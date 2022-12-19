ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Shana Genenbacher of Prattville

Shana Genenbacher is a real estate agent at Stone Martin Builders. In addition to helping families find their dream home, Shana is also dedicated to helping others. Genebacher and her team member, David Hall, make it a goal to volunteer or donate to local charities across Alabama every single month.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery downtown district breaks into thirds, Hilltop area included

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nightlife in the capital city has expanded. The city of Montgomery unanimously voted to enlarge its downtown entertainment district during the city council meeting on Tuesday. The downtown district will be split into three different districts due to the state legislature setting an area limit of 6,969,600 ft2 for class three cities in a law passed in May.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
MONTGOMERY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Wharf restaurant to break ground in Sylacauga in 2023 after January’s Alex City opening

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Wharf Casual Seafood will open its sixth Alabama location in Sylacauga at some point in 2023 after it celebrates its Alexander City opening next month. Wharf offers a large variety of seafood options including fish tacos, burgers, salads, po-boys, gumbo, shrimp n’ grits, and combination platters that come with a multitude of side options as well as cocktail drinks and a kids’ menu.
SYLACAUGA, AL
lowndessignal.com

Letohatchee pastor leads Flatwood disaster relief efforts

Lowndes County residents escaped an EF-2 tornado which devastated the Flatwood Community just off Lower Wetumpka Road, leaving two dead in the early morning hours of Nov. 30. But by 7:30 a.m., two Lowndes County residents had joined disaster relief efforts to support and serve the small, devastated Montgomery community.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Changes To Lee County Trash Fee Billing

LEE COUNTY — There are changes coming to the Lee County Garbage Fee Billing system according to a press release from the Lee County Environmental Services Department. “The property tax bills that were sent out by the Revenue Commissioner in October 2022 did not include a garbage fee,” said a notice from Lee County. “Circumstances beyond our control are forcing us to implement a more flexible billing system.”
LEE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

The Lofts at Bridge and Hill are open in Wetumpka

Visitors coming to Wetumpka can now stay downtown. The Lofts at Bridge and Hill now have seven rooms open at the corner of Bridge and Hill streets with a restaurant space to be built out. According to co-owner Webb Smith everyone is already loving it. “We have been taking guests...
WETUMPKA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Texas A&M, Auburn make push to flip 5-Star DB from Alabama

There is a buzz around Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Tony Mitchell, ahead of National Signing Day with Texas A&M and Auburn continuing to make pushes for the Thompson product. The Aggies and the Tigers have been consistent in their push for Mitchell for several months. He has...
AUBURN, AL
East Coast Traveler

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
MONTGOMERY, AL
luvernejournal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
HIGHLAND HOME, AL
alabamanews.net

Wilcox Co. Teen Arrested in the Death of a Camden Man

A Wilcox County teen is behind bars charged with murder following a shooting in the Snow Hill community. Sheriff Earnest Evans say 17 year old Ignatius Price, Jr. is accused of killing Kendridge Higginbottom Black of Camden. Evans says the shooting happened just after 11 pm — Monday night. He...
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
WSFA

3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

4 sought in Prattville copper theft case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is looking for multiple suspects wanted for the theft of copper wire. The property, valued at over $5,000, was stolen from International Paper, located at 100 Jensen Road. The suspects are said to have fled the scene in a white pickup and trailer.
PRATTVILLE, AL

