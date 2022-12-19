Catching a show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre? Try grabbing a bite or a brew at one of these five local spots, all located within a 10-minute drive of the venue. With a focus on local, organic ingredients, Prasino’s menu explores a variety of cuisines, from tacos, flatbreads and burgers to omelets, fish and steak. At the bar, choose from a wide bourbon selection or handcrafted cocktails (Potion #9, for example, combines butterfly pea tea, Bombay Sapphire, Big O Ginger Liqueur, lemon and prosecco). The upscale experience spans from the service to décor, plating and the attention-to-detail that each dish receives. As a bonus, the restaurant is located just minutes away from Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO