Duo arrested on active warrants in Queensbury
State police arrested Donald C. Tomlinson, 40 of Queensbury and Brianna F. Bouley, 24 of Wilton on December 20. The pair allegedly had false identification and active warrants for their arrest.
Hudson Falls man arrested in connection to bank robbery
A Hudson Falls man was arrested in connection to a robbery at the TD Bank in Hudson Falls that occurred on Tuesday. Harry Franklin, 52, is being charged with third-degree robbery.
SP: Albany man shoplifts Kohl’s of over $1,000
An Albany man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting a Clifton Park Kohl's multiple times, stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise. Christopher Freeman, 39, faces two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
5 Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught With Fentanyl In Region: Police
Five people are facing charges after being caught with stolen catalytic converters and illegal narcotics after a traffic stop, police said. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, around 5 p.m. police in Columbia County pulled over a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria in Canaan that matched the description of a vehic…
WRGB
Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
SP: Dunkin Donuts employee arrested for stealing funds
State police arrested Alexia L. Azan, 19 of Fort Edward on December 21. Azan was allegedly involved in stealing money from the Dunkin' Donuts she worked at.
WRGB
Driver responsible for crash had 5 prior DWIs, revoked license, East Greenbush police say
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man police say was responsible for a crash Monday was driving with a revoked license, and the current arrest is his sixth DWI in New York, according to East Greenbush police. On December 19, at 5:26 pm, East Greenbush Police were dispatched...
Indictment dismissed in fatal hit-and-run case
The indictment against a Moreau man has been dismissed in a South Glens Falls fatal hit-and-run case. The indictment originally charged John Lincoln-Lynch with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death
Saratoga County trio nabbed in underage drinking sting
New York State Police on Thursday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage alcohol sales in Saratoga County.
WRGB
Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
North Greenbush man allegedly threatens victim, robs Dick’s Sporting Goods
A North Greenbush man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting from Dick's Sporting Goods and threatening someone trying to stop him. Adam Cummings, 27, faces multiple charges.
Police investigating Hudson Falls bank robbery
The Hudson Falls Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at the TD Bank on 14 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Underage duo accused of beating 64-year-old in Hudson
Two children have been ordered to appear at Columbia County probation after they allegedly punched and kicked a 64-year-old man.
Last 2 men charged in Schenectady slaying plead guilty
The last two defendants charged in connection with the killing of Jennifer Ostrander on Aug. 2, 2020, on 6th Avenue in Schenectady, pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
Police: Washington County CO had fling with inmate
A corrections officer at Washington Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an inmate.
WRGB
Three sentenced for role in shooting death of 22-year-old woman back in 2017
PITTSFIELD, MA (WRGB) — Back on Oct. 2, 2017, Pittsfield Police responded to a report of gun shots in the area of Dewey Avenue. Authorities found 22-year-old Asiyanna Jones sitting in a parked car with a bullet wound to her head. Jones was taken flown to a Springfield hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Saratoga County DA responds to officer-involved shooting
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen released a statement Wednesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that took place in Saratoga Springs on November 20 and the subsequent release of information by city officials.
Albany, Bronx men get 10 years for drug convictions
An Albany man and Bronx man were each sentenced to 10-years in prison on Thursday for conspiracy to distribute drugs. Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty prior to their sentencing.
Alleged Animal Abuser from Upstate NY Charged after Grisly Find
The animal abuse allegations made against a woman in Troy are disturbing, to say the least - but kudos to our local law enforcement for doing what was necessary to make sure people like this don't ever own an animal again. According to a release by the Albany Police Department,...
Traffic Stop Helps Get Massive Amount of Fentanyl off the Streets
Last week, the Albany County Sheriff's Office performed a traffic stop and were surprised at what they found. Thursday night, David M. Nelson of Albany was taken into custody after deputies found he was driving with a suspended license. Not only that, but after searching his car they found a decent amount of crack-cocaine in addition to a whopping 6,500 bags of fentanyl laced heroin (CBS 6 Albany).
