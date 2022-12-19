Read full article on original website
The Truth Hurts
3d ago
That poor girl. To have that disgusting loser do those things to her. I hope now that he is gone..she can somehow block that horrid memory and move on and somehow find happiness. Prayers for her.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Related
wkzo.com
Charges of open murder reauthorized for 16-year-old involved in shooting near Interfaith homes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The charge of open murder has been reauthorized for a 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney issued a release on Thursday, December 22 stating that the original charges against Kahree L. Compton of one count of open murder and one count of using a firearm to commit a felony have been reauthorized.
PD: Teen shot in the foot in SE Grand Rapids
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.
Suspect charged in Muskegon Heights school board member death
A suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a Muskegon Heights school board member.
Suspect charged and identified in murder of Julius Muhammad
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police have identified and charged one of the two individuals they have in custody in relation to the murder of a Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System school board member. Glenn Davis, 61, is charged with homicide open murder for the shooting death...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 GR murder
A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 shooting death of a man in Grand Rapids.
Man arrested, charged in shooting of incoming Muskegon Heights board member
On Thursday, a man was arrested and charged for the death of Julius Muhammed, who had recently been elected to the Muskegon Heights Public Schools Board of Education.
2 accused of killing toddler sent to trial
Two people accused of shooting and killing a toddler in September are heading to trial, court documents show.
Kalamazoo man accused of murder heading toward jury trial
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of fatally shooting a woman and injuring two others is heading toward a jury trial. Kalamazoo County District Judge Richard Santoni found Wednesday, Dec. 21, there was probable cause Myquan Deontae Rogers had committed 17 felonies, including murder and assault with intent to murder.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
WWMTCw
Two teens charged in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old Kai Turner will stand trial
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers accused of the shooting and killing of 2-year-old Kai Turner are expected to stand trial. Recalling the scene: Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound. A Kalamazoo County judge decided that there is enough evidence to bound the case...
7-year sentence ordered in $1.4 million COVID-19 relief fraud in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role in fraudulently obtaining more than in $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the sentence against 47-year-old Jemar Mason of Grand Rapids, who...
Arrest made in murder of Julius Muhammed
Muskegon Heights Police have confirmed that one person has been arrested in connection to the murder of Julius Muhammed.
Grand Rapids man sentenced to prison for COVID relief fraud
A Grand Rapids man who plotted to collect more than $1.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.
Suspect in fatal October 2021 shooting takes no contest plea
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Demarcus Javon Brown in 2021 has taken a no contest plea. 30-year-old Cordney Dashawn Toliver is facing a six-count warrant, including open murder, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. He took a no contest plea on Dec. 19 in the 17th Circuit Court.
Kent County Sheriff's Office releases list of warming centers
KENT COUNTY, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office has released a list of warming centers in Grand Rapids as the winter storm arrives. While it isn't advised to travel during the storm, several area shelters and ministries are opening their doors to people needing warmth or shelter. Temperatures...
Missing Mich. Mom Called Kids and Told Them She'd Be Home Soon, Police Suspect Foul Play
Heather Kelley's abandoned truck was found the day after she disappeared A Michigan mom of eight who vanished ten days ago is now considered a probable victim of foul play, according to police. Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen in public on Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller, who spoke about the missing woman at a Dec. 19 press conference. Kelley had left her home around 9 p.m. that night, then called her children at 10:20 p.m. to tell them she was heading back home. She was seen on camera...
iheart.com
Minor expected to live after Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Grand Rapids police say a minor is expected to survive after getting shot in the back on Sunday. WOOD-TV says it happened near Kalamazoo Avenue and Adams Street before 5 p.m. It's not clear what promoted the shooting.
Michigan man claims he was recruited to cash fake checks, police say
HARING TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man who claims he was recruited by two men to cash fake checks has been arrested and charged, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 15, a trooper with the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to 4Front Credit Union in Haring Township for a report of someone trying to cash a fraudulent check in the amount of $4,915.80, according to a news release from MSP.
WZZM 13
Muskegon Heights school board member shot, killed Monday night
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 53-year-old Julius Muhammad, a newly elected member of the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System school board, has died after being shot Monday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at Muhammad’s home on Baker Street, according to police. Muhammad was found inside his home...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 4