ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian

A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Simulation lab training nurses and CNA’s at Lee Health

Lee Health has opened a new lab for nurses and certified nursing assistants (CNA) to grow their skills in a highly realistic simulation lab. The new, innovative training experience includes a fully-equipped ICU and medical-surgical rooms. A coughing patient typically can only be heard once a nurse is already on...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023

Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
NAPLES, FL
floridaweekly.com

Dawn McKenna Group lists beachfront estate in Bonita Springs

The Dawn McKenna Group has listed the beautiful, coastal contemporary beachfront estate at 26564 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Springs, for $13.5 million. It is listed by Ardel McKenna, Ashley Baird and Kathleen Thanas of the Dawn McKenna Group, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty. With over $600 million in transactions in 2021, DMG is the #8 largest team in the U.S. among all brokerages according to the 2022 RealTrends list published in The Wall Street Journal. DMG is also the #1 large team in Naples, FL.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

SWFL youth football team makes FBU history

Annually, the Football University brings in hundreds of the best youth football players in the country to Collier County. For the past 13 years, they have crowned a national champion, but never in that time has a team from Southwest Florida played for a national championship until today. Since Friday,...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Jewish Federation of Greater Naples celebrating Hanukkah

The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples welcomed in the fourth night of Hanukkah on Wednesday with a lot of light and cheer. More than 1,000 people signed up to come out to the menorah lighting in Mercato to celebrate the holiday. At the event, WINK News introduced the Collier County...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Tree-lighting marks start of Metropolitan Naples construction

While some real estate projects have been placed on hold or cancelled altogether in recent months, there’s one major new community which is changing the face of downtown Naples. That new mixeduse community is Metropolitan Naples, located on a 5.3-acre parcel at the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Little Joe’s concessions becomes big part of City of Palms Classic

“Little” Joe Almallah is becoming a big part of the national-caliber boys high school basketball tournament, the City of Palms Classic. The tournament concludes with the championship game, to be nationally televised on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Wednesday. During halftime of the event’s 37 games or in between them, fans file outside of Florida SouthWestern State College’s Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers to buy food at Almallah’s concession stand, “Little Joe’s.”
FORT MYERS, FL
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Hotels in Naples, Florida

Best Hotels in Naples Florida: Whether you’re looking for best hotels in Naples or near Naples Pier, there are upscale accommodations or a more budget-friendly option, there are plenty of great options to suit your needs. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. Here are just...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

NCH to open Neurovascular Critical Care Unit on Friday

NCH will host a grand opening Friday for its Neurovascular Critical Care Unit at its Baker Hospital, 350 Seventh St. N., in downtown Naples. This new unit is a first of its kind at NCH and was created to care for the immediate life-threatening neurological issues of patients with spine, brain and nervous system disease or trauma.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel hopes tourists wait to return so the island can recover

The island of Sanibel is just weeks from re-opening to the public, months after Ian knocked the island on its back, but the city is making sure not to promote the island as a place to visit right now. The people who live on Sanibel know that foot traffic there...
SANIBEL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Seven rescued from disabled supply ship off Naples

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Seven people were rescued Monday after their 180-foot boat became disabled in the Gulf of Mexico 150 miles southwest of Naples, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A rescue crew aboard the cutter Shrike arrived on scene and transferred the seven aboard the Abshire Tide to the Shrike.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy