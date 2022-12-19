Rockford gas prices continue to fall, national average expected under $3
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices continue to fall in the stateline, as prices have gone down 23 cents in the past week.
The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford is now $3.36. That means that prices in the “Forest City” are now 71 cents lower than a month ago, according to GasBuddy.
The cheapest station is selling gas for $2.73 per gallon, while the most expensive is selling for $3.74.
Experts believe that the national average should be below $3 over the next week or so.
