Rockford gas prices continue to fall, national average expected under $3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices continue to fall in the stateline, as prices have gone down 23 cents in the past week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford is now $3.36. That means that prices in the “Forest City” are now 71 cents lower than a month ago, according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest station is selling gas for $2.73 per gallon, while the most expensive is selling for $3.74.

Experts believe that the national average should be below $3 over the next week or so.

