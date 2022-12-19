ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown selects three women for top positions in the attorney general’s office

By Josh Kurtz
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 3 days ago

Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown (D) on Monday appointed three women to head his leadership team two of whom are already working in the attorney general’s office.

Brown, a current member of Congress who will be sworn in as attorney general on Jan. 3, said Candace McLaren Lanham will be appointed chief deputy attorney general but will serve with the title of chief of staff until she gains admission to the Maryland bar. Carolyn Quattrocki, who currently serves as deputy attorney general under outgoing Attorney General Brian Frosh (D), will continue in that role. And Zenita Wickham Hurley will be appointed chief of the newly-created Office of Equity, Policy, and Engagement.

“The people of Maryland will be well-served by the experiences and talents reflected in the senior leadership team that I’m announcing today,” Brown said in a lengthy statement. “Ms. McLaren Lanham brings a diverse wealth of experience in criminal investigations and prosecutions, civil enforcement, and administrative compliance, and she brings a proven set of organizational management skills that will enhance the work of the OAG.

“Ms. Quattrocki understands the strengths and current capabilities of the OAG and her broad experience across State government will ensure that we provide the best representation to the clients. Ms. Hurley’s career has focused extensively on issues of fairness and justice, particularly for underserved and overburdened communities, and her focus on issues of equity will enable the OAG to fulfill its responsibility to protect the rights, responsibilities, and privileges of all Marylanders.”

McLaren Lanham most recently served as a litigation partner at the Washington, D.C., office of the firm Saul Ewing LLP, where she conducted investigations and handled litigation into alleged violations of Title IX, Title VI, Title VII, and the Clery Act on behalf of colleges, universities, independent K-12 schools, and other entities. She also worked with clients to create and implement policies and programs designed to reduce and address sexual harassment, sexual abuse and racial discrimination claims and conducted compliance audits and training.

Prior to joining Saul Ewing, worked at the U.S. Department of Education and also served as the assistant vice president of Investigative Services for New York University’s Department of Public Safety where she conducted, directed, and supervised investigations into allegations of criminal conduct involving NYU students, staff, and faculty.  From 2007-2014, she served as the director of the Office of Special Investigations at the New York City Department of Education where she led the restructuring and expansion of the office.

Quattrocki has served as Frosh’s deputy since 2016. Prior to her appointment, she was the executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange and also served as the executive director of the Governor’s Office of Health Care Reform and deputy legislative officer in the O’Malley-Brown administration.

Quattrocki worked as a special assistant to former Attorney General J. Joseph Curran Jr. (D), and as an assistant attorney general in the Civil Litigation Division. Prior to her tenure in the attorney general’s office, she was a litigation associate at the law firm of Arnold & Porter in Washington, D.C., and a law clerk for Frank Kaufman, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for Maryland.

Hurley has served as chief counsel for Civil Rights in the Office of the Attorney General since 2017 and previously worked in the office as head of Legislative Affairs. She currently serves as chair of the Maryland Sexual Assault Evidence Kit Policy and Funding Committee and represents the attorney general on the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission and the Correctional Training Commission.

In 2019, Hurley helped advance legislation creating the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and in 2020, Hurley secured over $800,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice to fund the office’s work combatting hate crimes. Prior to joining the attorney general’s office, Hurley served as special secretary of the Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs. From 2007 to 2012, she served as the director of the Office of Minority Business Enterprise at the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Related
WTOP

Path to lieutenant gov.’s office: Maryland’s Aruna Miller on her past and plans for next 4 years

Aruna Miller, Maryland’s next lieutenant governor, will be the first woman of color and the first immigrant to hold the job. Miller is a resident of Montgomery County where she’s lived for 32 years. She’s a civil engineer who worked for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation before running for office to serve as a Maryland State Delegate and finally winning the 2022 race for lieutenant governor.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Newsmaker: Erek L. Barron, US Attorney for the District of MD

Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Erek L. Barron. He is the US Attorney for the District of Maryland, which makes him the chief federal law enforcement officer in our state. He supervises a staff of nearly 100 attorneys who investigate and prosecute national security threats, terrorism, narcotics trafficking, organized crime, gang violence, public corruption, cybercrime, financial and healthcare fraud and civil rights violations.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Two biotech company presidents indicted in Maryland for securities fraud schemes

BALTIMORE, MD—Two biotech company presidents have been indicted in Maryland in connection with a securities fraud scheme. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Nader Pourhassan, 59 of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Kazem Kazempour, 69, of Potomac Maryland, for their roles in schemes to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Washington.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Attorney General Frosh Announces Settlement with Caliber Homes; Mortgage Lender Agrees to Pay $250,000 Penalty

Per the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with mortgage lender Caliber Homes, Inc. concerning its advertising practices. Caliber was accused of sending mailers to approximately 220,000 Maryland consumers between May 2019 through March 2021 that deceptively displayed on the mailer’s envelope the name and address of the consumers’ original mortgage, creating the appearance that the mailer was sent from the consumer’s mortgage company when the true sender was Caliber. Lenders licensed in Maryland are prohibited from advertising under any name or address that is not their own. Although Caliber denied any wrongdoing, it agreed to pay the Attorney General’s Office a $250,000 penalty.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Catholic Conference to support bill eliminating statue of limitations

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Catholic Conference will support legislation that could potentially eliminate the statute of limitation in civil lawsuits involving cases of child sexual abuse, the MCC announced Monday.   The Catholic Church in Maryland will support legislation that may be introduced during the 2023 Maryland General Assembly session that prospectively eliminates the statute of limitation in civil lawsuits involving cases of child sexual abuse.," the MCC said. In their statement, they cite an existing federal law, S.3103, that would have a similar impact to the legislation they expect to be proposed next year.  The federal law allows individuals an unlimited amount of time to file a civil lawsuit in cases of child sexual abuse.    
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
wypr.org

New Maryland state board will scrutinize hundreds of medications to slash prescription costs

The sometimes sky high prices of prescription medications for Medicare and Medicaid patients in Maryland may be a thing of the past in the coming years if a new state board is successful. The Maryland Prescription Drug Price Affordability Board, the first of its kind in the state, released its first annual report Tuesday. Board members say they’ve got big goals next year which includes forcing price limits on pharmaceutical companies.
baltimorebrew.com

Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash

PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former DC police officers found guilty

WASHINGTON - The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty. Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
