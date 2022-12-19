Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
kawc.org
On Florida's Gulf Coast, developers eye properties ravaged by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian destroyed more than 5,000 homes in Lee County, Fla., and damaged nearly 30,000 more in late September, raising concerns among local residents about housing affordability – and changes to their communities – as developers move in. The expansive sandy beaches in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Best travel options to vacation on Florida’s west coast after Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Southwest Florida’s famed vacation spots — Naples, Captiva and Sanibel Islands, Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island Sound — have long been escapes from Florida’s more bustling east coast. Those areas also bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian’s brutal wrath on Sept....
WINKNEWS.com
Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian
A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
WINKNEWS.com
Researchers studying how Southwest Florida water differs at night
Water is complex, from fresh water in Lake Okeechobee to saltwater in the Gulf of Mexico and the estuaries where they meet. A slight ripple in their conditions can have a wave of impacts on those who rely on it. “We have a lot of different types of users. People...
WINKNEWS.com
Simulation lab training nurses and CNA’s at Lee Health
Lee Health has opened a new lab for nurses and certified nursing assistants (CNA) to grow their skills in a highly realistic simulation lab. The new, innovative training experience includes a fully-equipped ICU and medical-surgical rooms. A coughing patient typically can only be heard once a nurse is already on...
Golf carts are catching fire all across Southwest Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Golf cart fires are popping up all over Southwest Florida. Charlotte County saw flames Tuesday, and you may remember a massive plume of smoke coming from Sanibel back in October. We wanted to find out what’s causing the mess. Experts say it comes down...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023
Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
floridaweekly.com
Dawn McKenna Group lists beachfront estate in Bonita Springs
The Dawn McKenna Group has listed the beautiful, coastal contemporary beachfront estate at 26564 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Springs, for $13.5 million. It is listed by Ardel McKenna, Ashley Baird and Kathleen Thanas of the Dawn McKenna Group, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty. With over $600 million in transactions in 2021, DMG is the #8 largest team in the U.S. among all brokerages according to the 2022 RealTrends list published in The Wall Street Journal. DMG is also the #1 large team in Naples, FL.
In Florida, 'health freedom' activists exert influence over a major hospital
Earlier this year, three activists who are opposed to COVID vaccines and standard treatment protocols for the illness were elected to the board of Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
SWFL youth football team makes FBU history
Annually, the Football University brings in hundreds of the best youth football players in the country to Collier County. For the past 13 years, they have crowned a national champion, but never in that time has a team from Southwest Florida played for a national championship until today. Since Friday,...
Marconews.com
Collier County to build emergency berm on beaches to protect upland property post-Ian
Collier County commissioners have approved a no-bid contract to expedite the construction of an emergency berm to protect upland property left vulnerable by Hurricane Ian. At their last board meeting Dec. 13, commissioners unanimously approved the contract, recognizing the "existence of a valid public emergency." County staff added the item...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Former GM of The Cottage, Shucker’s restaurants starts new handyman business
Brian Nagle spent three years managing Shucker’s at the Gulfshore and The Cottage Bar restaurants on Fort Myers Beach, only to see both century-old buildings vanish during Hurricane Ian because of roaring winds and at least 15 feet of storm surge flooding. With the future of the property and...
WINKNEWS.com
Jewish Federation of Greater Naples celebrating Hanukkah
The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples welcomed in the fourth night of Hanukkah on Wednesday with a lot of light and cheer. More than 1,000 people signed up to come out to the menorah lighting in Mercato to celebrate the holiday. At the event, WINK News introduced the Collier County...
Weather Blog: Coldest Christmas in decades for Southwest Florida
If you’re dreaming of a cold Christmas in Southwest Florida, you’re in store for a big chilly surprise!. This Christmas will likely be the coldest Christmas in decades, thanks to polar air plunging south and making it all the way down the Florida peninsula. By Christmas morning, neighborhoods...
Florida Weekly
Tree-lighting marks start of Metropolitan Naples construction
While some real estate projects have been placed on hold or cancelled altogether in recent months, there’s one major new community which is changing the face of downtown Naples. That new mixeduse community is Metropolitan Naples, located on a 5.3-acre parcel at the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and...
WINKNEWS.com
Little Joe’s concessions becomes big part of City of Palms Classic
“Little” Joe Almallah is becoming a big part of the national-caliber boys high school basketball tournament, the City of Palms Classic. The tournament concludes with the championship game, to be nationally televised on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Wednesday. During halftime of the event’s 37 games or in between them, fans file outside of Florida SouthWestern State College’s Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers to buy food at Almallah’s concession stand, “Little Joe’s.”
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Hotels in Naples, Florida
Best Hotels in Naples Florida: Whether you’re looking for best hotels in Naples or near Naples Pier, there are upscale accommodations or a more budget-friendly option, there are plenty of great options to suit your needs. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. Here are just...
gulfshorebusiness.com
NCH to open Neurovascular Critical Care Unit on Friday
NCH will host a grand opening Friday for its Neurovascular Critical Care Unit at its Baker Hospital, 350 Seventh St. N., in downtown Naples. This new unit is a first of its kind at NCH and was created to care for the immediate life-threatening neurological issues of patients with spine, brain and nervous system disease or trauma.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel hopes tourists wait to return so the island can recover
The island of Sanibel is just weeks from re-opening to the public, months after Ian knocked the island on its back, but the city is making sure not to promote the island as a place to visit right now. The people who live on Sanibel know that foot traffic there...
Mysuncoast.com
Seven rescued from disabled supply ship off Naples
MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Seven people were rescued Monday after their 180-foot boat became disabled in the Gulf of Mexico 150 miles southwest of Naples, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A rescue crew aboard the cutter Shrike arrived on scene and transferred the seven aboard the Abshire Tide to the Shrike.
