torquenews.com
Tesla's Cybertruck Will Be Its Best Product Ever
Tesla's Cybertruck is not being talked about enough. It's going to have a record number of add-ons and features making it Tesla's best product ever. There is a web style camper being built for the Cybertruck that attaches easily to the back of the Cybertruck. It will sit on top of the Cybertruck, doubling the amount of storage that you can use.
yankodesign.com
This Tron-inspired low-slung serpent will be Metaverse world’s most desirable possession
Tron Legacy set the bar way up high in 2010 when it showed the world what a futuristic set of wheels ought to look like. Those peeking headlights, low-slung body shape and hubless wheels – all sparked a renewed interest in bikes destined for decades ahead. The dream still...
fordmuscle.com
Predatory Power: Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000 Ford Raptor R Is Here
Recently, Hennessey Performance announced it was adding the most powerful offering to grace the Hennessey VelociRaptor lineup with the VelociRaptoR 1000. This new package builds upon the potent underpinnings of the mighty Ford Raptor R. A truck that already sports a supercharged V8 GT500 motor and loads of off-road prowess.
tiremeetsroad.com
Mexico still sells brand new 2019 Nissan Versas except they’ve called it the V-Drive and it’s slightly cheaper
If you pine for the previous generation Nissan Versa made between 2012-2019 you can still buy new ones if you live south of the border in Mexico. In the world of new car models everything’s always changing every few years but, for a few popular models like the Nissan V-Drive (aka the Nissan Versa,) sometimes, everything stays the same.
fordmuscle.com
Digital Cooling — Delta PAG Digital Cooling Fan Controller
The typical way to control an electric fan is with a simple temperature switch in the cylinder head tied to a relay that powers the fan. Been there, done that. But if you’re looking for a little bit more sophistication, Delta PAG offers this interesting controller. It’s designed as a stand-alone piece for Delta PAG’s brushless electric fans but it can also be used to drive traditional brushed fans when combined with the appropriate fused relays.
MotorAuthority
2024 Hyundai Kona takes on bigger, bolder design
Hyundai on Tuesday provided a first look at a redesigned Kona subcompact crossover expected to hit the U.S. market next year as a 2024 model. The current Kona is a solid option for buyers looking for a zippy urban cruiser, and with new N Line and dedicated N versions joining the lineup for 2022, it also offers performance to boot. Hyundai also has an electric version for buyers who want battery power.
fordmuscle.com
PRI 2022: Wiseco And K1 Launch 7.3L Godzilla Rod/Piston Combo
Ford’s still relatively new 7.3-liter Godzilla engine has gained major momentum over the last year in the racing and high performance space, and that was highly evident at this year’s PRI Show, with components for these highly capable pushrod V8 engines being unveiled up and down the halls of the Indiana Convention Center.
fordmuscle.com
Enter To Win This Dream Gateway Bronco Give-A-Way For A Good Cause
There seems to be a Bronco frenzy going on ever since the announcement of the sixth-generation Bronco. Years have passed since the announcement, and production is well underway, but the buzz remains. Even though there may be many new Bronco lovers since the debut of the newest Bronco, there are many classic Bronco lovers still today. With the hype of new Broncos, the lure of restoring classic Broncos grew, and Gateway Bronco has not only restored a 1968 Ford Bronco but created the world’s first virtual 3D configurator to make this process easier for enthusiasts to envision their own classic Bronco build. The best part about this vehicle is that it can be yours by entering the Gateway Bronco Give-A-Way sweepstakes!
torquenews.com
Scissor Lift Review for Small Garages
Wishing you owned a 2-post car lift in your garage for DIY car projects or just to make maintenance easier while saving money? Here’s a recent review of a scissor lift option by one owner who shares the pros and cons of using one in a small garage. Plus, how you can DIY some improvements to a scissors-style car lift.
