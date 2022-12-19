ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Destination Bryan prepares for another year of fun in 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is capping off a successful 2022 by offering a variety of fun New Year’s Eve events you can attend. You can celebrate New Year’s Eve at The 101 with live music, a midnight toast, and more. BigShots Golf is throwing a NYE...
BRYAN, TX
Sparrow Lane shares bestsellers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ‘Tis the season for gift shopping, so The Three took a trip down to Sparrow Lane to find out what their bestsellers are. Sales Associate Haley Thurman says Sparrow Lane has an array of under-the-tree gifts and stocking-stuffers to offer. According to Thurman, the store...
BRYAN, TX
Cherry Ruffino team wishes you a happy, prosperous New Year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Tuesday, Cherry Ruffino joins The Three to talk about another hot home on the market or what’s going on in real estate. This time around, she brought the rest of her team with her to the KBTX Studio to deliver an important message for the New Year.
BRYAN, TX
BCS residents showing Christmas spirit with stellar light displays

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A highlight for many families is riding through various neighborhoods to see Christmas lights during the holiday season. Elaborate light displays are easy to find in the Bryan-College Station area with the help of the Best Lights of the Brazos list. The list features numerous homes that were nominated for having show-stopping displays.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Food Truck Fridays: Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of our last Food Truck Fridays segment for the month of December, we headed over to Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque. Owner Justin Payton says once you try his dishes you’ll “love it and crave it” just like his slogan says.
BRENHAM, TX
Student Bonfire hands out extra wood ahead of freeze

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Student Bonfire is helping the community stay warm as temperatures start to drop. With the leftover wood they have accumulated over time, the crew decided to hand it out to residents to stay warm. Student Bonfire went out to their cut site around 9 a.m. Wednesday...
BRYAN, TX
Keeping your newly adopted pets safe this winter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures cool down, it’s important to remember to take care of your four-legged family members. “If you can, bring them inside. If you have outdoor barn cats or dogs, make sure they’re in your barn or garage and that they have plenty of straw, hay, or blankets in their kennels outside. Make sure they stay as dry as possible,” Aggieland Humane Society Communications Coordinator, Ashley Quick, said.
BRYAN, TX
Student Bonfire crew decorates stack with Christmas lights

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - If you drive by this year’s student bonfire you will see it has a little holiday spirit added to it. Student bonfire crew members decorated this year’s stack with Christmas lights that they brought themselves and draped over the bonfire. They even created...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
More than 80 bikes given away to Brazos Valley kids

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Ismaili Civic Organization in College Station gave away over 80 bikes to kids around the Brazos Valley Wednesday. This was thanks to partnerships and sponsorships from around the community. 86 bikes were handed out by the organization just in time for the holidays. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride through the streets in a Polaris Slingshot from Aggieland Slingshot Rentals. “I always tell my friends ‘if you’re having a bad day, if you’re going through a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
12 days of deals at Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still shopping for those last minute Christmas gifts, Aggieland Outfitters has you covered. “If there’s a gift you really wanted but you didn’t get, we’re open the day after Christmas so you can shop,” Director of Marketing Blake Bodin said.
BRYAN, TX
Helping pets get through the cold weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With temperatures dropping over the next few days, animal experts are advising owners to think about their furry friends. Aggieland Humane Society says pets that normally stay outside need to be brought inside. If they are to stay outside, they need proper shelter in a doghouse insulated with hay. Owners must also pay attention to water bowls freezing.
BRYAN, TX
Gym’s sudden closure leaves customers seeking answers, refunds

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Questions remain following the abrupt closure of a gym in Bryan. Customers at D1 Training on University Drive arrived to find locked doors and a sign advising them of the closure. The reason for the sudden closure was not shared with customers. Gym-goers, many of which prepaid...
BRYAN, TX
Preparing homes, roads for freezing temperatures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As cold weather impacts the Brazos Valley, keeping pipes and roads from freezing is at the top of a lot of residents’ minds. Experts from College Station Water Services say to be cautious with the water demand. 2021 saw a record for water consumption and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Turkey 911: I Heart Bryan, law enforcement officers to deliver holiday meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -I Heart Bryan has a goal of providing families with a warm, holiday meal this Christmas Eve as part of their Turkey 911 initiative. “Our goal is to bring our community closer together to see where there’s the gaps and where things are a little broken and seal those gaps and bring us together,” I Heart Bryan CEO Fabi Payton said. “The idea with Turkey 911 is how do we get the people to help the people and then use that as an avenue to rewrite the narrative on law enforcement coming to neighborhoods for the wrong reasons. We know times are tough every year. Those that have a little bit more to give can bless those that have a little bit less, and that’s what we do.”
BRYAN, TX

