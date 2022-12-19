Student in custody after stabbing at Medford High School

“My thoughts are with the families, students, and our Mustang community.”

A person is in police custody following a stabbing in a restroom at Medford High School on Monday morning. Bailey Allen/Globe Staff

A fight in a Medford High School bathroom Monday ended with one student stabbed and another in custody.

Medford Police Captain Paul Covino told reporters on scene that the victim “presented himself to the nurse’s office,” where a “laceration” on his chest was discovered. He was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One other person is in custody, with a “small group” detained for questioning, Covino said. Medford Public Schools Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent told reporters that the stabbing was captured on video.

“Today’s incident was an isolated incident,” Edouard-Vincent said, according to The Boston Globe. “We’ve never dealt with this kind of an incident before here in Medford and so we’ve been working collaboratively with the police all day.”

Medford High School and Medford Vocational Technical High School were placed on lockdown after the incident, which was lifted by the early afternoon. The two schools share a building.

In a statement, Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn condemned the attack, calling it a “horrific day for our school community.”

“I’m appalled that this happened,” the mayor said. “My thoughts are with the families, students, and our Mustang community.”