Hendersonville, NC

webcenterfairbanks.com

Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Officials say a Chick-fil-A franchisee in North Carolina is facing a fine for multiple violations. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, investigators found that Good Name 22:1 LLC, which operates a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, N.C., allegedly asked certain employees directing traffic to work for meal vouchers instead of wages in April.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Man accused of infant abuse in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday after an infant was admitted to a hospital for numerous broken bones and a head injury. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old David Ochoa Ocampo, of Marion, with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Deputies said on December 6th, the McDowell County […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Fair and affordable housing a challenge for Buncombe County, report says

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The issues of fair and affordable housing remain front and center for the Buncombe County commission, following the release of a study by Land of Sky. The study, a review of the status of fair housing in the county, was prompted by a $900,000 grant to the county by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The report, a snapshot of fair housing in the county today, identified five specific areas where questions of fairness continue to block access for many seeking to find a home.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
BELTON, SC
860wacb.com

City Of Morganton Employee Charged With Incest And Rape

A Morganton man has been charged with incest and raping a child. 41-year old Timothy Wayne Ollis is charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense with a child. Arrest warrants indicate the child was younger than 15. Ollis has been suspended without pay from...
MORGANTON, NC
WLOS.com

Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?

Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Suspect caught, arrested in Franklin after town put on CodeRed alert

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department said a man has been caught and arrested after a CodeRed emergency alert was issued Tuesday night, Dec. 20, for Franklin residents. Police warned residents near Bidwell Street to be on the lookout for a suspect who could be armed and dangerous.
FRANKLIN, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A man who has been on the run since Monday is now in custody, charged as part of a double murder investigation. US Marshals arrested Cody Dockins just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night in Rutherford County. Dockins is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Sandy Torrey and Bryan Kopkhar. Their bodies were found in a vehicle at a closed convenience store on Mills Gap Road early Monday morning.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Suspect in Buncombe County double homicide taken into custody in Rutherford County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The second suspect in a double killing case in Buncombe County was captured Wednesday night, authorities said. Cody Dockins, who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Sandy Torrey and Bryan Khopkar, was taken into custody about 9:30 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals Service, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at a residence in Rutherford County.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

