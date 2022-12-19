ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maude
3d ago

I think you have to be pretty petty to use the golf carts trails and complain about a $30 fee to cover the up keep of the trails. Not a very good citizen and neighbor.

henrycountytimes.com

Updates from City of Locust Grove

Anyone owning a residential short-term rental property in Locust Grove now has more rules to follow. As has been done in other municipalities in Henry County, the City Council voted at its December 5 regular meeting to approve an ordinance establishing various regulations for properties in residential zoning districts that are available for short-term rental on various online platforms such as AirBnB.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores

ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Look out: County employee impersonator attempting to enter homes

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County residents may benefit from being extra vigilant this holiday season. The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources has received multiple reports of an imposter claiming to work for the county lab attempting to enter homes. People say the suspect was offering to collect free lead...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’

Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree.  The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters team up to battle house fire in southeast Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services teamed up with City of Woodstock firefighters to take on a residential structure fire on Coleman’s Landing near River Forest Lane in unincorporated southeast Cherokee County. After the flames were successfully extinguished, firefighters stayed on the scene to see...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Richard (Dick) Byron Charles, 90, of Peachtree City, Ga.

Richard “Dick” Byron Charles, 90, passed away peacefully at home, on December 19, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. “Dick”, a longtime resident of Peachtree City, Georgia, was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, to the late Byron W. Charles and Edith L. (Falt) Charles on October 5. 1932.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Preventing pipe bursts in frigid weather, experts offer advice

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowner James Kennerly can’t help but worry as the deepest freeze metro Atlanta has had in 9 years is headed our way. “My main concern is the exterior pipes because we’re leaving town today trying to beat the weather tomorrow,” he said.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Longtime local journalist Ben Nelms, 71, died Dec. 21

Ben Nelms, 71, of Peachtree City, Ga., died Dec. 21 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. A veteran of The Citizen news operation for more than 15 years, his final byline in The Citizen online was a week ago, Dec. 14. He began reporting local news in Louisville, Ga. at The News & Farmer newspaper in 1998 and later moved to Peachtree City to work for The Citizen. For the past three years, he has covered what is known in the industry as the police beat.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Store clerk, manager arrested for selling 'gas station heroin,' Peachtree City police say

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City store clerk and a manager are under arrest after selling a drug that was supposed to be taken off the shelves last summer. Tianeptine, sometimes known as "gas station heroin," has caused growing concern in Georgia. The Georgia Legislature passed a law that took effect in July making it a Schedule I controlled substance and any product with Tianeptine was supposed to be removed from store shelves.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Developer secures $245M in construction financing for two-tower Midtown project

Developer Middle Street Partners has secured $245 million in construction financing to build a multifamily project on Juniper Street in Midtown. The joint venture between Middle Street Partners and commercial real estate developer AECOM-Canyon Partners will feature two apartment towers between 11th Street and 12th Street – the former sight of restaurants Einstein’s and Joe’s […] The post Developer secures $245M in construction financing for two-tower Midtown project appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comcast Keeps Raising Prices, but Customers Have Another Choice

Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report prices move in only one direction. Every year, more or less, they always go up. Clayton County Animal Shelter adoptable pets - Week of December 21. Photos of pets available for adoption in Clayton County for the week of December 14. Each animal in...

