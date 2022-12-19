Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined for violating child labor laws, paying workers in food: report
An owner of a Chick-fil-A in North Carolina was fined over $6,000 and required to pay a handful of employees in back wages after the Department of Labor found multiple child labor and minimum wage standards were violated. A report released by the DOL on Monday said the Chick-fil-A location...
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
webcenterfairbanks.com
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Officials say a Chick-fil-A franchisee in North Carolina is facing a fine for multiple violations. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, investigators found that Good Name 22:1 LLC, which operates a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, N.C., allegedly asked certain employees directing traffic to work for meal vouchers instead of wages in April.
fox29.com
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers in meals in lieu of wages
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Labor has fined the owner of a North Carolina Chick-fil-A for paying employers in meals in lieu of wages. The department said Good Name 22:1 LLC of Hendersonville will have to pay $6,450 in civil penalties plus $235 back pay to seven employees. The...
Man accused of infant abuse in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday after an infant was admitted to a hospital for numerous broken bones and a head injury. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old David Ochoa Ocampo, of Marion, with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Deputies said on December 6th, the McDowell County […]
WLOS.com
Fair and affordable housing a challenge for Buncombe County, report says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The issues of fair and affordable housing remain front and center for the Buncombe County commission, following the release of a study by Land of Sky. The study, a review of the status of fair housing in the county, was prompted by a $900,000 grant to the county by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The report, a snapshot of fair housing in the county today, identified five specific areas where questions of fairness continue to block access for many seeking to find a home.
WYFF4.com
Suspicious package brings emergency crews responding to Walmart in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Emergency crews responded Thursday to the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville. Greenville County dispatchers confirm that a call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a suspicious package outside the store. The package was described as a pressure cooker, according to dispatchers. Carrie Weimer, with the...
FOX Carolina
‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
WLOS.com
McDowell County to get $6 million in grants toward affordable housing
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County is receiving a total of $6 million in grants aimed at providing affordable transitional housing and helping some county residents stay in their homes. The grants totaling $950,000 and $5 million are directed at two different, yet related, needs in the community....
WYFF4.com
No heat for months for some renters at Greenville apartments leads to state probe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A state agency is looking for answers after some people who live at an Upstate apartment complex say they haven't had heat for months, and calls to fix it have been ignored. A group of residents at Boulder Creek Apartments off Furman Hall Road in...
860wacb.com
City Of Morganton Employee Charged With Incest And Rape
A Morganton man has been charged with incest and raping a child. 41-year old Timothy Wayne Ollis is charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense with a child. Arrest warrants indicate the child was younger than 15. Ollis has been suspended without pay from...
WLOS.com
Asheville restaurants team up to fundraise for deeply affordable housing project
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville restaurants are banding together this holiday season with a mission: to raise money for a deeply affordable housing development and increase awareness about the local housing crisis. Participating restaurants will choose an individual item, or a category of items, from their menu to feature...
WLOS.com
Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
Smoky Mountain News
Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?
Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
Morganton church to open warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness
MORGANTON, N.C. — Calvary Lutheran Church and other local congregations in Morganton are opening a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness starting Thursday night. “I heard snow and very cold temperatures,” said resident Retha Hollifield. “It’s not going to be good for a lot of people. I love them...
Investigation into harassing text messages to Upstate women expands
An investigation continues to grow after several Upstate women have received harassing anonymous text messages. The investigation began in Greenville County last week and expanded to Oconee County, Monday.
WLOS.com
Suspect caught, arrested in Franklin after town put on CodeRed alert
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department said a man has been caught and arrested after a CodeRed emergency alert was issued Tuesday night, Dec. 20, for Franklin residents. Police warned residents near Bidwell Street to be on the lookout for a suspect who could be armed and dangerous.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A man who has been on the run since Monday is now in custody, charged as part of a double murder investigation. US Marshals arrested Cody Dockins just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night in Rutherford County. Dockins is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Sandy Torrey and Bryan Kopkhar. Their bodies were found in a vehicle at a closed convenience store on Mills Gap Road early Monday morning.
WLOS.com
Suspect in Buncombe County double homicide taken into custody in Rutherford County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The second suspect in a double killing case in Buncombe County was captured Wednesday night, authorities said. Cody Dockins, who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Sandy Torrey and Bryan Khopkar, was taken into custody about 9:30 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals Service, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at a residence in Rutherford County.
WLOS.com
Temporary winter shelter secured in Asheville set to open Dec. 21; Other shelter info here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After zoning issues halted efforts to utilize a shuttered school in Asheville as a temporary cold-weather shelter for the homeless community, another spot has been secured. Counterflow, an Asheville-based "specialty agency dedicated to gathering together diverse community perspectives and centering the voice of the people,"...
