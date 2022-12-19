ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Truth Hurts
3d ago

That poor girl. To have that disgusting loser do those things to her. I hope now that he is gone..she can somehow block that horrid memory and move on and somehow find happiness. Prayers for her.

Charges of open murder reauthorized for 16-year-old involved in shooting near Interfaith homes

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The charge of open murder has been reauthorized for a 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney issued a release on Thursday, December 22 stating that the original charges against Kahree L. Compton of one count of open murder and one count of using a firearm to commit a felony have been reauthorized.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Missing Mich. Mom Called Kids and Told Them She'd Be Home Soon, Police Suspect Foul Play

Heather Kelley's abandoned truck was found the day after she disappeared A Michigan mom of eight who vanished ten days ago is now considered a probable victim of foul play, according to police. Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen in public on Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller, who spoke about the missing woman at a Dec. 19 press conference. Kelley had left her home around 9 p.m. that night, then called her children at 10:20 p.m. to tell them she was heading back home. She was seen on camera...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Minor expected to live after Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Grand Rapids police say a minor is expected to survive after getting shot in the back on Sunday. WOOD-TV says it happened near Kalamazoo Avenue and Adams Street before 5 p.m. It's not clear what promoted the shooting.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan man claims he was recruited to cash fake checks, police say

HARING TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man who claims he was recruited by two men to cash fake checks has been arrested and charged, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 15, a trooper with the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to 4Front Credit Union in Haring Township for a report of someone trying to cash a fraudulent check in the amount of $4,915.80, according to a news release from MSP.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
Muskegon Heights school board member shot, killed Monday night

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 53-year-old Julius Muhammad, a newly elected member of the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System school board, has died after being shot Monday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at Muhammad’s home on Baker Street, according to police. Muhammad was found inside his home...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
