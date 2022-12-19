Read full article on original website
Families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
What Are You Doing About It? Thursday Night Homeless Outreach, Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, Sitemaan Mammography Van
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Blick Buys Artmart in Brentwood, Ending 70-year Legacy
Blick will move from its Delmar location to Artmart's current space next year
feastmagazine.com
Snuggle up near the fireplaces at these restaurants around town this winter
It's that time of year when the weather takes a turn from "yes, it's cold" to absolutely bone-chilling. Even if the temperatures are taking a dive, it doesn't mean you have to stay home. We've got some suggestions on where to head for a cozy meal or a drink around the fire.
Extreme cold pushes St. Louis homeless shelters to capacity
As extreme cold hits the St. Louis region, it can be even more dangerous for those living on the streets.
Balkan Treat Box Owners To Open Telva at the Ridge Next Year
The forthcoming cafe will be located on the grounds of Rolling Ridge Nursery in Webster Groves
Restaurant to move into Central West End space vacated by Bar Louie
ST. LOUIS — Twisted Ranch, the restaurant that incorporates ranch seasoning and flavors, next month is closing its location in Soulard and moving to the Central West End, where it hopes to open sometime in February, co-owner Jim Hayden said. The restaurant will move into 14 Maryland Plaza, the...
What do you do when it snows in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS — This is our first major winter storm of the season, and our first white Christmas since 2017. But what do St. Louisians do on a snow day?. Fox2Now posted on our Facebook page to get suggestions from viewers on what they do on a snow day.
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis pet shelters are full
If you are considering adopting a pet this holiday season, now is the time. St. Louis-area animal shelters are seeing a sharp increase in pet surrenders and stray animals at their facilities. Most are at full capacity. “The problem is nationwide,” said Weng Horak, CEO and founder of Care STL...
Last-minute grocery shopping ahead of winter storm
With extreme cold and snow about to hit the St. Louis area through the Christmas holiday, lines at grocery checkouts are swelling.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
15 New St. Louis Places to Take Visitors — Or Even Just Yourself
If you’ve stuck to the tried and true in St. Louis in the last few years, you’ve missed out on a lot. St. Louis has seen a surprising number of ambitious new projects reach completion since 2019 — and many of them are now open and eager to show you a good time.
Craig Elementary School students share traditions to ensure they get a snow day
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louisans are preparing for the winter storm coming in, but some Parkway students are preparing in a much different way. Kids at Craig Elementary School did not want to leave the weather to chance. Instead, they have some fun superstitious traditions to ensure they got a snow day on Thursday, December 22.
These St. Louis restaurants closed their doors in 2022
ST. LOUIS — Several local restaurants closed this year in St. Louis, and many attributed their decision to shut their doors to inflation and the changing economy. As 2022 comes to a close, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of businesses St. Louisans have said "goodbye" to this year.
Meet the Woman Styling Hair on a Busy St. Louis Street Corner
Jibri Ross is a local hair stylist who surprised the internet when she took her shop outside in the winter
stlpublicradio.org
Wednesday: Mai Lee celebrates debut album with Delmar Hall performance
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Whether she’s feeding foodies her family’s delicious eats or crooning her sensual and vibey R&B bops, Mai Lee is making sure no crumbs are left.
stlmag.com
How St. Louisans Howard and Donna Smith have created affordable homes across the country
Tina’s rental home in Cool Valley flooded in 2010. It was time to get out. Her sons suffered from respiratory problems that she connected to the nearby creek and the constant wet conditions. “Someone told me to call Habitat for Humanity,” she recalls. “I said, ‘I don’t have a shot because I don’t have that much money.’”
Snow day ‘boiling water challenges’ can cause burns
You must stop scalding the air with boiling water. Boiling water thrown into the air can cause serious burns to anyone in its path.
When was the last blizzard in St. Louis? February 2011
For starters, the storm we're experiencing is not a blizzard.
Arctic breeze slams much of Midwest, cancelling thousands of flights
As bitter cold temperatures swept across the country on Thursday, nearly half of the country got a taste of winter.
feastmagazine.com
5 places to eat and drink near Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Catching a show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre? Try grabbing a bite or a brew at one of these five local spots, all located within a 10-minute drive of the venue. With a focus on local, organic ingredients, Prasino’s menu explores a variety of cuisines, from tacos, flatbreads and burgers to omelets, fish and steak. At the bar, choose from a wide bourbon selection or handcrafted cocktails (Potion #9, for example, combines butterfly pea tea, Bombay Sapphire, Big O Ginger Liqueur, lemon and prosecco). The upscale experience spans from the service to décor, plating and the attention-to-detail that each dish receives. As a bonus, the restaurant is located just minutes away from Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
stlmag.com
How a St. Louis couple revived a historic Central West End home
Sarah Riley and Rob Monzyk weren’t looking for the perfect house. They also weren’t expecting to fall in love with a 116-year-old American Foursquare with a sagging first floor and daylight streaming through holes in the roof. “We joke that it was a pile of bricks,” says Monzyk,...
