Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Related
wrbl.com
Russell County School District – Destined for Excellence!
HO HO HO! Mt. Olive Intermediate School celebrated their 5th annual Christmas toy drive with Santa. They’ve raised a total of 234 toys that will be donated to the Phenix City Christmas toy drive on Saturday. “We’re so excited!” says forth grade teacher, Dephenia Blount. Mrs. Blount gives thanks to everyone who contributed and loved the idea that they were able to give back to the community. Merry Christmas from Mt. Olive Intermediate School, whose students are Destined for Excellence!
WTVM
Kamarie Holland’s father gives back to the community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many of us prepare for Christmas, the family of a little girl killed a year ago is honoring her memory and trying to help others. The death of little 5-year-old Kamarie Holland rocked the community, and now, her father is celebrating one of her favorite holiday’s in a special way.
wrbl.com
‘I wanted to keep it going and continue my grandmother’s legacy’: 20-year-old holds annual ‘Keep Columbus Warm’ event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 20-year-old Josiah Robinson gathered community members at the Frank D. Chester Recreation Center for the 5th annual “Keep Columbus Warm” event on Thursday. It is an event that distributes warm clothing items like coats, hats and socks to underserved individuals in the Fountain City.
WTVM
Headquarter Nissan in Columbus hosts annual ‘Stuff the Truck’ toy drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Headquarter Nissan in Columbus. The dealership wrapped up its annual Stuff the Truck Toy Drive. The donated toys were collected to be distributed to the Village Foster Care and Adoption Ministry, a local nonprofit organization in Smiths Station, Alabama, that serves children in foster care.
Winter break hours for the Muscogee County School District
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District wants to remind the public of its observed winter break hours. Schools and offices will close from Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 3. The district says faculty, staff and administrators will return on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Students return on Thursday, Jan. 5. For more information, […]
Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Opelika police search for missing 68-year-old man
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 68-year-old man. Jimmie Roy Smith of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 19. Smith was being dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Police describe Smith as a black male […]
WSFA
‘Omega Acts of Kindness’ makes charitable donations to 8 organizations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charities across the capital city were given money today as a part of the Omega Acts of Kindness. According to the city, Mayor Steven L. Reed and members of the Omega Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. presented the nearly $1,400 checks to eight different charities, including:
WTVM
Columbus organizations partnering to host Christmas tree recycling program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful is partnering with other organizations to host a Christmas tree recycling program. The program is set to take place December 26 through January 8 and will be held at various drop-off locations including:. Shirley Winston Park. Cooper Creek Park. Dinglewood Park. Britt David...
WTVM
SIGNING DAY: Football recruits make college choices official
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the national early signing period underway for football players, nine local schools held signings for student-athletes. Follow along in the video player above and in the thread below for WTVM Sports Leader 9′s coverage of the big day!. Auburn High School: Bradyn Joiner signed...
WTVM
Columbus chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosts annual Christmas giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. celebrated its annual Christmas giveaway. The organization gave ten deserving families, selected by the Department of Family & Children Services, gifts for the holiday season. President of the fraternity, Walter McKee, shared how members are thankful...
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
WTVM
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas Day will be here before we know it - and sometimes cooking a meal just isn’t in the books. For those choosing to enjoy a meal at a restaurant, we’ve compiled a list of restaurants that will be open. The full list is below:
WTVM
From prison to PhD: Phenix City woman shares inspirational testimony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “When I look at that girl then she was broken, when I look at myself today, I’m certainly unbroken.”. Broken from a life that Carrie Player-Sexton didn’t set out for. “I am a survivor of childhood physical and sexual abuse; I chose addiction...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teenage girl shot during altercation in LaGrange
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenage girl was shot in the hand during an altercation along Borton Street in LaGrange. The 15-year-old was walking along Borton Street with her brother and a 12-year-old boy just before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The 12-year-old boy had stolen a handgun from a car earlier that day. The three struggled for the gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off and hit the girl in the hand.
Police shoot, kill man armed with kitchen knife in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — An Opelika police officer shot and killed a man they said ignored commands to drop a large kitchen knife as he approached his girlfriend and officers, the police department said Monday. The Opelika Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday night, as officers responded to a domestic dispute. The department on […]
Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run. Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter. Velasquez is accused of […]
Wharf Casual Seafood coming to three Alabama cities
Wharf Casual Seafood plans to open its fifth Alabama location next month, and its first free-standing restaurant. The restaurant chain, which also has locations in Georgia and Florida, will be opening next month in Alexander City. Existing locations include Wetumpka, Dothan, two restaurants in Montgomery, as well as Valdosta, Ga.,...
SCAM ALERT: Callers posing as Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office staff
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Callers posing as Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office employees are deceiving victims into sending money over the phone, according to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. The sheriff’s office says the scammers imply their target has missed court, then the scammer threatens to issue an arrest warrant if payment is not immediately made. […]
WTVM
12-year-old boy charged after accidentally shooting girl in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ala. (WTVM) - An altercation between two juveniles led to a gun firing, leaving one teen injured in LaGrange. Police say around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, officers responded to reports of a person shot on Kelly Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with a 15-year-old...
Comments / 0