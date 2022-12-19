Read full article on original website
WTRF
WVU holds off Stony Brook to end 2022 non-conference slate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Mountaineers got it done. West Virginia (10-2) closed its final home game of 2022 with a win, topping Stony Brook (4-9) 75-64. Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson combined to score 33 points for WVU in a game that was far from a sure victory for the Mountaineers.
WTRF
WVU hoops welcomes Stony Brook for first-ever meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia has one more contest before it begins a new season of Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers (9-2) welcome Stony Brook (8-4) on Thursday for the final game before the holiday break and the first-ever meeting between the two programs. In its last time out, WVU downed Buffalo on Sunday 96-78 behind four double-digit scorers. Erik Stevenson led the game with 22 points, but the big man Jimmy Bell impressed, coming alive in the second half to score 17 of his 18 total points over the final 20 minutes.
WTRF
Quick Hits: Brown proud of 2023 class that “stayed committed”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The next wave of Mountaineers is becoming official. A total of 17 high school student-athletes from nine states signed their National Letters of Intent to join West Virginia on Wednesday, building the framework for WVU’s next batch of players. According to WVU coach Neal Brown, National Signing Day is the culmination of a lot of hard work and sacrifice by both the student-athletes and the staff that did their best to bring them to their next destinations.
WTRF
University’s Noah Braham signs with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Noah Braham won’t need to travel too far to get to college, as the Morgantown native is set to join West Virginia after signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Braham is WVU’s fifth signing in its 2023 class and the first from the...
WTRF
West Virginia Uses Big Fourth Quarter to Blast Miami (Ohio)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team secured its ninth victory of the season on Wednesday afternoon, after defeating Miami (Ohio), 82-51, in the 2022 West Palm Beach Invitational at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach. Despite a constant barrage...
wvsportsnow.com
Former WVU HC Dana Holgorsen, Houston Flips 4-Star DL Justin Benton Away from West Virginia
Despite a day that went mostly according to plan for West Virginia, the Mountaineers did suffer one major blow on National Signing Day. Justin Benton, who had been committed to WVU since June and visited with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley less than two weeks ago, flipped and signed with Houston. This means former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen was able to poach a big recruit away from his old team, doing so as he brings the Cougars into the Big 12. He made an official visit to Houston on Dec. 18th, just two days prior to switching on National Signing Day.
WTRF
Rodney Gallagher signs NLI for WVU football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s top-rated commitment has officially signed his National Letter of Intent. WVU football announced Wednesday that Rodney Gallagher of Uniontown, Pennsylvania finished his paperwork to become a Mountaineer. Gallagher classifies himself as an athlete, but he will likely play wide receiver for the Mountaineers. He could be a good addition as WVU will enter 2023 without its top four pass-catchers from this past season.
WTRF
Nichols Leads WVU’s Second-Half Comeback to Defeat Georgia
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team used a second-half comeback to topple Georgia, 49-45, on Tuesday afternoon, at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida. After falling behind, 19-11, in the first quarter and, 34-22, at halftime, West Virginia...
Brown alludes to big news during Signing Day show
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown joined the official WVU Signing Day Show with Jed Drenning and Tony Caridi to discuss the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday morning, just a few hours before his press conference with the media and as paperwork is still coming into the Puskar Center making several commitments and signings official.
WTRF
Legg Named Second Team Academic All-America
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University redshirt junior kicker Casey Legg has been named to the Academic All-America Second Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators, announced today by the organization. It is the 30th time a West Virginia football player has been named to the team and...
WTRF
Wheeling prepping for winter weather
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The entire Ohio Valley is prepping for the winter weather that is heading our way tomorrow. The city of Wheeling has over 200 tons of salt on hand ready to treat the roadways. City officials say their main concern with this storm is the wet weather that...
West Virginia ski lodge closing for 3 days due to storm
With extremely high winds and low temperatures in the forecast, one West Virginia ski lodge has decided to close for a few days later this week.
WTRF
West Liberty University freezes tuition
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s an early Christmas present for students at one local university. Just in time for the holidays many students at West Liberty University, just learned that they won’t see an increase in tuition next year. University officials announced an undergraduate base tuition...
Maryland deputy sheriff dies in West Virginia after 3-vehicle wreck
A deputy sheriff from Garrett County, Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68.
Alleged Tucker County bank robber attempted theft at Utah bank earlier this year
A man charged with robbing a Tucker County bank on Tuesday had been charged previously with robbing a bank in Utah earlier this year.
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In Pittsburgh
People often ask me, "What's there to do in Pittsburgh?" My answer is always the same: a lot!. Whether you're a fan of art, history, food, or just spending time outdoors, there's something for everyone in this city.
WTRF
Historic I-70 Bridges Project in Ohio County at the finish line
WHEELING, W.Va. – One of the most significant projects in Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program is coming to the finish line. Minor work still needs to be completed on the project including painting and concrete repairs which will occur below the bridges. Once the project is completely finished, Gov. Justice and DOT leadership will hold a public ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion.
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
Your Christmas and New Year’s changes to trash collection and city hall hours
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, that may leave you wondering what your trash collection schedule will look like or when your city hall will be open.
Randolph County DUI checkpoint canceled
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.
