Despite a day that went mostly according to plan for West Virginia, the Mountaineers did suffer one major blow on National Signing Day. Justin Benton, who had been committed to WVU since June and visited with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley less than two weeks ago, flipped and signed with Houston. This means former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen was able to poach a big recruit away from his old team, doing so as he brings the Cougars into the Big 12. He made an official visit to Houston on Dec. 18th, just two days prior to switching on National Signing Day.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO