ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Student in custody after stabbing at Medford High School

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

“My thoughts are with the families, students, and our Mustang community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8jRk_0jo8N0Ix00
A person is in police custody following a stabbing in a restroom at Medford High School on Monday morning. Bailey Allen/Globe Staff

A fight in a Medford High School bathroom Monday ended with one student stabbed and another in custody.

Medford Police Captain Paul Covino told reporters on scene that the victim “presented himself to the nurse’s office,” where a “laceration” on his chest was discovered. He was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One other person is in custody, with a “small group” detained for questioning, Covino said. Medford Public Schools Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent told reporters that the stabbing was captured on video.

“Today’s incident was an isolated incident,” Edouard-Vincent said, according to The Boston Globe. “We’ve never dealt with this kind of an incident before here in Medford and so we’ve been working collaboratively with the police all day.”

Medford High School and Medford Vocational Technical High School were placed on lockdown after the incident, which was lifted by the early afternoon. The two schools share a building.

In a statement, Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn condemned the attack, calling it a “horrific day for our school community.”

“I’m appalled that this happened,” the mayor said. “My thoughts are with the families, students, and our Mustang community.”

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Medford school stabbing Monday injures student, leads to police presence

A stabbing in a bathroom at Medford High School on Monday left one student hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and another taken into custody by police. Police responded to a report of a person who was stabbed at around 10:10 a.m., an official statement said. A fight had taken place in a men’s bathroom between two students, officers determined. During the altercation, one student was stabbed while the second student was transported to Medford Police headquarters.
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Lawrence High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A teen is facing multiple firearm-related charges after allegedly bringing a gun into Lawrence High School Wednesday morning. Lawrence Police say a student from the school texted their parent warning that they saw another student in possession of a gun. The parent called 911, where police, as well as the school resource officers, immediately responded and attempted to locate the suspect.
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston

Woman arrested in connection with Dorchester stabbing

Skilar Morris of Roxbury is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife). A 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman in Dorchester Wednesday evening, according to the Boston Police Department. Shortly after 5 p.m., Boston police responded to a report of a fight...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Security increased after student stabbed in Medford High School bathroom

MEDFORD, Mass. — There was increased security at Medford High School on Tuesday after a student was injured in a stabbing at the school the previous day. Medford Public Schools Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent said the student was stabbed by another student at about 10 a.m. during a fight inside a second-floor bathroom.
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
METHUEN, MA
Daily Voice

MANHUNT: 7 Charged With Gunning Down Man Outside Quincy Apartment: DA

For months, the family of Jordan Wiggins has wanted answers about who killed him just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 18. Now they may have seven. A grand jury this week indicted seven men in connection with Wiggins shooting death outside of Elevation Apartments in Quincy, the Norfolk County District Attorney announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Medford HS enters lockdown after 1 student arrested, another injured in bathroom fight

MEDFORD, Ma — Students at Medford High School entered a lockdown after a student was taken to the hospital after a fight in a men’s bathroom Monday morning. According to a Medford police spokesperson, one of the students involved went to the nurse’s office after the incident, where they discovered non-life-threatening lacerations. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The other individual involved in the altercation has been taken into custody, according to police.
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Teens arrested for allegedly robbing Melrose mail carrier at gunpoint

The teens allegedly got the idea to steal mail containing checks from TikTok and other sources, the DA's office said. Two Somerville teens were arrested for allegedly robbing a Melrose letter carrier at gunpoint last week, officials said. The 16-year-old boys were charged with armed masked robbery and arraigned Wednesday...
MELROSE, MA
Boston

Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting

The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
BOSTON, MA
Boston

‘Unnerving’: What the Tufts president said about the school’s 3 bomb threats — before a fourth on Tuesday

"The past few days have not been easy." Tufts University received another bomb threat on Tuesday morning — the fourth made on campus in the last seven days. “The university has received another threat that may be related to recent events. At this time, the Medford/Somerville campus remains open,” the university said in a public safety alert emailed to the Tufts community at 8:04 a.m. “As we continue to assess the threats, please be assured that Tufts University Police are responding with our local partners to investigate each incident. Please be advised that you will continue to see an increased public safety presence on campus.”
MEDFORD, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy