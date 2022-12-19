ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address

The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in the Ukrainian parliament the prospect of Mr Zelensky addressing the US Congress. Biden administration officials had similarly talked for months with Ukraine about a Zelensky visit to the White House, hoping for one before year's end to send an unmistakeable signal of support ahead of a brutal winter that could deepen Russian president...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Lamentable move by committee

The decision by the House committee investigating last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol to refer Donald Trump for criminal prosecution was unsurprising. The committee had spent nearly a year and a half building its case, which it presented in focused detail at its final hearing on Monday. Issuing...
Bryan College Station Eagle

U.S. braces for blast of cold, snow; Postal Service increasing EV fleet; telemedicine for abortions begins in Kansas | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is meeting to vote on whether to publicly release years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. » Former Texas police officer Aaron...
ARIZONA STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Waiting for the truth on 2020 election

Laura Washington in her column, “A cheap suit that’s not wearing well,” (Eagle, Dec. 14) calls Donald Trump a liar. She says that Trump’s famous lie is that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. She quotes his statement: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude...

