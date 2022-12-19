STOCKTON — In Stockton, a turkey drive brought Christmas cheer to those in need this holiday season.The need was so great that some people camped out overnight in their cars to secure that holiday meal. It was a chilly night, but that didn't deter families from waiting for hours. Lines began outside of the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds seven hours before the giveaway began."It's cold quite naturally, but other than that, everything is fine," said Jerry James Fountain, who was the first man in line. "We're really thankful for this opportunity." It was all to ensure a turkey is on...

