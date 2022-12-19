ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine lawmakers scramble to salvage relief plan

By Christian Wade
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbZgU_0jo8QsGP00
A smart electric power meter measuring power usage. JWPhotoworks / Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – Maine’s leaders are trying to revive Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' stalled energy relief plan that was blocked by Republican lawmakers who claimed the process was too rushed.

On Wednesday, a legislative committee will hear testimony on a reworked proposal calling for spending $398 million to fund a one-time $450 energy relief payment, to an estimated 880,000 eligible residents, about $40 million for fuel assistance for low-income energy consumers, and $21 million for rental assistance programs.

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash and House Speaker Talbot Ross, D-Portland, have appointed a temporary Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee to conduct a formal review of the proposal, before putting it up for a vote in the House and Senate, and sending it back to Mills desk for signing.

"Maine people are counting on us to rise to the occasion and deliver a compromise energy relief package that treats this heating crisis like the emergency it is," Jackson said in weekly update to his constituents. "We cannot let them down."

Mills filed her proposal earlier this month in response to rising energy costs, and the pinch of record high inflation on Mainer's pocketbooks as winter settles in. She called on lawmakers to approve the emergency relief plan to help Mainers cope with high costs of heating and electricity.

The House approved the plan, but it failed to meet the two-thirds threshold in the Senate required to pass, with eight Republican lawmakers voting against it.

Republican senators who voted against the plan say they wanted it to be vetted through the committee process, which would include a public hearing, but Mills and other top Democrats said the move will delay relief for the state's consumers.

Mills praised the move to rekindle the relief plan by setting up the temporary committee, saying the state's inflation-wary residents need relief.

"I know that Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike in the Legislature are committed to addressing this serious issue in a significant and timely way, and I am hopeful that this bipartisan move will provide us with a path forward to enacting this bill and delivering help immediately," Mills said in a statement.

House Republican minority leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, welcomed the move to air details of the energy relief plan, and said he hopes to see a final package approved out of the process.

"I’m confident that after thorough public review and input, the legislature will be able to move swiftly to deliver relief for the people of Maine," he said in a statement.

Next month, the state's two largest utilities, Central Maine Power and Versant, are expected to increase their electric rates by 49% and 38% respectively.

Meanwhile, prices for food, gas and housing are being driven up steeply by record high inflation. The average household must spend $493 more per month to buy the same amount of goods or services as last year, according to the state Public Advocate's office.

Comments / 7

Polly Decesere
3d ago

why doesn't she work on price gouging seems it sounds like to me. and that high percentage on lights is not right @ all. maybe get rid of daylight saving time - ppl don't have to use do many lights

Reply(1)
4
Related
mainepublic.org

Amid wave of evictions, Maine advocates call for action on affordable housing

Housing advocates are calling on lawmakers to take immediate action to make housing more affordable and protect families from eviction. Outside of the Cumberland County courthouse in Portland Thursday morning, activists noted that hundreds of eviction cases had been processed there in recent months. And Allina Diaz, a community organizer with Maine Equal Justice, said that 58 eviction cases were happening inside the courthouse that very morning.
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

As Shapiro prepares for office, Pennsylvania GOP sees chance for school choice

(The Center Square) – With Governor-elect Josh Shapiro set to assume office in January, Republicans see an opportunity to expand school choice in the commonwealth. After some success in the House of Representatives, the GOP looks to do the same in the Senate. Sen. Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, announced her intention to introduce legislation to create the Lifeline Scholarship program “to give students a pathway out of failing public schools,” she...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mainepublic.org

Low-income advocacy groups urge Maine lawmakers to agree on heating assistance bill

Advocacy groups connecting low-income Mainers to heating and housing assistance urged a special legislative committee on Wednesday to support Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' emergency bill to help residents deal with soaring energy costs. The governor's nearly half-billion dollar bill includes direct relief payments to qualifying Mainers, as well as more...
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Volunteers continue counting 26,000+ ballots in Virginia Democratic firehouse primary

(The Center Square) – More than 26,000 voters participated in the Democratic firehouse primary Tuesday to pick a nominee for a special election to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin. It's a total officials from the Democratic Party of Virginia call the largest firehouse primary in state history. Volunteers continued to count ballots into the evening hours Wednesday in the aftermath of...
VIRGINIA STATE
WMTW

Former Senator Bill Diamond urges DHHS to fix their issues

BELFAST, Maine — Maddox Williams was one of four young children who died in Maine in June 2021. Those cases have put a lot of pressure on the Department of Health and Human Services. Former state senator Bill Diamond is leading the effort, asking what the state can and...
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
NASHUA, NH
The Center Square

Home Values in Maine Soared During the Pandemic

The housing market has been red hot during the pandemic, with home prices hitting record highs up until a few months ago. More recently, surging mortgage rates have put some pressure on the housing market, slowing the climb in housing prices. That could be good news for buyers, though home prices remain considerably higher than they were in 2019 after surging in the two years since. Nationwide, the average median home value rose 17% between 2019 and 2021, according to data from the 2021 and...
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy