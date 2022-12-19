Read full article on original website
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Patrol Services Arrest Two Individuals for Mail Theft
On Tuesday, December 20, at approximately 3:50 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol services personnel responded to the 1600 block of Sedgefield Drive for the report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes. It is important to note that for the past few days, citizens have posted pictures from their residential cameras online showing a white sedan stealing mail from mailboxes in the vicinity.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue
On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
WTVC
Pair arrested for stealing mail in Ooltewah, sheriff's office says
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two mail theft suspects caught with stolen envelopes and packages in their car were delivered to jail, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says. A release says this past Tuesdays officers responded to Sedgefield Drive in Ooltewah on a report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes.
wvlt.tv
Hamilton County man found; Silver Alert canceled
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old Hamilton County man after he was found safe. Police previously asked for your help finding Lloyd Lacy, who was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants. Police said that Lacy...
12-20 Locals Arrested by Law Enforcment
This article contains local arrests with thePhoto byor from freepik.com. The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
WTVCFOX
2 adults, 7 minors charged in shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 2 adults and 7 minors are facing charges after a shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says patrol officers and K9 responded to Sheridan Ave after hearing multiple gunshots. Police located shell casings in the backyard of a house in the area,...
WTVCFOX
Drunk driver in Chattanooga rammed vehicle with child inside to flee scene, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A drunk driver from Chattanooga who caused a head-on crash on Suck Creek Road then tried to ram the vehicle he hit to get away from the scene, Chattanooga Police say. 64-year-old James Arnold Nichols is now in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center. Police say...
Train collision leaves two employees injured in Hamilton County
Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC.
weisradio.com
34 Arrested During Month of November on Drug Related Charges in DeKalb County
FORT PAYNE, Ala. – During the month of November, Dekalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Criminal Investigation Unit, Officers with Sylvania, Henagar and the Fire Marshall charge 34 with drug related charges. On Tuesday, November 1st, DeKalb County Deputies went to a residence on County Road 155 in Higdon to...
WTVC
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
WDEF
Police make drug arrests after investigating shots fired in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gunshots in East Chattanooga led police to make some drugs arrests on Tuesday. Officers heard the gunfire on Sheridan Avenue. They found shell casings in the backyard of a home and determined where the shots were fired from. Chattanooga patrol officers and a K-9 searched the...
WTVCFOX
Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
WATCH: Train Slams Into Truck Carrying Concrete Beam In Tennessee
An onlooker managed to capture the exact moment a freight train collided with a tractor trailer.
‘Disastrous mess’: 2 hurt when train derails after colliding with truck in Tennessee
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Two people were injured Tuesday when a train derailed after it collided with a tractor-trailer pulling a concrete bridge beam in East Tennessee, authorities said. According to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Amy Maxwell, a motorist alerted officials to the collision about 12:30 p.m....
WTVCFOX
Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera
East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
wvlt.tv
Train crashes, derails near Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - At around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a train derailed in Collegedale near Chattanooga after hitting a bridge beam that was being transported by a tractor-trailer, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation officials. The crash happened near the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive between a tractor-trailer...
WDEF
Train Cars Derailed in Collegedale Tuesday Afternoon
Collegedale (WDEF-TV) – A train derailed at University Drive and Apison Pike in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon. Collegedale Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
Illegal Snacks Seized in Decherd
The Decherd Police Department wants to raise awareness to all parents and citizens that may not be aware of a growing issue. At first look officers could have thought that some items looked like a normal bag of chips during a traffic stop on December 15, but they later seized the items.
