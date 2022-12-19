Read full article on original website
WOWK
WVU holds off Stony Brook to end 2022 non-conference slate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Mountaineers got it done. West Virginia (10-2) closed its final home game of 2022 with a win, topping Stony Brook (4-9) 75-64. Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson combined to score 33 points for WVU in a game that was far from a sure victory for the Mountaineers.
WOWK
Johnson, West Virginia hold off Stony Brook 75-64
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Kedrian Johnson scored 18 points and West Virginia turned back persistent Stony Brook 75-64 on Thursday night. The Mountaineers (10-2) only led 28-24 at the half and after building a 19-point lead in the second half the Seawolves (4-9) got within nine with more than 2 1/2 minutes to go.
WOWK
WVU hoops welcomes Stony Brook for first-ever meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia has one more contest before it begins a new season of Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers (9-2) welcome Stony Brook (8-4) on Thursday for the final game before the holiday break and the first-ever meeting between the two programs. In its last time out, WVU downed Buffalo on Sunday 96-78 behind four double-digit scorers. Erik Stevenson led the game with 22 points, but the big man Jimmy Bell impressed, coming alive in the second half to score 17 of his 18 total points over the final 20 minutes.
WOWK
WVU hoops game vs. Texas sold out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the men’s basketball game against Texas at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 21 is a sellout. Fans still looking to purchase tickets for the Texas game and previously sold-out Kansas game, are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.
WOWK
High-octane West Virginia attack faces Stony Brook
West Virginia aims to secure its second four-game winning streak of the season on Thursday when it hosts Stony Brook in Morgantown, W. Va. The Mountaineers (9-2) began the season with four victories before splitting their next four games. West Virginia answered an 84-74 setback at Xavier on Dec. 3 by revving its high-octane offense in recording three double-digit wins.
WOWK
Quick Hits: Brown proud of 2023 class that “stayed committed”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The next wave of Mountaineers is becoming official. A total of 17 high school student-athletes from nine states signed their National Letters of Intent to join West Virginia on Wednesday, building the framework for WVU’s next batch of players. According to WVU coach Neal Brown, National Signing Day is the culmination of a lot of hard work and sacrifice by both the student-athletes and the staff that did their best to bring them to their next destinations.
WOWK
University’s Noah Braham signs with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Noah Braham won’t need to travel too far to get to college, as the Morgantown native is set to join West Virginia after signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Braham is WVU’s fifth signing in its 2023 class and the first from the...
WOWK
Wide receiver Traylon Ray signs with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia receiving corps gets a boost with the reception of Traylon Ray’s National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Ray, a four-star prospect on ESPN and the 247Sports Composite, will join the Mountaineers from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee, Florida. He is the 16th signing in WVU’s 2023 class.
WOWK
Nichols Leads WVU’s Second-Half Comeback to Defeat Georgia
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team used a second-half comeback to topple Georgia, 49-45, on Tuesday afternoon, at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida. After falling behind, 19-11, in the first quarter and, 34-22, at halftime, West Virginia...
WOWK
#TakeMeHome23: National Signing Day Live Tracker
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s 2023 class is taking shape on Wednesday as the Mountaineers await the National Letters of Intent from 20 signees. Ahead of Wednesday, 247 Sports ranks the Mountaineer signing class at No. 35 in the country, which would slot them in as the second highest-ranked group since Neal Brown took over in 2019. Be sure to check back on this tracker, as we will update it throughout the day.
WOWK
Graham Harrell joins Purdue as offensive coordinator
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Graham Harrell is officially headed to the Big Ten. After one season as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Purdue officially announced Tuesday that Harrell will assume the Boilermakers’ offensive coordinator position as they begin a new era under head coach Ryan Walters. Harrell was the offensive coordinator at North Texas (2016-18) and USC (2019-21) before joining the Mountaineers.
