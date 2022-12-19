Eighty-five health systems are participating in a gun safety campaign aimed at reducing the epidemic of gun deaths across the country. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health started the project, Hospitals United, in September. Since then, 84 health systems have signed on, promising to teach their community members the importance of asking family and friends whether they have unlocked guns in their homes. Print, broadcast and digital ads, as well as billboards, have since been popping up around the country.

1 DAY AGO