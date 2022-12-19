Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
WMBF
‘I love Christmas’: Surfside Beach artist spreads holiday cheer through handmade Christmas decorations
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You might start getting into the holiday spirit after Thanksgiving, but one local artist nicknamed Tommy Christmas stays in the zone year-round making handmade holiday decorations. Tommy Christmas said he actually got into making wooden creations by accident three years ago. “I did a job...
Mother-daughter TikTok duo from Myrtle Beach area looks to inspire in first book
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A mother-daughter TikTok duo from the Myrtle Beach area will be releasing their first book in January. The book is called “I’m Going to Have a Good Day,” which hopes to continue their mission of teaching kids how to love themselves. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the […]
WMBF
Grand Strand pet owner donates $30,000 worth of supplies to Horry County animal shelters
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shelters across Horry County have reported issues with overcrowding. They say during the holidays, they see an increase in pet surrenders but do not have the space or the resources to take in animals. Grand Strand pet owner, Jennifer Archer, saw this demand and...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach emergency housing shelters welcome those in need ahead of arctic blast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ahead of the nationwide arctic blast, Myrtle Beach homeless and transitional housing non-profit New Directions announces a “Code Blue” weekend in the Grand Strand and surrounding areas. New Directions welcomes anyone who is homeless to come indoors for a warm place to sleep...
WMBF
‘I feel grateful to be able to help’: Project Lighthouse provides for young adults days before Christmas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thursday brought tears of joy to dozens of young men and women, who opened wanted and needed gifts. No matter how big or small the present is, leaders at Sea Haven’s Project Lighthouse are doing everything they can to make sure every teen and young adult involved in their program has something ahead of Christmas.
Myrtle Beach police investigate 2 armed robberies Wednesday night
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating two armed robberies Wednesday night, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. One armed robbery was reported at about 7:30 p.m. and another was reported at about 11 p.m., according to Vest. One armed robbery was in the 1000 block of […]
WMBF
Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions. The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions. The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the...
WMBF
Dozens show up for first ‘Take The City’ Christmas edition in Conway
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A few dozen people showed up to the first ever “Take The City” Christmas edition event, presented by Divine Deliverance Worship Center in Conway. “It’s good to be a part of this event, this evening where they’re giving back to the community,” said Kissie Melvin, Conway resident.
Crews put out bathroom fire at Carolina Forest-area business, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from three departments were called to a fire in a commercial building early Wednesday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR, Conway and Myrtle Beach firefighters were dispatched at about 12:20 p.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Oakheart Road. The […]
WMBF
Floats, golf carts, walkers welcome: Registration opens for 17th annual MLK parade, Grand Strand Freedom Week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Freedom Week kicks off next month with the 17th annual MLK parade, and organizers are looking for businesses and organizations to claim a spot in line. You can now sign up to join the celebration and be a part of this year’s MLK...
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
Arctic blast will bring coldest Christmas Eve to Grand Strand, Pee Dee since 1989
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover will stick around for the remainder of the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s along the coast and mid-50s in the Pee Dee. The beaches have been in the 60s since early this morning. Tonight will still be fairly mild with 50 degrees seen at […]
WMBF
Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
myhorrynews.com
Woman shot to death in Myrtle Beach; police investigating
A woman died after being shot Monday by a man with whom she had previously been in a relationship, Myrtle Beach police said in a Tuesday news release. The man then turned the gun on himself and is still hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the department added. The Horry County Coroner's...
WMBF
Create holiday memories with your family at the Winter Wonderland at the Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Beach area’s best holiday celebration is back and it’s better than ever. Featuring a free lights display along a gorgeous mile of oceanfront area along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, Winter Wonderland at The Beach is a one-of-a-kind event you won’t want to miss.
How to prepare for cold temperatures this weekend in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Myrtle Beach temperatures forecast to nosedive heading into the Christmas weekend, the New Directions homeless shelter will have space available for those who need a warm place to stay, officials said. “It’s a ‘Code Blue’ weekend at New Directions in Myrtle Beach,” the city said Wednesday in a Facebook […]
WMBF
MBPD warns residents to keep track of packages to avoid falling victim to porch pirates
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Many people may be watching out for last-minute gifts to hit their doorsteps, but so are porch pirates. Myrtle Beach police said now is the time when thieves are going to be on the lookout for Christmas deliveries. Sgt. Tom Vest said the best...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
wpde.com
Texting argument leads to attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, suspect arrested: Report
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A texting argument led to gunfire and attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, according to a report. Hakeem Rashad Hilliard was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with assault and battery, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole or death, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful and discharging firearms into a dwelling, online records show.
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in South Carolina.
