After a strike ended with a new contract, Saint Vincent nurses say 'toxicity' persists 1 year later

WBUR
In record numbers, families without shelter are turning to Massachusetts emergency departments
A relentless headache first brought Oscar to the emergency department. But it was a lack of housing that sent her, and her 8-year-old son, back the next night. In late November, they stepped off a bus and onto Massachusetts soil for the first time. They hoped this would be the final stop in a five-year journey from Haiti, through South and Central America, to the United States.
Baystate Medical Center reimbursed $3.7M for hiring temporary nurses during pandemic
Baystate Medical Center will receive more than $3.7 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse the cost of hiring temporary nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owners of Northampton nursing home reaches settlement over substance use disorder needs
A Connecticut-based company operating nursing homes throughout Massachusetts, including Northampton, has reached a settlement by the Attorney General's Office over failure to meet the needs of residents with substance use disorder.
beckershospitalreview.com
16 lawmakers sign letter opposing Covenant Health's takeover of Connecticut hospital
Sixteen Democratic state legislators have signed a letter opposing Tewksbury, Mass.-based Covenant Health's planned acquisition of Putnam, Conn.-based Day Kimball Hospital based on concerns that the Catholic health system could limit reproductive and other types of care, The Connecticut Mirror reported Dec. 22. Covenant and Day Kimball came to the...
wgbh.org
Polar Park builders will pay $1.9 million to settle charges they misled Worcester on minority inclusion
The builder of the Polar Park baseball stadium in Worcester has agreed to pay $1.9 million to resolve findings that the company misled city officials about its inclusion of minority-owned businesses in the publicly funded construction project. The joint venture company, Gilbane/Hunt, agreed Wednesday to pay the funds to the...
spectrumnews1.com
Saint Vincent Hospital one of five Massachusetts hospitals with Aquablation Therapy
WORCESTER, Mass. - Saint Vincent Hospital is now the first central Massachusetts hospital to offer aquablation therapy, and one of five in the state. The therapy is a minimally invasive robotic treatment designed to help treat benign prostatic hyperplasia, a non-cancerous enlarged prostate. What You Need To Know. Aquablation therapy...
beckershospitalreview.com
Leading endocrinologist appointed physician-in-chief at Boston Medical Center
Anthony "Tony" Hollenberg, MD, has been selected as Boston Medical Center’s new physician-in-chief, BMC announced. In his new position, Dr. Hollenberg, a physician-scientist in endocrinology, will also serve as the John Wade Professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine.
beckershospitalreview.com
Physician who allegedly participated in Jan. 6 Capitol riot no longer works at Boston hospital
A physician and former employee of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, who was charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, no longer works at the organization, the hospital confirmed to Becker's. Jacquelyn Starer, MD, 68, of Ashland, Mass., was a per diem employee...
beckersasc.com
Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme
Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia, MD, was indicted for his alleged role in a healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Dec. 20. According to the indictment, Dr. Merchia billed former patients' insurance companies for monthly rentals of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure years after the patients discontinued the use of the machines.
Longest Night Vigil: Remembering Worcester's homeless
WORCESTER — The Longest Night Vigil, an evening of remembrance and hope to honor community members lost through homelessness, held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in front of the Mustard Seed food pantry and soup kitchen on Piedmont Street. This year's solemn event was the 32nd annual in the city, coinciding with National Homeless...
NECN
Cannabis Leaders Say Dispensary's Closure Could Be First of Many
A Northampton dispensary is the first adult-use cannabis retail store in Massachusetts to close, but industry leaders say it could be the first of many. The Source, based in Northampton, confirmed to the Business Journal earlier this month that it plans to close less than a year after opening in April. Two other cannabis CEOs who spoke with the Business Journal said it wasn’t a surprise to hear that a dispensary was shutting its doors.
MassLive.com
Springfield Catholic diocese appoints retired police lieutenant as interim director of victim assistance
SPRINGFIELD — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has appointed a retired police officer as interim director of victim assistance to succeed outgoing director Jeffrey Trant. Retired Springfield Police Lt. Norman Charest, previously a special investigator for the diocese’s Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance, was named to...
ARPA funding helps Springfield store get face lift
The former Kavanagh furniture store on State Street in Springfield is finally getting a facelift thanks to the latest round of ARPA funding.
WCVB
Deadline looms for Massachusetts residents to start the new year with coverage through Health Connector
BOSTON — The last day for Massachusetts residents to enroll with Massachusetts Health Connector for coverage starting in January is Friday. The Health Connector’s Open Enrollment runs through Jan. 23, but the busiest deadline annually is the December date leading to January coverage. Residents who need coverage can...
Task Force To Study Reparations for Blacks in Boston Gets Unanimous Vote, Boston NAACP President Calls it ‘Historic’
The Boston City Council voted unanimously to study how it can provide reparations and other forms of atonement to Black Bostonians for its history of slavery and discrimination. The Associated Press reports the city will now form a task force for the study, which is part of a growing movement...
Local Rhodes Scholarship recipient receives proclamation at Springfield City Hall
A local man received a proclamation at Springfield City Hall Monday evening.
newstalknewengland.com
Keith Jones Of Fitchburg, Massachusetts Indicted For Worcester, Massachusetts Homicide
On Monday at the Worcester County, Massachusetts Court House a grand jury indicted Keith Jones, 32, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Jones is charged with one count of murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm not at home or work, and possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Worcester police cite ‘threatening’ email in suspension of Officer Colby Turner’s firearm license
The day before Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner was placed on administrative leave and formally informed his off duty assignments were being investigated, he sent an email to more than 400 members of the Worcester Police Department. An attorney for the city, Darina Griffin, argued in court Thursday that the...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Business Development Corporation celebrates opening of Reactory Drive
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Business Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new roadway to allow for better access to The Reactory. The 46-acre biomanufacturing park was developed by the WBDC, who say federal and state money allowed them to create the new road, named Reactory Drive. WBDC President Craig Blais said the new road creates opportunity for new developments.
