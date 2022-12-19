Read full article on original website
No injuries reported, investigation underway after shots were fired into Orange home Sunday night
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are working to figure out who fired several shots into an area home late Sunday night. It happened in the 1300 block of North 3rd Street. Neighbors told 12News no one was home when the shooting took place, and so far, no injuries have been reported.
Woman dies in early Friday morning trailer fire in Silsbee, investigation underway
SILSBEE, Texas — Investigators are working to figure out what caused to a fire that lead to the death of a woman in Silsbee. It happened early Friday, December 23, 2022 morning. Emergency crews from Silsbee Fire and Rescue and deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff's office responded to the 6800 block of FM 92.
No injuries reported after 2 people, dog escape Lumberton house fire
LUMBERTON, Texas — A smoke alarm saved three lives from a house fire in Lumberton early Monday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department was called to the 12000 block of Diana Drive at 5 a.m. They were assisted by Beaumont Fire Department. Chief Jeff McNeel tells 12News two people and...
Man flown to Houston hospital in critical condition after falling from tree in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Emergency crews flew a man to a Houston hospital after he fell from a tree in West Orange Monday. It happened in the 2800 block of Stevenson Street. Crews from the West Orange Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance responded to the scene. A man was...
'His family loves him': Police searching for missing man last seen December 11 in Beaumont's South End
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department and an area family are asking for the public's help in finding a 42-year-old missing man. Zaqon Kameyon Johnson family has not seen or heard from him since Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont's South End, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Police seeking public assistance in locating missing man
BEAUMONT — According to their Facebook page, the Beaumont Police Department is searching for 42-year-old Zaqon Kameyon Johnson. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont’s south end on December 11. He has not been seen or heard from since and his...
Area plumbers flooded with phone calls as homeowners find leaks, broken pipes following arctic blast
NEDERLAND, Texas — Plumbers in Jefferson County are getting ready for a busy week as homeowners discover leaks and broken pipes following an arctic blast that impacted Southeast Texas. Pipes hidden behind bathroom walls and under homes are beginning to thaw following recent temperatures that dropped below freezing. Homeowners...
kjas.com
Woodville man possibly experienced medical emergency leading to crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Woodville man possibly experienced a sudden medical emergency which resulted in his vehicle leaving a highway and crashing into trees on Thursday morning. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark says at about 9:30, 67-year-old Mitchell Parker was driving a 2020 Dodge SUV eastbound on...
One man injured in Mauriceville house fire
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — One man has minor injuries, after a house fire in Mauriceville Friday afternoon. The Orange County Emergency Services Department 4 was called to the 7779 block of Sandra lane at 4:35 pm. They were assisted by ESD 1 and 3, the West Orange Fire Department and...
kjas.com
Two car crash at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96
One person was injured in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday evening at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash involving a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a late model Chevrolet SUV had occurred.
Disturbance at home in Orange leaves man shot multiple times early Thursday morning
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a home on the west side of the city early Thursday. Officers were sent to a home in the 3700 block of Hemlock Ln just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning to deal with a disturbance according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.
Orange County community set to gather in remembrance of two Vidor teenagers killed in Sunday morning wreck
VIDOR, Texas — Members of the Orange County community are set to gather to hold a prayer service for two Vidor teenagers who were killed in an early Sunday morning wreck. (Editor's Note: The above video is from a December 19 newscast regarding Vidor ISD's statement about the deadly crash.)
One man injured after shooting at home in Orange Tuesday evening
ORANGE, Texas — A man was injured after being shot at a home in Orange Tuesday evening. The call came in at 5:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Pacific Street in Orange. Orange Police Officer Jonathan Baggett tells 12News the victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambualnce.
Funeral arrangements set for two Vidor teenagers killed in wreck
VIDOR, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for two Vidor teenagers who were killed in an early Sunday morning wreck. 15-year-old Blake Post and 14-year-old John Castilaw III died when their 2012 Dodge Journey lost control and traveled off a roadway, hitting a utility pole and then an RV, that later caught fire.
Nederland issues water system update
NEDERLAND, Texas — The city of Nederland has issued a water system update. Due to the waterline dripping, water leaks and a home fire response on Friday, the water system hasn’t made much progress raising the water levels. The city is urging residents to conserve as much water...
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water
BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
Thieves swipe 3 golf carts from Jefferson County golf course
BEAUMONT, Texas — Someone made off with several golf carts this week from a west Jefferson County golf course. Three golf carts were stolen from the Bayou Din Golf Course according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The carts were stolen on Tuesday night according to a post made...
Where to recycle your Christmas tree for free in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — With Christmas being over surely you are wondering what to do with your tree. If you opted for a live tree this year, the City of Beaumont is providing locations for you to recycle it for free. Tree recycle locations:. Rogers Park, 1455 Dowlen Road, Beaumont.
Jasper teen charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter after Saturday wreck in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — A teenager from Jasper is charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter after a wreck in Lufkin left three people dead and three more injured. It happened Saturday morning on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch. Lufkin Police believe 17-year-old...
