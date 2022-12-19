Read full article on original website
Related
Smoking hot deal drops the Pixel 7 Pro, our phone of the year, to its lowest price ever
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Few 2022 smartphones can compete with the Pixel 7 Pro in terms of performance, design, features, and usability. Google went all-out with this phone, and now's the time to get one, with retailers offering discounts of $150 or more. You've got your pick of retailers selling the 128GB variant starting at $750, but Amazon wins this round with a sale price as low as $730.
Google's Pixel 6a is $300 with same-day shipping for last-minute shoppers
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Pixel 6a is still available for just $300 and even at this late date, there's a very good chance you'll get it before Christmas rolls around — if you place your order in a timely manner.
Google Play's super nerdy 10th anniversary shirt is here — too bad you probably can't get one
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Who doesn't appreciate getting a little corporate swag now and then? Lots of services reward their most engaged users with additional benefits and the occasional commemorative freebie. Google is no different, offering a bunch of exclusive benefits to its top-tier Google One subscribers and Play Points earners. Google Play is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, and to mark the occasion there's an exclusive t-shirt up for grabs for the highest Play Points earners.
This $484 Google Pixel 7 is the 'Treat Yo Self' present that you deserve
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Pixel 7 isn't a significant departure from the Pixel 6, but it didn't need to be. The improved cameras, next-gen Tensor G2 chipset, and other refinements make it well worth the upgrade — especially at this price.
Grab the Jabra Elite 7 Pro for 50% less with this killer deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro will impress you with its voice quality and bone conduction-based microphones. Their sound quality is average, and the ANC is not that effective, but at their discounted price, it is hard to beat the value the Jabra Elite 7 Pro provide.
Get the Echo Buds for $70 and snag a free Echo Dot in time for Christmas
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Just in time for the holidays, you can grab a pair of Echo Buds at over 40% discount and with a free Echo Dot. Whether you're keeping the Echo Dot or turning it into a cool gift for someone else, that's up to you.
You can now order Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro replacement parts from iFixit
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google gave the right-to-repair movement a huge boost in April this year by announcing a DIY repair program to provide original OEM replacement parts to independent technicians. Announced in partnership with iFixit, you could head to the latter's online store to get your hands on the repair manual and components for any phone from the Pixel 2 to the Pixel 6 series, including the 6a. Now, two months after the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro went on sale, Google has put their replacement parts for sale.
The best stylus pens for Chromebooks in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While laptops of all sorts have dominated the market for the last 15 years or so, most of them have maintained the same components and features we all know and love. But Google has changed the game since the rollout of the best Chromebooks with the integration of one key feature: the touchscreen.
Creating photo books with Google Photos: 6 tips to make your albums shine
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We live in a spectacular time. We can capture any moment with an inexpensive Google Pixel 7 Pro and share it with the world. Although smartphones may not be as versatile as a DSLR or mirrorless camera, a flagship like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs less than a single camera lens.
Google Meet's new strawberry filter is straight-up nightmare fuel
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Meet has long been regarded as one of the best video calling utilities out there. If you like to use Meet for frequent virtual family reunions and casual get-togethers, there are a bunch of filters you can apply to your video feed in real-time, hopefully adding humor and comic value to the call. This library of filters is always growing, and there were just a few interesting additions. However, we aren’t sure you should jump at the first opportunity to use them this holiday season.
This huge Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni price drop makes it the ultimate gift this holiday season
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Household chores can get tiring, especially after a potluck, birthday, anniversary party, or a get-together at home. Investing in a capable robot vacuum cleaner takes away cleaning hassles at home. While the market is packed with several smart vacuum cleaners with bold claims, not every product works as advertised. Among them, ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI packs a solid punch with a long list of features, strong suction power, and voice commands. It can be a perfect Christmas gift for your loved one too. Let’s check it out in detail.
Google Play has come up with a new way for your kids to beg you for IAPs they don't need
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Play is just packed to the brim with software for your Android phone or tablet, and whether you're interested in the top apps for the platform, or some of its most popular Android games, there is no shortage of titles for you to choose from. While that includes plenty of free content, there are also lots of premium paid apps and those with optional IAPs, waiting for you to splurge. Understandably, Google's very interested in making sure those purchase workflows operate as smoothly as possible, and today we're learning about a slight tweak to how this works for families, with the introduction of Play Store Purchase Requests.
YouTube Music tries letting you build your own radio station
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Radio on the streaming music app. It's a silly little anachronism that we, as listeners, accept. Some entity we're not personally acquainted with curates a few songs for us to listen to based off of as little as a whiff of an interest — a genre, an artist, an album, maybe even a specific song. Boom! It's a magic radio station. YouTube Music, though, may soon give you a way to put in a few more ingredients to make some radio stew.
Fitbit Luxe review: Tiny screen, terrific fitness stats
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I love having endless stats about the mundane and fitness-filled moments of my daily life. Sometimes, they're just interesting; other times, they help me improve my fitness — or, at the very least, give me a data-driven way to feel better about the progress that I might not actually see, but what the little device anchored on my wrist has deduced. The Fitbit Luxe is the company's smallest wrist-anchored fitness tracker.
Matter is rolling out to Android phones and the Google Home ecosystem
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After years of teases and promises, Matter finally launched in November 2022. The smart home standard that wants to interconnect all products in your home regardless of ecosystem and manufacturer is officially ready to be used, and many devices are getting updated to support it. Today, Google has announced that it is also jumping on the bandwagon, stating that most of its great smart home devices and virtually all Android phones are now equipped with Matter.
Google Voice can now jump between cellular and Wi-Fi during a call
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Voice is a nifty VoIP calling service that lets you connect with people anywhere in the US and Canada at virtually zero cost. The service has also seen multiple updates this year, including Smart Replies and the ability to place calls with a single click/tap on the web. Google is now announcing an update for Voice which can significantly improve call quality thanks to what the company calls "intelligent network switching."
Google Photos can help spruce up your holiday season collages
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. During the holiday season, a lot of us like to look back at the year we spent jamming to our favorite Spotify tracks and YouTube Music playlists from the year. But photos also play a key role in helping us take a trip down the memory lane. This year, Google has a few new festive-themed options to jazz up your photo collages before you share them around with your loved ones.
Google Wallet shortcut on the Pixel 7 now saves you an extra tap
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google gave its payments app a fresh coat of paint earlier this year, complete with a new name and the ability to hold more than just your credit and loyalty cards. This year also brought us two of our favorite Android phones — the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. But unfortunately, we quickly learned about an annoying bug that was interfering with mobile payments when face unlock on the Pixel 7 was used. We've been following Google's efforts to correct this behavior, which continue now through a new update to Wallet.
Android 14 could help you collect all your fitness data in one place
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It can be quite a pain to collate workout and health-related data manually from apps tracking only a few parameters or exercises at a time. The lack of standardization in data storage methods doesn’t help matters, but Google thinks its new Health Connect app could be the solution everyone needs. Beta testing for the app began in mid-November, but we haven’t seen the download count skyrocket. That could change if Google bundles Health Connect with Android 14, and the likelihood is looking high.
The 10 best shopping apps on your phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Between a shaky economy and global supply chain issues, the way we shop is changing. People are looking for the best deals, and online apps and other digital tools are becoming increasingly popular.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0