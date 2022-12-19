Read full article on original website
Endicott Awarded $6 Million for Demolition of Old IBM Buildings
The long-planned project to tear down five large buildings once used by IBM Endicott has received a big boost with a multi-million dollar grant from New York state. The village of Endicott is to receive $6 million to help pay for the cost of demolition of 550,000-square-feet of vacant industrial space along North Street.
Equipment Removed From Former Binghamton Crowley Milk Plant
After years of inactivity, workers once again are busy at the old Crowley milk processing facility on Binghamton's South Side. Since late November, equipment has been removed from the sprawling building and trucked away from the site. A glimpse inside the first floor of the former Crowley milk plant on...
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
Over $5.5M in unpaid school taxes in Chemung County
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Over $2.6 million will be added to Chemung County taxes next year after that amount wasn’t paid in school taxes in 2022, according to the treasurer’s office. Chemung County Treasurer Jennifer Furman said that among all the school districts with residents in Chemung County, a total of $5,590,308.80 in school […]
Jewish Worship Complex Planned for Binghamton Office Building
The Binghamton planning commission has approved a project to convert part of a downtown office site into a place of worship primarily for university students. The Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life of Vestal intends to develop the satellite facility on the first floor of a building at Wall and Henry streets.
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / A Bomb Cyclone is Going to Make Christmas Week a Wild Ride
Volume 6 - This Coming Week to Feature Rain/Wind/Snow and Blizzard Conditions Across the Country. Welcome back to my series on weather forecasts and trends for the Norwich, NY (13815) area. Norwich is a small city of about 8,000 people located in central NY State (Chenango County). My home is located approximately 4 miles Southeast of Norwich on a rural hilltop at about 1500 feet elevation. The elevation in Norwich, NY is about 1000 feet.
Brutal Arctic Air Will Blast Binghamton Just Before Christmas
Bundle up, Binghamton because we're in for an exceptionally cold Christmas this year. Forecasters are issuing warnings of life-threatening cold for huge chunks of the United States, including the Southern Tier. Meteorologists are predicting that temperatures in the Southern Tier will hoover around 50 degrees on Friday, December 23 before...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 5, 2022 through Dec. 11, 2022 there were 72 calls for service, and nine traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Derick J. Fredenburg, age 23 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor),...
Snow Closes Binghamton-Area Schools, Knocks Out Electricity
Residents across upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania received a preview of winter weather as a storm dumped several inches of snow across the region. Snow, sleet and freezing rain combined to cause dozens of vehicle crashes in the Binghamton area. Traffic was slowed on highways and secondary roads because of slippery conditions.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Heights PD seeks help identifying person seen near old Knitting Mill warehouse before fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen near the area of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. on Dec. 5th before a fire broke out within. Police did not say if the person in question is a suspect or a person of interest.
No injuries after school bus hits deer in Tioga County
TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – No injuries were reported in Tioga County after a bus hit a deer Wednesday morning. The Southern Tioga School District superintendent told 18 News that the bus hit a deer while headed to Cowanesque Valley. Students were on board and were taken to the hospital to be checked. However, no […]
Broome County man wanted for violating probation
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Haven Strong on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
New Vestal Fire Station Being Built Next to Kohl’s, Target Stores
Workers are busy constructing a new fire station next to a busy shopping center in Vestal. The building will be located just south of the Kohl's department store in the Parkway Plaza. The site is east of the PetSmart, Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale and Target stores. A former American...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Miami Man Sentenced for Gas Station Skimming Scheme in Broome, Other Counties
A Miami man will spend over two years in prison for participating in an access device fraud conspiracy. According to the United States Department of Justice, Arley Gonzalez was sentenced to 27 months in prison after he admitted in May he conspired with others to build skimming devices designed to steal gas station customer information.
cortlandvoice.com
State shuts down Stone Lounge (Video Included)
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) voted for a penalty of cancellation of the Stone Lounge’s liquor license at a board meeting last Wednesday, according to an email from a SLA public information representative. Camron Fuller, owner and operator of the Stone Lounge and Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland,...
Binghamton, Vestal Traffic Delays Over for Now in “Greenway” Zone
Drivers won't encounter backups and lane closures for a few months along the route of the future Greenway trail between Binghamton and Vestal. The state Department of Transportation said construction work on the $25 million project has been completed for the season. Operations in on Route 434 are scheduled to...
Twin Tiers & Central NY Under Winter Storm Warnings
As a big winter storm makes its way eastward, the National Weather Service in Binghamton has upgraded previous storm watches to Winter Storm Warnings for the Twin Tiers and Central New York. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has a Winter Storm Warning in effect running from 7 a.m....
Two-Alarm Fire Claims the Home of a Johnson City Family
The parents of two little girls woke up this morning in utter disbelief as everything they owned went up in flames last night in the midst of a winter storm and only days before Christmas. Sadly, a two-alarm fire in Johnson City has destroyed a young family's home only days...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Patrick Adams
Patrick Adams is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Adams has violated his probation. Adams was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Adams is is 38 years old. Adams brown hair and eyes. Adams is 6’4″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. The last known...
