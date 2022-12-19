Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Shana Genenbacher of Prattville
Shana Genenbacher is a real estate agent at Stone Martin Builders. In addition to helping families find their dream home, Shana is also dedicated to helping others. Genebacher and her team member, David Hall, make it a goal to volunteer or donate to local charities across Alabama every single month.
WSFA
Montgomery downtown district breaks into thirds, Hilltop area included
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nightlife in the capital city has expanded. The city of Montgomery unanimously voted to enlarge its downtown entertainment district during the city council meeting on Tuesday. The downtown district will be split into three different districts due to the state legislature setting an area limit of 6,969,600 ft2 for class three cities in a law passed in May.
Inside How Alabama Landed the Top Two In-State Recruits: James Smith and Qua Russaw
The two players have been close ever since they met as high school freshmen, and now they'll continue to be teammates and friends at the next level with the Crimson Tide.
Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
What Positions for Alabama Football Need the Most Help: Three-And-Out
The panel discusses what positions the Crimson Tide needs to focus on building in the offseason either through the transfer portal or in its 2023 signing class.
aldailynews.com
In first public office, Stewart prioritizing development in Black Belt district
To earn his seat in the 35-member Alabama Senate, Democrat Robert Stewart, D-Selma, first defeated in the May primary an institution in Alabama politics, Hank Sanders. In November, his contest against a Republican garnered more votes than any other state Senate race. Now, entering his first elected position, Stewart is...
WSFA
‘Omega Acts of Kindness’ makes charitable donations to 8 organizations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charities across the capital city were given money today as a part of the Omega Acts of Kindness. According to the city, Mayor Steven L. Reed and members of the Omega Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. presented the nearly $1,400 checks to eight different charities, including:
sylacauganews.com
Wharf restaurant to break ground in Sylacauga in 2023 after January’s Alex City opening
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Wharf Casual Seafood will open its sixth Alabama location in Sylacauga at some point in 2023 after it celebrates its Alexander City opening next month. Wharf offers a large variety of seafood options including fish tacos, burgers, salads, po-boys, gumbo, shrimp n’ grits, and combination platters that come with a multitude of side options as well as cocktail drinks and a kids’ menu.
lowndessignal.com
Letohatchee pastor leads Flatwood disaster relief efforts
Lowndes County residents escaped an EF-2 tornado which devastated the Flatwood Community just off Lower Wetumpka Road, leaving two dead in the early morning hours of Nov. 30. But by 7:30 a.m., two Lowndes County residents had joined disaster relief efforts to support and serve the small, devastated Montgomery community.
opelikaobserver.com
Changes To Lee County Trash Fee Billing
LEE COUNTY — There are changes coming to the Lee County Garbage Fee Billing system according to a press release from the Lee County Environmental Services Department. “The property tax bills that were sent out by the Revenue Commissioner in October 2022 did not include a garbage fee,” said a notice from Lee County. “Circumstances beyond our control are forcing us to implement a more flexible billing system.”
Wetumpka Herald
The Lofts at Bridge and Hill are open in Wetumpka
Visitors coming to Wetumpka can now stay downtown. The Lofts at Bridge and Hill now have seven rooms open at the corner of Bridge and Hill streets with a restaurant space to be built out. According to co-owner Webb Smith everyone is already loving it. “We have been taking guests...
tdalabamamag.com
Texas A&M, Auburn make push to flip 5-Star DB from Alabama
There is a buzz around Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Tony Mitchell, ahead of National Signing Day with Texas A&M and Auburn continuing to make pushes for the Thompson product. The Aggies and the Tigers have been consistent in their push for Mitchell for several months. He has...
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Opelika man in Tallapoosa County
A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder in the shooting death of a 49-year-old Opelika man in Tallapoosa County, authorities said Thursday. Camp Hill police officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2:05 p.m. Sunday on a call of a gunshot victim, said Chief Danny J. Williams.
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
Scarbinsky: Freeze warning in Auburn, but Tigers are light years behind their rivals
This is an opinion column. First impressions after the first day of college football’s December signing period (which needs to be abolished because of its unintended consequences, but that’s another screed for another day):. What did we learn? This Freeze warning wasn’t kidding. Hugh Freeze is a...
alabamanews.net
Wilcox Co. Teen Arrested in the Death of a Camden Man
A Wilcox County teen is behind bars charged with murder following a shooting in the Snow Hill community. Sheriff Earnest Evans say 17 year old Ignatius Price, Jr. is accused of killing Kendridge Higginbottom Black of Camden. Evans says the shooting happened just after 11 pm — Monday night. He...
WSFA
3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
Where does Auburn football turn in the transfer portal QB market?
Here are five quarterbacks the Auburn Tigers could be looking at now that Grayson McCall and Devin Leary are out of the picture.
WSFA
4 sought in Prattville copper theft case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is looking for multiple suspects wanted for the theft of copper wire. The property, valued at over $5,000, was stolen from International Paper, located at 100 Jensen Road. The suspects are said to have fled the scene in a white pickup and trailer.
