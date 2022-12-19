ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Driver left after deadly crash in southeast Austin, victim unidentified

By Erica Pauda
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Cc8B_0jo8SDRY00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department provided an update Monday on a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened Dec. 16.

1 dead after being hit by vehicle on Montopolis Drive

At approximately 2:40 a.m., APD officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Bastrop Highway service road and Montopolis Drive, the release said.

According to police, the driver did not stop to render aid and left the area. The unidentified pedestrian died on the scene.

The case remained under investigation Monday, the release said.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

1 arrested after SWAT situation at south Austin hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after an attempt to make an arrest for felony warrants escalated to a SWAT situation in south Austin Thursday, the Austin Police Department said during a media briefing near Santiago Street. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at a Super 8 in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS says a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Northwest Austin. It happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 183 Hwy and Balcones Club Drive. ATCEMS immediately started CPR, but after extensive resuscitative efforts, they say the patient died.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Two men hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two men have been shot in an aggravated assault, according to Killeen Police. Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Lisa Lane in reference to a 9-1-1 call for shots fired. They arrived on scene and found a vehicle that crashed into a fence, and the vehicle appeared to have been shot several times. The vehicle was occupied by three men, and two of them had gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Woman murdered in Killeen, no arrest yet

KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old woman is dead and Killeen police detectives are "actively investigating" to find her killer. Kila Nanette Spencer was found shot – and later pronounced dead – after police were dispatched to the 700 block of Stetson Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Austin police search for wanted fugitive

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive. Simon Lopez Jr. has an outstanding felony warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, APD said on Wednesday. He also has an active warrant for violating bond conditions, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect

Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

APD searching for wanted fugitive involved in family violence

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Family Violence Unit is asking for the public's help searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. He has an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian dies at hospital after struck by vehicle in South Austin

A pedestrian hurt in a collision Sunday night in South Austin later died at a hospital, police say. It happened on the eastbound service road of West Ben White Boulevard, near the intersection with Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the incident at around 7:40 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

69K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy