Morgantown, WV

WTRF

WVU holds off Stony Brook to end 2022 non-conference slate

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Mountaineers got it done. West Virginia (10-2) closed its final home game of 2022 with a win, topping Stony Brook (4-9) 75-64. Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson combined to score 33 points for WVU in a game that was far from a sure victory for the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU hoops welcomes Stony Brook for first-ever meeting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia has one more contest before it begins a new season of Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers (9-2) welcome Stony Brook (8-4) on Thursday for the final game before the holiday break and the first-ever meeting between the two programs. In its last time out, WVU downed Buffalo on Sunday 96-78 behind four double-digit scorers. Erik Stevenson led the game with 22 points, but the big man Jimmy Bell impressed, coming alive in the second half to score 17 of his 18 total points over the final 20 minutes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Quick Hits: Brown proud of 2023 class that “stayed committed”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The next wave of Mountaineers is becoming official. A total of 17 high school student-athletes from nine states signed their National Letters of Intent to join West Virginia on Wednesday, building the framework for WVU’s next batch of players. According to WVU coach Neal Brown, National Signing Day is the culmination of a lot of hard work and sacrifice by both the student-athletes and the staff that did their best to bring them to their next destinations.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

University’s Noah Braham signs with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Noah Braham won’t need to travel too far to get to college, as the Morgantown native is set to join West Virginia after signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Braham is WVU’s fifth signing in its 2023 class and the first from the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia Uses Big Fourth Quarter to Blast Miami (Ohio)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team secured its ninth victory of the season on Wednesday afternoon, after defeating Miami (Ohio), 82-51, in the 2022 West Palm Beach Invitational at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach. Despite a constant barrage...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Former WVU HC Dana Holgorsen, Houston Flips 4-Star DL Justin Benton Away from West Virginia

Despite a day that went mostly according to plan for West Virginia, the Mountaineers did suffer one major blow on National Signing Day. Justin Benton, who had been committed to WVU since June and visited with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley less than two weeks ago, flipped and signed with Houston. This means former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen was able to poach a big recruit away from his old team, doing so as he brings the Cougars into the Big 12. He made an official visit to Houston on Dec. 18th, just two days prior to switching on National Signing Day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Rodney Gallagher signs NLI for WVU football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s top-rated commitment has officially signed his National Letter of Intent. WVU football announced Wednesday that Rodney Gallagher of Uniontown, Pennsylvania finished his paperwork to become a Mountaineer. Gallagher classifies himself as an athlete, but he will likely play wide receiver for the Mountaineers. He could be a good addition as WVU will enter 2023 without its top four pass-catchers from this past season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Nichols Leads WVU’s Second-Half Comeback to Defeat Georgia

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team used a second-half comeback to topple Georgia, 49-45, on Tuesday afternoon, at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida. After falling behind, 19-11, in the first quarter and, 34-22, at halftime, West Virginia...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Brown alludes to big news during Signing Day show

West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown joined the official WVU Signing Day Show with Jed Drenning and Tony Caridi to discuss the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday morning, just a few hours before his press conference with the media and as paperwork is still coming into the Puskar Center making several commitments and signings official.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Legg Named Second Team Academic All-America

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University redshirt junior kicker Casey Legg has been named to the Academic All-America Second Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators, announced today by the organization. It is the 30th time a West Virginia football player has been named to the team and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Wheeling prepping for winter weather

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The entire Ohio Valley is prepping for the winter weather that is heading our way tomorrow. The city of Wheeling has over 200 tons of salt on hand ready to treat the roadways. City officials say their main concern with this storm is the wet weather that...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

West Liberty University freezes tuition

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s an early Christmas present for students at one local university. Just in time for the holidays many students at West Liberty University, just learned that they won’t see an increase in tuition next year. University officials announced an undergraduate base tuition...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WTRF

Historic I-70 Bridges Project in Ohio County at the finish line

WHEELING, W.Va. – One of the most significant projects in Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program is coming to the finish line. Minor work still needs to be completed on the project including painting and concrete repairs which will occur below the bridges. Once the project is completely finished, Gov. Justice and DOT leadership will hold a public ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion.
OHIO COUNTY, WV

