaker geospatial capabilities to generate new inference knowledge to check the mannequin. Many authorities and humanitarian organizations want fast and correct situational consciousness when a catastrophe strikes. Realizing the severity, trigger, and site of injury can help within the first responder’s response technique and decision-making. The shortage of correct and well timed info can contribute to an incomplete or misdirected reduction effort.
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
marktechpost.com
Researchers Present An Optical Chip That Can Train Deep Neural Networks Using Direct Feedback Alignment
McKinsey has recently reported that Machine Learning applications have seen a skyrocketing rise of $165 billion yearly. But any Machine Learning model must be trained before performing any kind of task. But training is not an easy task. The training of Tesla’s Artificial Intelligence system might cost several million dollars...
marktechpost.com
Bad Data Engineering Practices And How To Avoid Them
Data Engineering is designing and building systems to collect, store, and analyze data at scale. Organizations need the right people and technology to collect massive amounts of data and ensure that the data is in a usable state by the time data analysts and data scientists get hold of the same. The field of Machine Learning and Deep Learning can only succeed with data engineers processing and channeling the data.
psychologytoday.com
Collective Intelligence Will Outsmart You
Collective intelligence is on the rise—and it is, in fact, much more effective than our individual brains. We may have reached a peak in terms of our individual intelligence. Web3 turns to collective intelligence as the original engine of the internet. We must shift from competitive individualism to a...
This Company Built a New Kind of Robot: 'It Moves the Way People Move'
Greg Lynn, CEO of Piaggio Fast Forward, Inc. discusses his company's path to innovation.
Ada Lovelace's skills with language, music and needlepoint contributed to her pioneering work in computing
Ada Lovelace, known as the first computer programmer, was born on Dec. 10, 1815, more than a century before digital electronic computers were developed. Lovelace has been hailed as a model for girls in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). A dozen biographies for young audiences were published for the 200th anniversary of her birth in 2015. And in 2018, The New York Times added hers as one of the first “missing obituaries” of women at the rise of the #MeToo movement. But Lovelace – properly Ada King, Countess of Lovelace after her marriage – drew on many different fields...
geekwire.com
AI’s next frontier: AlphaCode can match programming prowess of average coders
Artificial intelligence software programs are becoming shockingly adept at carrying on conversations, winning board games and generating artwork — but what about creating software programs? In a newly published paper, researchers at Google DeepMind say their AlphaCode program can keep up with the average human coder in standardized programming contests.
marktechpost.com
Meta has open-sourced Anonymous Credential Service (ACS), a highly available multitenant service that allows clients to authenticate in a de-identified manner
The least amount of data must be gathered by all businesses in order to avoid personally identifiable information from getting into the wrong hands. The method taken by Meta developers in their approach to data minimization was discussed in a talk they gave, along with an internal solution they devised called the Anonymous Credentials Service (ACS). Meta recently open-sourced it. Anonymous Credential Services(ACS) is a service that allows multi-client authentication.
marktechpost.com
Meet Protopia AI: A Texas-based Company Bridging a Critical Gap in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Imagine this: You run a data-driven driven fintech or healthcare company; you have access to a plethora of data, and could use new machine learning tools to better predict fraud or advance clinical research. Except, you can’t: the value and insights from the data are entangled in privileged customer data that make it difficult to access for your AI model.
