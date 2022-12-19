ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford gas prices continue to fall, national average expected under $3

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices continue to fall in the stateline, as prices have gone down 23 cents in the past week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford is now $3.36. That means that prices in the “Forest City” are now 71 cents lower than a month ago, according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest station is selling gas for $2.73 per gallon, while the most expensive is selling for $3.74.

Experts believe that the national average should be below $3 over the next week or so.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Prairie State Legal Services closed due to winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Five Prairie State Legal Services locations will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, because of inclement weather and unsafe road conditions. Staff at the following locations will be working remotely Thursday. Joliet18 West Cass St.5th FloorJoliet, IL 60432 Kankakee87 S. Schuyler Ave.Suite 350Kankakee, IL 60901 Waukegan (closing at noon)325 West WashingtonStreet Suite […]
KANKAKEE, IL
WIFR

State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shoppers stock up on snow shovels ahead of winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the entire Rockford area now under a winter storm warning, local shoppers are flocking to hardware stores to stock up on snow shovels.  “We’ll probably sell 20 [shovels] a day for the next few days,” said Scott Nicholson, co-owner of Nicholson Hardware in Rockford. Nicholson says his store usually only moves […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Snowfall rates are then expected to pick up in intensity late Thursday morning, likely remaining intense well into the afternoon. Travel conditions during this time will deteriorate rather quickly, es

News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. With more wintery weather on the horizon, the chances of losing power becomes greater for residents across the region. Snowfall rates are then expected to pick up in intensity …. With more wintery weather on the horizon,...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region

The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued, Highest Impacts Thursday Afternoon into Late Friday

As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at 6PM this evening, last until 6AM Saturday morning. For areas like Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Byron, Oregon, and Rochelle, the warning will begin at 9AM Thursday and also expire at 6AM Saturday morning!
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Roscoe garbage prices almost doubling next year

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The price of waste removal in Roscoe will nearly double in the new year. The village said that a new agreement will not cost residents $25.50 per month, versus the $15 they are currently paying. It will include weekly garbage pick-up, along with one bulk item per week and bi-weekly recyclable […]
ROSCOE, IL
WIFR

List of snow emergencies declared in Rockford-area cities and towns

(WIFR) - A winter storm is on its way just days before Christmas and several cities activated snow emergencies. Snow emergencies mean parking restrictions are in place until streets are clear and could mean tows or fines for those in violation. Below is a list of announced snow emergencies in the stateline.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Kane, McHenry County offices closed for winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The government offices for Kane County and McHenry County are now closed because of the winter storm.Non-emergency departments in Kane County are closed for in-person services on Thursday, December 22 and stay closed on Friday, December 23. Kane County staff will work remotely, answering emails, phone calls and other business items during business hours. For in-person services with government offices could vary and people are asked to call ahead for available hours.The non-emergency Kane County offices will be closed on December 26 for the Christmas holiday. On Friday, Kane County Courthouses and Kane County Circuit Clerk's Office locations will be...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Roscoe leaders brace residents for garbage pickup rate hike

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting January 1, 2023, waste hauling fees will increase for Roscoe residents. The five-year agreement with Waste Management will cost residents $25.50 each month for weekly trash pick-up including one bulk item per household, bi-weekly recycling pick-up and seasonal yard waste removal. Village leaders say Waste...
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere Schools starting winter break early

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to the incoming winter storm, Belvidere School District 100 will be starting its winter break a little early. The district tweeted the news around 8 p.m. Wednesday, saying that “in order to ensure student and staff safety we will be closing all D100 schools tomorrow, Thursday, December 22nd, due to […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford named one of 9 ‘underrated’ real-life winter wonderland destinations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford has been named one of the “9 Underrated US Destinations That are Real-Life Winter Wonderlands,” according to TripAdvisor company, Viator. The site compiled a list of America’s “best winter wonderland-esque towns.” The ranking placed Rockford on a list with eight other locations throughout the United States, including Leavenworth, Washington; Frankenmuth, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How to stay warm during a winter storm power outage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With more wintery weather on the horizon, the chances of losing power becomes greater for residents across the region. Snow and ice buildup, along with high winds, are the most common causes of power outages during a winter storm. Extremely cold temperatures can also cause electric grids to fail. When these things […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

