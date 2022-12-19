ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

After a strike ended with a new contract, Saint Vincent nurses say 'toxicity' persists 1 year later

By Kelly Gooch
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

In record numbers, families without shelter are turning to Massachusetts emergency departments

A relentless headache first brought Oscar to the emergency department. But it was a lack of housing that sent her, and her 8-year-old son, back the next night. In late November, they stepped off a bus and onto Massachusetts soil for the first time. They hoped this would be the final stop in a five-year journey from Haiti, through South and Central America, to the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

16 lawmakers sign letter opposing Covenant Health's takeover of Connecticut hospital

Sixteen Democratic state legislators have signed a letter opposing Tewksbury, Mass.-based Covenant Health's planned acquisition of Putnam, Conn.-based Day Kimball Hospital based on concerns that the Catholic health system could limit reproductive and other types of care, The Connecticut Mirror reported Dec. 22. Covenant and Day Kimball came to the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Leading endocrinologist appointed physician-in-chief at Boston Medical Center

Anthony "Tony" Hollenberg, MD, has been selected as Boston Medical Center’s new physician-in-chief, BMC announced. In his new position, Dr. Hollenberg, a physician-scientist in endocrinology, will also serve as the John Wade Professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine.
BOSTON, MA
beckersasc.com

Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme

Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia, MD, was indicted for his alleged role in a healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Dec. 20. According to the indictment, Dr. Merchia billed former patients' insurance companies for monthly rentals of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure years after the patients discontinued the use of the machines.
BROOKLINE, MA
NECN

Cannabis Leaders Say Dispensary's Closure Could Be First of Many

A Northampton dispensary is the first adult-use cannabis retail store in Massachusetts to close, but industry leaders say it could be the first of many. The Source, based in Northampton, confirmed to the Business Journal earlier this month that it plans to close less than a year after opening in April. Two other cannabis CEOs who spoke with the Business Journal said it wasn’t a surprise to hear that a dispensary was shutting its doors.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Catholic diocese appoints retired police lieutenant as interim director of victim assistance

SPRINGFIELD — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has appointed a retired police officer as interim director of victim assistance to succeed outgoing director Jeffrey Trant. Retired Springfield Police Lt. Norman Charest, previously a special investigator for the diocese’s Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance, was named to...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Keith Jones Of Fitchburg, Massachusetts Indicted For Worcester, Massachusetts Homicide

On Monday at the Worcester County, Massachusetts Court House a grand jury indicted Keith Jones, 32, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Jones is charged with one count of murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm not at home or work, and possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work.
FITCHBURG, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Business Development Corporation celebrates opening of Reactory Drive

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Business Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new roadway to allow for better access to The Reactory. The 46-acre biomanufacturing park was developed by the WBDC, who say federal and state money allowed them to create the new road, named Reactory Drive. WBDC President Craig Blais said the new road creates opportunity for new developments.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy