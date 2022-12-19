Read full article on original website
105 hospital, health system projects in 2022 worth $100M or more, ranked
Becker's has reported on more than 100 hospital and health system projects worth $100 million or more in 2022, including 20 with a $1 billion price tag or higher. Big-ticket 2022 hospital and health system projects, in order from most to least expensive:. 1. Developer breaks ground on $5B medical...
Virtual everything, asynchronous care, sustainability: Healthcare innovation predictions for '23
Healthcare had an innovative year, with many new technologies entering the frame for hospitals and health system innovation arms investing in promising solutions. But what will 2023 bear for healthcare innovation? Becker's got forecasts from five health system leaders:. Thomas Graham, MD. Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer of Kettering (Ohio)...
12 hospital, health system leaders describe 2022 in 1 word
Becker's asked hospital and health system presidents and CEOs to describe their organization's 2022 using one word. None of them used the word "easy," but "grateful" came up more than once. From rural hospitals to academic health systems, from safety-nets to children's hospitals, here is how 12 healthcare leaders defined...
Hospital consolidation continues: 12 M&As that grabbed headlines in 2022
Consolidation continued to take flight across the healthcare sector this year, with many hospitals and health systems pursuing mergers and acquisitions to scale and reduce costs, provide additional care services and strengthen their footprint in certain markets. Here are 12 key transactions that were announced or have been completed this...
Virtual nurses, bots, AI: Digital health predictions for '23
A "headline-grabbing" health system/digital health company merger? Less digital health investment from hospitals? More virtual healthcare workers to meet staffing shortages?. These are some of the predictions health system chief digital officers made for the industry in 2023. Here are those digital health forecasts for the new year, as told to Becker's by nine executives:
Memorial Healthcare reports million dollar losses as hospitals suffer income decline
Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare reported a net loss of approximately $104.7 million for the six months ended Oct. 31, including a $95.6 million loss in the last three months of that period. The numbers compare with a net gain of $50.9 million and $12.9 million for the same periods, respectively, in 2021.
Which health systems have signed on to Northwell's gun safety campaign?
Eighty-five health systems are participating in a gun safety campaign aimed at reducing the epidemic of gun deaths across the country. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health started the project, Hospitals United, in September. Since then, 84 health systems have signed on, promising to teach their community members the importance of asking family and friends whether they have unlocked guns in their homes. Print, broadcast and digital ads, as well as billboards, have since been popping up around the country.
Kaiser, Cleveland Clinic, Providence: 20 chief digital officer moves in '22
As hospitals and health systems continued their shift to digital this year, several named their inaugural chief digital officers while other digital chiefs left for new jobs in other industries. Here are 20 chief digital officer appointments and exits in 2022:. 1. Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic named Terri Couts, RN,...
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Emory Healthcare, based in Atlanta, seeks an assistant director of pharmacy services. 2. Intermountain Healthcare,...
Leapfrog’s 58 top teaching hospitals by state
The Leapfrog Group developed a list of the best teaching hospitals that met their 2022 top hospital methodology. Top hospitals are identified using data from the watchdog organization's annual hospital survey, with selection based on excellence across staffing, hand hygiene, infection rates, surgery outcomes, maternity care, error prevention and other quality standards. Read more about the methodology breakdown for each category here.
3 hospital construction projects dealing with infrastructure issues
Becker's has reported on three hospitals or health systems experiencing infrastructure issues with its construction since Nov. 15:. Paramus, N.J.-based Valley Hospital experienced a settling issue during the construction of a parking garage. The issue did not affect the main hospital campus and will not delay the end of 2023 opening.
3 providers choosing Conifer for RCM services
Here are three providers that chose Conifer Health Solutions for revenue cycle management services this year:. 1. Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group on Oct. 20 selected Conifer for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership. The partnership involves full engagement, with a focus on clinical documentation improvement and coding. 2. Conifer on...
North Dakota hospital completes $58M financing agreement
Cando, N.D.-based Towner County Medical Center has completed a $58 million financing agreement that will go toward building a critical access hospital and nursing home. The project will consolidate the Towner County Medical Center and the Towner County Living Center into one facility. The new facility will have 30 skilled nursing beds, five basic care beds and eight inpatient beds, according to a Dec. 21 Greater Commercial Lending news release.
What 7 CNOs told Becker's about nurse well-being, retention this year
Supporting nurses and promoting their well-being was a top priority for chief nursing officers this year amid workforce shortages and ongoing pandemic stressors. Below, find a sampling of insights that CNOs shared with Becker's regarding these efforts in 2022. Erica DeBoer, RN. Chief Nursing Officer at Sanford Health (Sioux Falls,...
Healthcare billing fraud: 8 recent cases
From a mistrial in a $158 million case, to a Georgia lab owner's conviction in a $463 million Medicare scheme, here are eight healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has reported since Dec. 14:. 1. Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme. Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia,...
Look alive as hospitals close and cut services, lawmakers urge HHS
Hospital closures, service reductions, mergers and acquisitions are creating a bed shortage and impeding patients' access to timely care, a group of Massachusetts lawmakers contend in a letter to HHS that requests information from the agency on its part in monitoring or interfering with service reductions. Citing more than a...
10 notable CFO transitions this year
From leadership appointments at newly formed health systems to financial experts stepping into CEO positions and the end of some decades-long healthcare careers, here are 10 CFO moves that captured the attention of Becker's Hospital Review's readers this year:. 1. Anthony DeFurio was named executive vice president and CFO of...
The loopholes of the 340B program
Hospitals are failing to fulfill the promise of the 340B program, which offers discounted drugs to hospitals that treat a large proportion of underinsured and uninsured patients, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 20. The program has long been controversial as nonprofit organization 340B Health has pointed to 19 drugmakers...
University Hospital appoints Ed Jimenez as new CEO
Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital named Ed Jimenez its new president and CEO, according to a press release sent to Becker's. He replaces Shereef Elnahal, MD, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as undersecretary of Veterans Affairs for health. University Hospital then named Mary Naples interim president while it went through the search process.
University Hospitals CEO wants to tap into staff's inner bookworm
Cliff Megerian, MD, CEO of Cleveland-based University Hospitals, launched a book club for employees that had its first in-person meeting this month. Cliff's Notes: A UH Book Club, which is named after Dr. Megerian, began in June. The first meeting was held via Zoom on June 30. "Dr. Megerian has...
