Ben Nelms, 71, of Peachtree City, Ga., died Dec. 21 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. A veteran of The Citizen news operation for more than 15 years, his final byline in The Citizen online was a week ago, Dec. 14. He began reporting local news in Louisville, Ga. at The News & Farmer newspaper in 1998 and later moved to Peachtree City to work for The Citizen. For the past three years, he has covered what is known in the industry as the police beat.

