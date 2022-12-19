ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions. The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions. The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Dozens show up for first ‘Take The City’ Christmas edition in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A few dozen people showed up to the first ever “Take The City” Christmas edition event, presented by Divine Deliverance Worship Center in Conway. “It’s good to be a part of this event, this evening where they’re giving back to the community,” said Kissie Melvin, Conway resident.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Woman shot to death in Myrtle Beach; police investigating

A woman died after being shot Monday by a man with whom she had previously been in a relationship, Myrtle Beach police said in a Tuesday news release. The man then turned the gun on himself and is still hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the department added. The Horry County Coroner's...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Texting argument leads to attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, suspect arrested: Report

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A texting argument led to gunfire and attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, according to a report. Hakeem Rashad Hilliard was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with assault and battery, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole or death, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful and discharging firearms into a dwelling, online records show.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy