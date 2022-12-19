Maine lawmakers scramble to salvage relief plan

A smart electric power meter measuring power usage. JWPhotoworks / Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – Maine’s leaders are trying to revive Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' stalled energy relief plan that was blocked by Republican lawmakers who claimed the process was too rushed.

On Wednesday, a legislative committee will hear testimony on a reworked proposal calling for spending $398 million to fund a one-time $450 energy relief payment, to an estimated 880,000 eligible residents, about $40 million for fuel assistance for low-income energy consumers, and $21 million for rental assistance programs.

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash and House Speaker Talbot Ross, D-Portland, have appointed a temporary Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee to conduct a formal review of the proposal, before putting it up for a vote in the House and Senate, and sending it back to Mills desk for signing.

"Maine people are counting on us to rise to the occasion and deliver a compromise energy relief package that treats this heating crisis like the emergency it is," Jackson said in weekly update to his constituents. "We cannot let them down."

Mills filed her proposal earlier this month in response to rising energy costs, and the pinch of record high inflation on Mainer's pocketbooks as winter settles in. She called on lawmakers to approve the emergency relief plan to help Mainers cope with high costs of heating and electricity.

The House approved the plan, but it failed to meet the two-thirds threshold in the Senate required to pass, with eight Republican lawmakers voting against it.

Republican senators who voted against the plan say they wanted it to be vetted through the committee process, which would include a public hearing, but Mills and other top Democrats said the move will delay relief for the state's consumers.

Mills praised the move to rekindle the relief plan by setting up the temporary committee, saying the state's inflation-wary residents need relief.

"I know that Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike in the Legislature are committed to addressing this serious issue in a significant and timely way, and I am hopeful that this bipartisan move will provide us with a path forward to enacting this bill and delivering help immediately," Mills said in a statement.

House Republican minority leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, welcomed the move to air details of the energy relief plan, and said he hopes to see a final package approved out of the process.

"I’m confident that after thorough public review and input, the legislature will be able to move swiftly to deliver relief for the people of Maine," he said in a statement.

Next month, the state's two largest utilities, Central Maine Power and Versant, are expected to increase their electric rates by 49% and 38% respectively.

Meanwhile, prices for food, gas and housing are being driven up steeply by record high inflation. The average household must spend $493 more per month to buy the same amount of goods or services as last year, according to the state Public Advocate's office.