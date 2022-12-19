ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Patrol Services Arrest Two Individuals for Mail Theft

On Tuesday, December 20, at approximately 3:50 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol services personnel responded to the 1600 block of Sedgefield Drive for the report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes. It is important to note that for the past few days, citizens have posted pictures from their residential cameras online showing a white sedan stealing mail from mailboxes in the vicinity.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue

On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pair arrested for stealing mail in Ooltewah, sheriff's office says

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two mail theft suspects caught with stolen envelopes and packages in their car were delivered to jail, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says. A release says this past Tuesdays officers responded to Sedgefield Drive in Ooltewah on a report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes.
OOLTEWAH, TN
wvlt.tv

Hamilton County man found; Silver Alert canceled

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old Hamilton County man after he was found safe. Police previously asked for your help finding Lloyd Lacy, who was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants. Police said that Lacy...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Charleston News Break

12-20 Locals Arrested by Law Enforcment

This article contains local arrests with thePhoto byor from freepik.com. The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
CHARLESTON, TN
WTVCFOX

Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera

East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
EAST RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Train crashes, derails near Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - At around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a train derailed in Collegedale near Chattanooga after hitting a bridge beam that was being transported by a tractor-trailer, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation officials. The crash happened near the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive between a tractor-trailer...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Train Cars Derailed in Collegedale Tuesday Afternoon

Collegedale (WDEF-TV) – A train derailed at University Drive and Apison Pike in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon. Collegedale Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
On Target News

Illegal Snacks Seized in Decherd

The Decherd Police Department wants to raise awareness to all parents and citizens that may not be aware of a growing issue. At first look officers could have thought that some items looked like a normal bag of chips during a traffic stop on December 15, but they later seized the items.
DECHERD, TN
East Texas News

Two-semi crash causes injuries

SAN JACINTO COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles on U.S. Highway 59, near the 453A exit, that occurred Friday. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:40 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling south, followed...
RINGGOLD, GA

