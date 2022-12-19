The Dawn McKenna Group has listed the beautiful, coastal contemporary beachfront estate at 26564 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Springs, for $13.5 million. It is listed by Ardel McKenna, Ashley Baird and Kathleen Thanas of the Dawn McKenna Group, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty. With over $600 million in transactions in 2021, DMG is the #8 largest team in the U.S. among all brokerages according to the 2022 RealTrends list published in The Wall Street Journal. DMG is also the #1 large team in Naples, FL.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO