Tioga County, NY

Over $5.5M in unpaid school taxes in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Over $2.6 million will be added to Chemung County taxes next year after that amount wasn’t paid in school taxes in 2022, according to the treasurer’s office. Chemung County Treasurer Jennifer Furman said that among all the school districts with residents in Chemung County, a total of $5,590,308.80 in school […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / A Bomb Cyclone is Going to Make Christmas Week a Wild Ride

Volume 6 - This Coming Week to Feature Rain/Wind/Snow and Blizzard Conditions Across the Country. Welcome back to my series on weather forecasts and trends for the Norwich, NY (13815) area. Norwich is a small city of about 8,000 people located in central NY State (Chenango County). My home is located approximately 4 miles Southeast of Norwich on a rural hilltop at about 1500 feet elevation. The elevation in Norwich, NY is about 1000 feet.
NORWICH, NY
Brutal Arctic Air Will Blast Binghamton Just Before Christmas

Bundle up, Binghamton because we're in for an exceptionally cold Christmas this year. Forecasters are issuing warnings of life-threatening cold for huge chunks of the United States, including the Southern Tier. Meteorologists are predicting that temperatures in the Southern Tier will hoover around 50 degrees on Friday, December 23 before...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 5, 2022 through Dec. 11, 2022 there were 72 calls for service, and nine traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Derick J. Fredenburg, age 23 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor),...
OWEGO, NY
Snow Closes Binghamton-Area Schools, Knocks Out Electricity

Residents across upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania received a preview of winter weather as a storm dumped several inches of snow across the region. Snow, sleet and freezing rain combined to cause dozens of vehicle crashes in the Binghamton area. Traffic was slowed on highways and secondary roads because of slippery conditions.
BINGHAMTON, NY
No injuries after school bus hits deer in Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – No injuries were reported in Tioga County after a bus hit a deer Wednesday morning. The Southern Tioga School District superintendent told 18 News that the bus hit a deer while headed to Cowanesque Valley. Students were on board and were taken to the hospital to be checked. However, no […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
Miami Man Sentenced for Gas Station Skimming Scheme in Broome, Other Counties

A Miami man will spend over two years in prison for participating in an access device fraud conspiracy. According to the United States Department of Justice, Arley Gonzalez was sentenced to 27 months in prison after he admitted in May he conspired with others to build skimming devices designed to steal gas station customer information.
MIAMI, FL
State shuts down Stone Lounge (Video Included)

The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) voted for a penalty of cancellation of the Stone Lounge’s liquor license at a board meeting last Wednesday, according to an email from a SLA public information representative. Camron Fuller, owner and operator of the Stone Lounge and Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland,...
CORTLAND, NY
Twin Tiers & Central NY Under Winter Storm Warnings

As a big winter storm makes its way eastward, the National Weather Service in Binghamton has upgraded previous storm watches to Winter Storm Warnings for the Twin Tiers and Central New York. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has a Winter Storm Warning in effect running from 7 a.m....
BINGHAMTON, NY
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Patrick Adams

Patrick Adams is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Adams has violated his probation. Adams was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Adams is is 38 years old. Adams brown hair and eyes. Adams is 6’4″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. The last known...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
