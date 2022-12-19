Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Putin Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
Russian President Vladimir Putin exposed the reality of the situation in Ukraine, something he's been avoiding for the past 10 months.
President Joe Biden 'Complained' About Kamala Harris During First Months Of Presidency, Called VP 'Work In Progress'
President Joe Biden reportedly complained about Vice President Kamala Harris in the early months of his presidency, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Biden and Harris quickly approach the end of their second full year as president and vice president, new revelations are surfacing regarding the pair’s professional relationship after first taking office on January 20, 2021.According to Fight of His Life, an upcoming book by political writer Chris Whipple detailing the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration, President Biden allegedly told a friend that VP Harris was “a work in progress.”Whipple reportedly cited one particular incident...
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
I was released from Russian jail on same day as Brittney Griner – but the US even made me pay for my own flight home
AN American woman who was released from jail in Russia the same day as WNBA star Brittney Griner has claimed the US government made her pay for her own flight home. Sarah Krivanek, 46, was deported back to her home state of California on December 8, nearly a year after she was arrested for assault against her partner.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills to support border states, prohibit birthright citizenship in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed multiple bills “aimed at preventing and disincentivizing illegal immigration,” according to a press release. Senate Bill 53 would require birth certificates for children born in Oklahoma to include the citizenship of the parents. If neither of the child’s parents are United States citizens, the child would not be granted United States or Oklahoma citizenship.
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Biden tells Supreme Court that states should stay out of legal fight over Title 42 policy
Biden's response came a day after Chief Justice Roberts temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42 migrant expulsions.
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Texas governor tells Biden flow of migrants is ‘a catastrophe of your own making’
Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott is ramping up his claims that the Biden administration’s border policies are to blame for the increase in migration into the United States. In a letter to President Biden dated Tuesday, Abbott said Texas is “overburdened as we respond to this disaster caused by you and your administration.” “This terrible…
Deputy U.N. Chief Urges Countries to Send Armed Force to Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Deputy U.N. chief Amina Mohammed on Wednesday urged countries to urgently consider Haiti's request for an international specialized armed force to help restore security in the Caribbean state and alleviate a humanitarian crisis. "Now is certainly not the time for the world to turn away from...
Report: Newly surfaced video shows Biden saying Iran nuclear deal is 'dead'
President Joe Biden told an attendee at a Nov. 4 election rally in Oceanside, California that the Iran nuclear deal is "dead," and said the U.S. won't formally announce it, Axios reported. The remark was heard in a newly surfaced video as the president was speaking to someone on the...
How did President Zelensky get to Washington?
The extraordinary measures taken to transport Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine to the US capital are a sign of just how crucial the relationship is for both countries. After visiting the front line in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky's journey to Washington DC began with an overnight train...
‘Unprecedented emergency’: Dem-led cities and states brace for influx of migrants
Over the last month, thousands of migrants have crossed into the U.S. at the Texas border ahead of the expiration of Title 42.
Lula, Putin Talk on 'Strategic' Brazil-Russia Relations
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated him on his recent election win and talked of stronger relations between the two countries. Putin said earlier this year he had "good relations" with both Lula and far-right incumbent...
EU Graft Scandal 'Worthy of Narcos' TV Series, Says Bloc's Commissioner
ROME (Reuters) - The corruption scandal rocking the European Parliament, in which suspects were found with suitcases full of cash, is like something out of crime drama television series "Narcos", EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday. "What we saw were scenes worthy of Netflix, of Narcos," Gentiloni said...
Russian Diplomat Says NATO Instructors Must Leave Ukraine Before Talks Can Start
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior Russian diplomat said on Friday that talks on security guarantees for Russia cannot take place while NATO instructors and "mercenaries" remain in Ukraine, and while Western arms supplies to the country continue. In an interview with Russian state-owned news agency TASS, Alexander Darchiev, head of...
