KCRA.com
Salvation Army gives away 20,000 toys to Sacramento-area families in need
The Salvation Army on Wednesday gave away 20,000 toys — some of them handmade — to 5,000 families in need in the Sacramento area. The Angel Tree Program, which provides gifts to families, has been in place for more than 40 years. The Salvation Army said they had a record number of families requesting help with gifts this year because of inflation.
'It's just good for our hearts': Stockton business gives away $32k in toys
STOCKTON, Calif. — Smiles were on faces, the holiday spirit was in the air and feelings of gratitude were on the mind in south Stockton Thursday as hundreds of kids picked out free toys. Owners of Winner's Bingo held their annual toy giveaway event Thursday morning, bringing out an...
"We're really thankful for this opportunity": Holiday food giveaway held at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds
STOCKTON — In Stockton, a turkey drive brought Christmas cheer to those in need this holiday season.The need was so great that some people camped out overnight in their cars to secure that holiday meal. It was a chilly night, but that didn't deter families from waiting for hours. Lines began outside of the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds seven hours before the giveaway began."It's cold quite naturally, but other than that, everything is fine," said Jerry James Fountain, who was the first man in line. "We're really thankful for this opportunity." It was all to ensure a turkey is on...
goldcountrymedia.com
Bayside Church Blue Oaks Christmas Experience welcomes everyone
A night of holiday lights, faux snow, Christmas carols with a twist and messages of hope are planned at Bayside Church Blue Oak’s “Christmas Experience.”. But it doesn’t come without a hard-working team behind it. “We’ve been getting ready since the summer,” said Kynzie Williams, a member...
Daycare owner suits up as The Grinch for Yuba City families
YUBA CITY — The Grinch is a Christmas favorite around the holidays but not many children expected to see the character in person — until now. Families in Yuba City are getting a green surprise just days before Santa arrives.The Grinch calls the mountains of Whoville home but is making appearances in Yuba City leading up to Christmas."They'll have boxes near the door labeled by the tree. I'll come in, look around, act a little silly," said Vanessa Oliver.She's a Yuba City daycare owner who is spending the holiday break in costume offering her services as the Grinch to her...
Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is hosting the Taco & Margarita Festival on April 1. Attendees will be allowed to walk the concourse and arena floor where they can enjoy a variety of tacos and margaritas. The event will also include retail vendors, live professional wrestling, and music, according to the Golden […]
KCRA.com
A Christmas miracle: Voice of the Youth gives free gifts to 700 Sacramento-area children
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Seven hundred children from the Sacramento area received a Christmas miracle Sunday. The organization Voice of the Youth held its annual gift giveaway at the VOY Impact Center in South Sacramento. With help from the community, 3,000 toys were spread out across the parking lot, allowing...
Sacramento group holds candlelight vigil in honor of 160+ homeless who died in 2022
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness honored the more than 160 homeless residents who died this year. The group held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night outside of Sacramento City Hall to read their names and push for change. It was held in recognition of the unhoused residents who have died this year.
scdsoctagon.com
Inside the Sacramento animal shelters
A motion sensor flashes the lights on when visitors walk into the dog kennels at the Sacramento Front Street Animal Shelter. Inside each room, visitors are greeted with the distinct smell of dogs. In kennel after kennel, huskies, pitbulls, shepherds and mixed breeds of all kinds jump on the wired gates of their kennels, pushing snouts through to lick any hand they can find. Some bark and whine as visitors move along the corridor. Others sit in the back of their kennels, shaking, but never getting up.
rosevilletoday.com
❤️ Top 8 Reasons We Love Roseville
Placer County’s Largest City, a Great Place To Live. Roseville, Calif.- Out of state and non-local marketing companies that regularly post their “Best Places to Live” lists are always a fun and entertaining read. It’s always exciting to see your city on the list. Who doesn’t enjoy a little validation! It’s also a fun way to discover some additional positives about your community. Yay!
kalw.org
Prison’s Secret Santas (2019)
For people in prison, the holiday season can be a painful time. Many miss their families and traditions. But it’s also a time when people get together with food and acts of kindness. During the holiday season, we thought we'd play you a favorite episode from Uncuffed Season 1, all about the holidays. You’ll hear how the guys at both Solano and San Quentin get through this time of the year.
Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable
STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
KQED
Sacramento Takes A New Approach To Helping The City's Unhoused Community
Sacramento's Bringing Services To Homeless Encampments. Across California and the nation, governments are looking at new ways to address the crisis of growing unhoused communities. In Sacramento, the city and county have agreed to take a new approach -- bringing shelter and health care services directly to homeless encampments. Reporter:...
CBS News
North Highlands house fire displaces 9 people days before Christmas
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Nine people were displaced following a house fire in North Highlands just days before Christmas. Metro Fire of Sacramento said the fire was contained to the room of origin at a one-story home along Milam Way. The fire broke out just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Of...
KCRA.com
Video: Large fire tears through Victorian-style home near Fremont Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating a fire at a Victorian-style residential home on 15th and Q streets, near Fremont Park. Dozens of firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of Q Street Thursday night. "Crews arrived and found heavy fire from the attic,"...
These stores and restaurants will be open in Sacramento over the Christmas weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas getting closer, people are likely hitting the stores to finish up their shopping before the holiday weekend. But in case there are some last-minute things that need buying, here is a list of stores that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Hours at some locations may vary, […]
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
Roseville ranks among top 10 happiest U.S. cities in new survey
ROSEVILLE — The city of Roseville has something a little extra to be jolly about this holiday season as a new nationwide survey named the town one of the top-ten happiest places in the country.The survey by Smart Asset has five of the top ten happiest U.S. cities in California with Roseville at number 7."It makes sense. This is a great place, a great community," said Mahsea Evans, a pastor in Roseville.So what makes Roseville such a happy place? Researchers examined 13 different categories including life expectancy, crime rate, and cost of living."Roseville is special. It's unique. People are genuinely...
Dog lost in California pops up a year later in Kansas
Zeppelin the German Shepherd went missing from his California home in October of 2021. Turns out, he made his way across the country to Kansas!
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for four wanted individuals
Posted on the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Adrian CARRANZA: 30 year old Hispanic male, DOB 8-6-1992. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
