Buffalo Public Schools announces it will be closed on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of a historic winter storm, the Buffalo Public Schools announced that it will be closed on Friday. The announcement was made Thursday morning. Remote instruction will not take place. "Please stay warm and safe. Please have a wonderful winter break," the statement read. Several other...
Buffalo mayor issues State of Emergency beginning 7 a.m. Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has issued a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm forecast for this weekend. The State of Emergency goes into effect beginning at 7 a.m. Friday. "The State of Emergency means that people should exercise caution. It's a very dangerous storm....
City of Buffalo posts new full-time ADA Coordinator job

Last week, we reported on the City of Buffalo’s moves towards creating a full-time ADA Coordinator, including Common Council approval of the $63,000-a-year position. On Tuesday, the city posted the job, referred to internally as the “Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator." The role is also referred to as an ADA Advocate or ADA Coordinator throughout the job description.
The City of Buffalo holds menorah lighting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday night on the third night of Hanukkah, the City of Buffalo held a lighting ceremony. The event was open to the public to light the menorah at city hall after sundown to celebrate. Mayor Byron Brown joined in the recognition of the holiday saying this...
Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
Anthony DiMino honored by Tuscaroras

During the commemoration ceremony Monday for the 209th anniversary of the Tuscarora people’s brave actions in saving the lives of Lewiston residents, Anthony DiMino (left), of DiMino’s Lewiston Tops, was honored by the Tuscarora Nation for his support of the Tuscarora Heroes Monument’s maintenance and upkeep. Presenting...
Live winter storm updates: The latest across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here are the latest updates as Buffalo and Western New York deal with a potentially historic winter storm this holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Blizzard Warning for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties. This warning is for 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
22 Most Popular Buffalo & WNY Restaurants of 2022

Every year we look back at the most notable things that happened in the food and drink and entertainment industries. We look at the best new restaurants, the full list of places that opened and closed throughout the year, and the most popular topics and events across StepOutBuffalo.com. It’s fun to see where Buffalonians stepped out to most in 2022 – what made you stop scrolling and start drooling!
