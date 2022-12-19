ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gov. Edwards wants Capitol Lakes declared EPA Superfund site

By Greg LaRose
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3eJt_0jo8PqSk00

Gov. John Bel Edwards wants the federal government to place Capitol Lakes on a priority list for environmental remediation for its polluted water waters. (Piper Hutchinson/Louisiana Illuminator)

The lakes around the State Capitol and Governor’s Mansion are among the most picturesque in Baton Rouge – and among the most polluted bodies of water in the state.

To remedy the long-standing problems, Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked the federal government to put the Capitol Lakes on a priority list for environmental remediation and the money to do the needed work.

Edwards sent a letter Monday to the acting director of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund division. The governor’s letter is in response to a request for concurrence from Louisiana before the Capitol Lakes can be placed on an EPA’s National Priorities List.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has confirmed the presence of polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) contamination in the lakes, according to the letter. PCBs are compounds known to have a high risk of causing cancer. The U.S. made their production illegal in 1979.

An EPA-backed cleanup of the lakes “is needed in order to eliminate the potential threat this contamination could cause to the public, as well as the surface water pathway and wetland areas that are adjacent to the site.”

In 1983, the DEQ investigated reports of oil containing PCBs entering the lakes. State officials have warned against eating any fish caught in the lakes or having contact with its waters or sediments.

Silt was used to encapsulate the PCBs, and DEQ scientists thought it would keep the harmful compounds from being ingested. But in 2017, a sampling of fish tissue from the lakes showed they were still contaminated.

The DEQ has studied ways to fix the polluted lakes, but Edwards said the state has not had enough money for a full restoration.

The EPA notified Louisiana this past August that the Capitol Lakes site had qualified for inclusion on the National Priorities List. The governor’s letter of concurrence will allow the proposed listing to be published in the Federal Register in the spring, and that will start a public comment period.

The end of the comment period is anticipated sometime in 2023, according to the governor. Then the process starts to select a cleanup method and acquire money for the work. It could take from three to five years before the actual remediation work begins, the governor’s office said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Gov. Edwards wants Capitol Lakes declared EPA Superfund site appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal

Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal. Louisiana – The state of Louisiana has applied to have the severely polluted Capitol Lakes designated as a Superfund site, allowing for government oversight, funding, and cleaning of the lakes. The lakes have been contaminated with polychlorobiphenyls (PCBs) since 1983, and have been deemed unsafe for swimming or fishing.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Gov. Edwards makes big announcement on Capitol Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After decades of trying to fix the contamination in the water caused by pollution, Louisiana might have just gotten the help it needs to fix it. Since about the 80′s, the Capitol Lakes have been plagued by PCBs, microscopic particles that are toxic to wildlife.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Louisiana lawmaker wants to kill state income tax in 2023 session

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Should Louisiana do away with the income tax? That question has been swirling around lawmakers for years, but one legislator has an idea of how to make the change. State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is looking for ways for Louisiana to attract jobs and keep people from moving away. One […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana lawmakers award $357 million in sewer and water projects

Louisiana lawmakers approved $356.7 million for 87 sewer and water upgrades around the state during their Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meeting last week.  Some of the most expensive projects include fixes to the Calcasieu Parish water system ($15 million), the St. Tammany Parish water ($14.1 million) and sewer ($13.9 million) systems, and Shongaloo […] The post Louisiana lawmakers award $357 million in sewer and water projects appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

After substation shooting, federal regulator orders review of security standards

Less than two weeks after gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, North Carolina, knocking out power to about 45,000 people, federal regulators ordered a review of security standards at electric transmission facilities and control centers. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday ordered the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), which sets […] The post After substation shooting, federal regulator orders review of security standards appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

Cost of living adjustments mean benefit cuts for many Louisiana SNAP recipients

(The Center Square) — More than a third of Louisiana households in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program will face benefit cuts next year as a result of cost of living adjustments to federal programs. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services recently announced 145,330 SNAP households, or about 34% of Louisianans receiving the food stamps, will face an average reduction of approximately $47.15 in monthly benefits beginning in January. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Gov. Edwards urges Louisianans to prepare for Arctic outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are urging Louisianans to plan for an Arctic outbreak expected to move into the state beginning Thursday and continuing through the Christmas holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
LOUISIANA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Louisiana:145,000 Households To See Decrease in SNAP Benefits

Louisiana: 145,000 Households To See Decrease in SNAP Benefits. In the upcoming new year, there will be a significant decrease in SNAP Benefits for more than 145,000 households. The main reason for this is because there was a cost-of-living adjustment to social security and veterans benefits according to a published post by myarklamiss.
LOUISIANA STATE
lbmjournal.com

RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill

CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
BENTON, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Edwards intends to ask legislators for rape, incest exceptions to Louisiana’s abortion ban

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced at his annual end of year press conference Monday that he will ask legislators to add exceptions for rape and incest to Louisiana’s abortion ban.  Edwards said that while there have been some hiccups, when people were denied abortion access in Louisiana when they probably shouldn’t have, the post-Roe […] The post Edwards intends to ask legislators for rape, incest exceptions to Louisiana’s abortion ban  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Energy Insider

SWEPCO gets approval for first solar facility

Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) got regulatory approval from the Louisiana Public Service Commission for a power purchase agreement (PPA) to add 72.5 megawatts (MW) of solar energy near Shreveport, La. This new facility, called ... Read More » The post SWEPCO gets approval for first solar facility appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy