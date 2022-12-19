There seems to be a Bronco frenzy going on ever since the announcement of the sixth-generation Bronco. Years have passed since the announcement, and production is well underway, but the buzz remains. Even though there may be many new Bronco lovers since the debut of the newest Bronco, there are many classic Bronco lovers still today. With the hype of new Broncos, the lure of restoring classic Broncos grew, and Gateway Bronco has not only restored a 1968 Ford Bronco but created the world’s first virtual 3D configurator to make this process easier for enthusiasts to envision their own classic Bronco build. The best part about this vehicle is that it can be yours by entering the Gateway Bronco Give-A-Way sweepstakes!

