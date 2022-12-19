Read full article on original website
MEXC Launches Broker Program with Up to 60% Daily Rebates
On December 20th, MEXC, the cryptocurrency trading platform, launched the broker program. Brokers who sign up for this program can get up to 50%-60% rebates on trading fees. It is understood that MEXC’s broker program is open to two types of brokers: API brokers and independent brokers. API brokers can connect customers with MEXC’s brokerage services by using MEXC-integrated API; independent brokers can utilize the advantages of MEXC, which are stability, security, and liquidity, to expand their business by integrating once.
Crypto Adherents Looking to Switch In Droves Are Now Eyeing HedgeUp
HedgeUp is a decentralized niche platform that bridges the gap between crypto users and alternative acquisition options. It makes it easier for crypto users to instil alternative investment assets like gold, art, wine, diamonds, aviation, and luxury watches, among others. One of the key benefits of alternative investment options is...
Is Polkadot (DOT) No Longer A Security? The Web3 Foundation Argues Its Case
The world of cryptocurrency and blockchain hinges on decentralization and utility. Although many projects would not meet those criteria, there are notable exceptions. For example, the Web3 Foundation argues Polkadot’s DOT is no longer a security, but software, due to its ongoing evolution. Why DOT May Have Been A...
Twitter Shows Support For Bitcoin and Ether, Adds Price Indexes To Search
Social media giant Twitter adds price indexes to stocks and other top financial assets. BTC and ETH make the list of cryptocurrencies added to the search feature; however, DOGE was surprisingly left out. Crypto enthusiasts laud Elon Musk and his team for the new feature saying digital assets are now...
TIDEFI DEX Announces Partnership With All Time High (ATH) Vodka for Real-World Tokenization Agreement
All Time High (ATH) Vodka is a new brand of ultra-premium vodka built around a tokenized reward structure for community members. Today, TIDEFI DEX, a recently launched decentralized exchange focusing on security and accessibility, announced its partnership with ATH Vodka. Through the collaboration, TIDEFI will assist in the introduction of the ultra-premium vodka brand’s distinctive $ATH token, which is based on the layer-one blockchain of TIDEFI.
Crypto Could Be Regulated Within The Existing Regulatory Frameworks
In his speech on November 21, 2022, on the topic “Reflections on DeFi, digital currencies and regulation”, at Warwick Business School’s Gilmore Centre Policy Forum Conference on DeFi & Digital Currencies, the Bank of England’s Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, Sir Jon Cunliffe, said that the general themes of corporate governance, and the quality of collateral in regulated and supervised conventional financial firms do apply to the crypto world.
Polygon Scalability Upgrade zkEVM Announces Final Testnet: Here Is What You Need to Know
The testnet is currently undergoing an audit to remove bugs and possible vulnerabilities. Polygon zkEVM is touted as the highest level of scalability for Ethereum. Polygon launched the last testnet before the rollout of the zkEVM scalability solution, which bundles transactions to increase speed and reduce gas fees. The layer-2 network has also announced an audit of the platform.
SpiritSwap is the First AMM DEX to Integrate Orbs’ L3 dTWAP to Enhance Trading Functionality
Although decentralized exchanges note billions of dollars in trading volume, their functionality remains somewhat limited. SpiritSwap steps up its game by accommodating the needs of traders with advanced strategies. Using Orbs’ dTWAP module enables broader versatility, creating a crucial industry precedent. SpiritSwap Takes The Next Step. The SpiritSwap AMM...
How to find the Right Online Reputation Management Company for Your Crypto Company
Since Bitcoin burst onto the market in 2008, cryptocurrencies and the idea of decentralized digital currencies have fascinated the world. The possibility of an alternative to traditional banking, and true financial independence and anonymity of transactions, is appealing for many reasons. But for as many reasons as there are to...
My Neighbor Alice Game Version 2.0 Launched; Warming Up for 2023 Land Sale Auction
My Neighbor Alice, a P2E multiplayer builder game version 2, is now available to the mainstream audience. Marked for success, the game enjoyed a successful nine-month pre-alpha stage, followed by an equally successful official launch in June 2022. Since then, the game has been gaining traction and is among the top-rated decentralized blockchain games across the globe.
Diversifying Your Portfolio With New Up-And-Coming Cryptos Like HedgeUp (HDUP)
While notable cryptos like BTC and BNB have made huge progress over the years, in recent times, they have struggled. Diversifying into new up-and-coming tokens is one of the best ways to maximise your portfolio’s growth potential. The growth rate of cryptocurrency projects in their earlier stages has been remarkable, and many coins have had over 100X their initial market value within the first year of launch.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Continues Bullish Momentum As APE and MANA Prices Remain Stable
While the cryptocurrency market has struggled to find footing in recent months, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continues to surge with bullish momentum during phase 3 of its presale. But while ORBN continues to push higher, many other coins like Apecoin (APE) and Decentraland (MANA) have remained stable. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Orbeon...
Why Compound (COMP) and Rate That Crypto (RTC) Price Tipped to Surge In 2023
After a rough 2022 for cryptocurrencies, many look to 2023 to find the best tokens. In 2023, many cryptocurrency experts predict Compound (COMP) and Rate That Crypto (RTC) will experience significant growth. In this primer, we’ll compare and contrast these two digital currencies by looking at how they’ve been put...
3 Reasons P2P Crypto Exchange Paxful Just Removed Ethereum From Its Platform
Peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace Paxful has removed Ethereum (ETH) from its platform. “Revenue is nice, but integrity trumps all,” founder and CEO Ray Youssef said while announcing the shocking delisting. Youssef outlined three main concerns around the world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency that led to the decision. Bitcoin...
Oryen Network’s Focus On Easy Staking Means More Exposure Than LTC — Get ORY In Live Presale
While the DeFi space is becoming increasingly crowded, Oryen has managed to differentiate itself by focusing on security and usability. Also, ORY is deploying the game-winning auto-staking tool. ORY has been the talk of the crypto circles owing to its astronomical rise. Business2community and the Reddit community regard ORY as...
Crypto Miners Are Feeling The Pinch Of High Energy Prices And Slump In Crypto Prices
The crypto mining profitability has been adversely impacted by the challenges facing the crypto industry in 2022. Crypto mining generally refers to the process by which cryptocurrencies generate new coins and verify new transactions onto the blockchain. The blockchain in turn, rewards the miners with new coins for maintaining and securing the blockchain. The reward of new coins incentives miners to dedicate more computing power to secure the blockchain.
Cardano-Centered Stablecoin Djed Set to Debut in January — ADA Poised For Rapid Adoption
The Cardano blockchain gears up to see the launch of one of its most anticipated stablecoin projects, Djed. Shahaf Bar-Geffen, the head of COTI Network, reiterated during an interview that the algorithm stablecoin would launch on the mainnet in January. Speaking with popular Cardano-focused podcaster, ‘bigpey,’ Shahaf stated:
Still Bullish: Billionaire Money Manager Bill Miller Maintains View Bitcoin Will Rise Again Despite FTX Chaos
Veteran investor Bill Miller is talking bitcoin again. Miller, who has managed billions of dollars worth of funds and allocated 1% of his net worth to Bitcoin, told Barron recently bitcoin has performed incredibly well in recent weeks despite the fallout from the industry-shaking collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange. While some may expect the FTX downfall to prolong the crypto winter, the mutual fund titan remains optimistic about the performance of the benchmark cryptocurrency in the future.
Crypto Companies Seek Partnership And Acquisition Strategies For Business Development
According to a November 30, 2022 news announcement on its website, Poloniex has entered into a strategic partnership with Huobi that involves working together on ecosystem expansion, project cooperation, liquidity support, and global compliance. Poloniex is a cryptocurrency exchange and service provider, founded in 2014. Huobi is a Seychelles-based cryptocurrency...
