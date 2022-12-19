Read full article on original website
Fire damages shed in northeast Brazos County
TABOR, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday afternoon damaged a shed near a home in northeast Brazos County. It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 10000 block of Tabor Road just east of Zak Road. A fence line was also damaged in the fire. Firefighters say it began...
Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday evening destroyed a workshop that’s used for a private construction business. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on property in the 11000 block of Clear Lake Road south of Kurten in northeast Brazos County. It’s unclear what started...
Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Large water leaks were reported Monday night at different locations on Texas A&M property, likely the result of pipes that burst during the cold snap recently. The first leak was found at The Gardens Apartments located behind Century Square along Hensel Drive. News 3′s Donnie...
Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive intersection now open
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The intersection of Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive in College Station underwent several months of construction over this past summer. Seven months later, drivers can now turn onto Holleman and cross the railroad tracks. TxDOT closed the street to raise the intersection near the railroad tracks.
Officials remind Brazos Valley residents safety tips throughout holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Even though we’re on the other side of Christmas, College Station Police say it’s best to remember certain safety tips that apply throughout the holiday season. Tim Little has been been a professional driver for over two decades. Now, he is a driver at...
Shiro VFD rescues woman trapped in bedroom as strong winds uproots tree
SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) -Strong winds are suspected of toppling a tree and pinning a woman in her bed Thursday night in Shiro. The Shiro Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the home near Carroll Drive and Ethel Street around 11:30 p.m. where the woman was rescued by firefighters. Officials from...
TxDOT to begin maintenance on Navasota River Bridge
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -According to the city of Navasota, TxDOT is set to begin maintenance work on the Navasota River Bridge along State Highway 6 on Monday Dec. 26. The first phase that begins on Dec. 26 will include closing the outside lane [left] on State Highway 6 northbound and the business 6 entrance ramp to SH 6. All northbound traffic on BS 6 will be detoured to the FM 3090 overpass.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley promote driving safety
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley hosted a teen-safe driving workshop on Thursday. The program aims to teach kids about driving techniques to use while driving and as passengers, as well as showing the consequences of risky driving behaviors. Along with the videos and powerpoints, kids were able to practice driving skills through a simulator.
Over 80 meals distributed during I Heart Bryan’s Turkey 911
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement agencies in the Bryan area got a chance to spend some time with community members and distribute some delicious food for I Heart Bryan’s Turkey 9-1-1. Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and other volunteers handed out over 80 Christmas meals to families in Bryan and College Station.
A&M United Methodist Church holds Christmas Eve services after fire burns sanctuary
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M United Methodist Church held several Christmas services Saturday. Worships began at 3 p.m. with a family service followed by contemporary and traditional services. After an electrical fire took place in the church’s sanctuary they had to move the services to another part of their...
Community gathers to light candles for loved ones Christmas night in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Love and Light Ceremony was held outside the Gloria Stephen Sale Park Depot in Downtown Bryan on Christmas night. The now annual event allows community members to gather together to sing, pray, light candles, and reflect on the lives of loved ones no longer here physically.
Meet Sam Salz, the Sabbath Observant Kippah wearing walk-on for Texas A&M
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M gained a new member on the football team for the later half of the season. Sam Salz journey to college football is unconventional. He’s never played organized football nor did he have any college offers out of high school, but that hasn’t stopped him from earning a spot on Texas A&M’s football roster.
Aggies gear up for Northwestern State
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks to snap a two-game losing streak when the Aggies host the Northwestern State Demons on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Reed Arena. Texas A&M leads the all-time series between the two schools, 10-2. After losing the first two...
