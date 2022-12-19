Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’
Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor. Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday. Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and...
MMAmania.com
Cormier: Jon Jones facing ‘dangerous’ fights at heavyweight — ‘He struggled at times with bigger guys’
Jon Jones, widely-considered one of the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of all time, wasted three years of his athletic prime sitting on the sidelines. “Bones” is expected to make his eventual comeback in the heavyweight division at some point in early-to-mid 2023 and longtime rival Daniel Cormier predicts the presence of Jones will immediately upgrade the quality of the weight class.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Ryan Garcia Skipping Gesta Fight: I Think That It Could Be Him Juicing
Gervonta Davis gave two reasons Wednesday why he thinks Ryan Garcia decided to skip what was supposed to be a tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta on January 28. The unbeaten Baltimore native first suggested to a small group of reporters after an open workout that his rival could be using performance-enhancing drugs. Davis added that Garcia just might not have wanted to get down to 140 pounds or lower for a fight that could’ve helped keep him sharp prior to his showdown with Davis, who first must beat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7.
Boxing Scene
Spence Not Interested in Fighting Pacquiao, Compares it To Holmes Beatdown of Ali
Errol Spence Jr. thinks it would severely hurt his credibility if he fought Manny Pacquiao at this point in his career, and he has a specific historical precedent in mind to back up his claim. Talk of Spence, of Desoto, Texas, fighting Filipino legend Pacquiao cropped up recently after Pacquiao,...
worldboxingnews.net
Huge sore point hurts Floyd Mayweather win over Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao still divides opinion over seven years after the pair smashed the Pay Per View record. When Pacquiao took on Mayweather in 2015 it was a fight the world had wanted for over half a decade. Many believed the fight happened at least four years too late.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Attempted To Sign Athena After WWE Release, AEW Was Always Her Primary Destination
The Fallen Goddess was considered by several promotions after her WWE release. Prior to signing with AEW, Athena made a name for herself in WWE and NXT as Ember Moon. She would hold the NXT Women’s Championship during her time in the company but could not repeat this success on the main roster.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis 'Not Sleeping On, Overlooking' Garcia: 'You Saw What He Did To Colbert'
Gervonta Davis has already agreed to fight Ryan Garcia, but first, he’ll have to successfully get past a separate dance partner in Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7. Davis’ fight against Garcia – set to headline a Showtime pay-per-view event at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. – cannot be considered a tune-up or stay-busy fight for the Baltimore-based boxer by any means.
Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Is Naoya Inoue closing in on Terence Crawford for No. 1?
Naoya Inoue's impressive KO victory earned him some votes from the ESPN pound-for-pound rankings panel.
Report: Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk agree to meet with no interim fights
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk reportedly intend to fight each other next. Bob Arum, Fury’s co-promoter, told Sky Sports that the heavyweight titleholders have agreed to meet for the undisputed championship in the first third of next year, as no date has been selected. And Arum emphasized that they...
Boxing Scene
Chris Colbert: "Great Win Frank Martin, Let's Dance"
Despite being forced to take on a late replacement in Hector Luis Garcia, Chris Colbert, as hubris as ever, believed that he would have little to no trouble dealing with the 31-year-old. Nevertheless, regardless of his self-belief, the crafty southpaw floored the loquacious star during their showdown earlier this year before cruising to a unanimous decision victory.
Boxing Scene
Fury, Usyk Agree To Fight Next Without Interim-Bouts, Says Arum
Top Rank's CEO, Bob Arum, has indicated that heavyweight world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next - without any interim-fights. Arum, who co-promotes Fury with Queensberry Promotions, is still working out the details for a fight where the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, WBA world titles would be at stake.
Boxing Scene
Spence: ‘I Got Helluh Options, I’ll Fight Whoever; Crawford Looked Good vs. Avanesyan, KO Was Nasty’
The much-discussed bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford slipped away once Crawford opted to face David Avanesyan instead on Dec. 10. That night, Crawford scored a spectacular knockout-of-the-year contender against Avanesyan in Nebraska. Meanwhile, in the Dallas area, Spence was involved in a freak car accident involving a 14-year-old unlicensed driver. Spence’s car was totaled, and he said his leg was injured.
Boxing Scene
Catterall Vows To Prove He Belongs at World Level in Taylor Rematch
Junior welterweight contender Jack Catterall is very eager to get in the ring with Josh Taylor for a second time. Their rematch is slated to take place in early March in Glasgow, according to the event promoter Boxxer. Boxxer, who are co-promoting the event with Top Rank, are planning to...
Boxing Scene
Team Prograis To Ramirez: You Passed Up A Title Opportunity, Zero Attempt Was Done To Strike A Deal
Jose Ramirez and his team have done their best to justify the former unified titlist passing on a guaranteed title shot. Regis Prograis and his team have a briefer and more direct response as to why the WBC junior welterweight title fight is no longer taking place. “Simply, you passed...
Boxing Scene
Mikaela Mayer Will Head To 135: I Want To Challenge Myself Against Katie Taylor
Former unified super featherweight world champion Mikaela Mayer is eager to test herself at the lightweight limit, against the undisputed champion in the weight class, Katie Taylor. Mayer is going to compete in the lightweight division for her next fight. She wants to bounce back from her October decision loss...
Boxing Scene
Muhammad Ali, Leicester Bantamweight, Inks Promotional With Eddie Hearn
Leicester bantamweight prospect Muhammad Ali - not to be confused with Rio Olympian and Queensberry Promotions fighter of the same name - has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will make his professional debut in 2023. The 18-year-old, who is managed by Sam Jones...
Boxing Scene
Lawrence Okolie-David Light WBO Title Fight Set For March 11 in London, Avoid Purse Bid
Lawrence Okolie has every intention of his next fight taking place without Matchroom Boxing. The unbeaten WBO cruiserweight titlist will move forward with his mandatory title defense versus number-one contender David Light. A deal was reached within the one-week extension period, thus avoiding a purse bid hearing that was scheduled to take place on Thursday at WBO headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Boxing Scene
Jose Ramirez: I'm Not Afraid Of Regis Prograis; I Just Know My Worth, How Big The Fight Is
Jose Ramirez was willing to take the risk inside the ring against Regis Prograis. The proud former WBC/WBO 140-pound champion is insulted by those that suggested this week that he is “afraid” to fight the powerful southpaw who won the WBC belt last month that Ramirez once owned. Ramirez reminded his doubters that his resume proves that he is willing to fight the most imposing opponents – including the dangerous southpaw Prograis knocked out to win his title, Jose Zepeda, and the only boxer who has beaten him and Prograis, Josh Taylor.
Boxing Scene
Warren, Arum Doubt a Fury vs. Usyk Rematch Would Have All The Belts at Stake
Frank Warren and Bob Arum, the co-promoters for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, are doubtful that a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk would include all of the heavyweight titles. Uysk, who holds the WBA, IBF, IBO, WBO world titles, has already been hit with two mandatory orders. The IBF wants him...
Boxing Scene
Erickson Lubin Vows To KO Sebastian Fundora If Given A Rematch
Before Erickson Lubin would lay his head to rest at night, the newly turned 26-year-old envisioned a roaring crowd standing on its feet while he clutched a junior middleweight world title. With six consecutive victories under his belt since his jaw-dropping defeat at the hands of Jermell Charlo several years ago, Lubin remained confident that his championship aspirations were well on their way.
