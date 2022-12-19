Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Related
Buffalo Public Schools announces it will be closed on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of a historic winter storm, the Buffalo Public Schools announced that it will be closed on Friday. The announcement was made Thursday morning. Remote instruction will not take place. "Please stay warm and safe. Please have a wonderful winter break," the statement read. Several other...
Schools closed Friday - what took so long?
The forecast for the holiday weekend looked ominous as early as Monday of this week. But it took until Thursday morning at about 9:00am for a cascade of of school closings to pour into our newsroom.
BPS announces schools will be closed December 23
"Due to the projected severe weather event for tomorrow, Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on December 23, 2022," the announcement reads.
Erie County Sheriff holding exam for dispatchers
Those who are interested can register for a civil service exam by January 11.
WGRZ TV
Buffalo mayor issues State of Emergency beginning 7 a.m. Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has issued a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm forecast for this weekend. The State of Emergency goes into effect beginning at 7 a.m. Friday. "The State of Emergency means that people should exercise caution. It's a very dangerous storm....
Buffalo Public Schools to implement new weapons detection systems
The district said the technology adds another layer of reassurance for students, staff, families, and community members.
wbfo.org
City of Buffalo posts new full-time ADA Coordinator job
Last week, we reported on the City of Buffalo’s moves towards creating a full-time ADA Coordinator, including Common Council approval of the $63,000-a-year position. On Tuesday, the city posted the job, referred to internally as the “Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator." The role is also referred to as an ADA Advocate or ADA Coordinator throughout the job description.
The City of Buffalo holds menorah lighting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday night on the third night of Hanukkah, the City of Buffalo held a lighting ceremony. The event was open to the public to light the menorah at city hall after sundown to celebrate. Mayor Byron Brown joined in the recognition of the holiday saying this...
Kenmore East band instructor finalist for GRAMMY Museum Music Educator Award
KENMORE, N.Y. — A Buffalo area band director is a finalist for an educator award from the GRAMMY Museum. On Monday, the museum announced the 10 finalists for the 2023 Music Educator Award. After being a quarterfinalist twice, the Kenmore East band instructor, Phil Agulia, has been named one of the finalists.
Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
wnypapers.com
Anthony DiMino honored by Tuscaroras
During the commemoration ceremony Monday for the 209th anniversary of the Tuscarora people’s brave actions in saving the lives of Lewiston residents, Anthony DiMino (left), of DiMino’s Lewiston Tops, was honored by the Tuscarora Nation for his support of the Tuscarora Heroes Monument’s maintenance and upkeep. Presenting...
Galleria announces new hours for 2023
Some restaurants may offer extended hours into the evening.
A&W Restaurant plans first WNY store for Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A national burger chain is entering Western New York, with its first site planned for Niagara Falls. A&W Restaurants will open this summer at 303 Rainbow Blvd., a former tourist shop, bringing fresh-made root beer and milkshakes, as well as burgers, hotdogs, chicken and fries.
NFTA will suspend all bus, rail, Paratransit services at 2 a.m. Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some transportation agencies have canceled bus services as a winter storm prepares to roll into Western New York on Friday. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said on Thursday evening that it will suspend "all Metro service including bus, rail and Paratransit," beginning at 2 a.m. Friday, citing the dangerous conditions.
San Diego investors pay $4.5M for Go Car Wash site in Niagara County
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A San Diego-based commercial real estate investment group that already owns several local retail properties has added another to its portfolio. According to Dec. 20 filings in the Niagara County Clerk’s office, MDC Coast 24 LLC paid $4.5 million for the recently-opened Go Car Wash outlet at 2706 Military Road in the Town of Niagara.
Live winter storm updates: The latest across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here are the latest updates as Buffalo and Western New York deal with a potentially historic winter storm this holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Blizzard Warning for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties. This warning is for 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
stepoutbuffalo.com
22 Most Popular Buffalo & WNY Restaurants of 2022
Every year we look back at the most notable things that happened in the food and drink and entertainment industries. We look at the best new restaurants, the full list of places that opened and closed throughout the year, and the most popular topics and events across StepOutBuffalo.com. It’s fun to see where Buffalonians stepped out to most in 2022 – what made you stop scrolling and start drooling!
City of Buffalo suing gun industry members
Among those named in the lawsuit are Glock, Beretta, Remington and Smith & Wesson.
wnypapers.com
NYS: 2 'Transformative' Niagara Falls projects to attract new visitors & development
Aquarium of Niagara to start construction on Great Lakes 360 at shuttered Niagara Gorge Museum. Progress on Niagara Falls Heritage Gateways project advances. √ Hochul: Both projects will help reconnect people of Niagara Falls to waterways that define the city's identity. √ Renderings of Great Lakes 360 available here. √...
West Seneca Central School District recognizes bus driver for heroic action
The school district said the bus driver "went above and beyond the call of duty" when he realized a fifth grader from West Elementary was in distress and possibly choking.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0