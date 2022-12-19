Driver left after deadly crash in southeast Austin, victim unidentified
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department provided an update Monday on a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened Dec. 16.1 dead after being hit by vehicle on Montopolis Drive
At approximately 2:40 a.m., APD officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Bastrop Highway service road and Montopolis Drive, the release said.
According to police, the driver did not stop to render aid and left the area. The unidentified pedestrian died on the scene.
The case remained under investigation Monday, the release said.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 1