Jacksonville, NC

WNCT

Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. “My son needs to be found,” said Sonona Jefferson, Khalil’s mother. “I do not know if my son is dead or alive, I have no idea, but he deserves to be found.” Jefferson, 22, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston Fire Dept. gives back to family of one of their own

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Fire Department is giving back Wednesday after they lost one of their own to gun violence this summer. John Palmer was shot and killed in July. He was a Cadet as part of the Explorer Program with the Department of Public Safety. Kinston Fire...
KINSTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

I’ll be home for Christmas

The Christmas season is a time when people return to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. On Friday, I will be traveling back home to Monroe, North Carolina to spend time with my family. Monroe is not home just because that’s where I was born and raised. It’s home, because that’s where I have special memories of learning how to rollerblade with my cousins in our grandparent’s driveway, it’s where I formed lifelong friendships at school and where I got my first newspaper gig.
MONROE, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Shooting in Lenoir County sends man to hospital

KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were shot with one sustaining serious injuries during an incident in Deep Run on Thursday. According to Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting involving four men took place shortly after noon on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of two men with gunshot wounds at separate […]
DEEP RUN, NC
WNCT

Havelock PD participating in ‘Shop with a Cop’

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock, its police department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office were taking part in a festive way to give back to the community. A few lucky children in Havelock were selected to take part in “Shop with a Cop.” One child from each school in Havelock was gifted […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County prison

A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County …. A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. BBB has holiday tips to shop smarter, keep packages...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County’s Animal Control: How the holidays impact animals

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are filled with highs and lows. Animal shelters are not exempt from this. We had the chance to talk with Senior Officer Ashley Jarvis who works with Beaufort County Animal Control. Jarvis said the best part about working at the shelter is connecting with the animals. “Connecting to the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning.   Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Grifton’s only grocery store now open for business

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Grifton went nearly three years without a grocery store. It’s now open for business and many say it’s a long time coming. Residents can breathe a sigh of relief now that a grocery store is open in the town again. “You keep your money in your town, which is very important […]
GRIFTON, NC
wcti12.com

Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup

With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m. Our reporter on the scene saw the accident involved a...
NEW BERN, NC
ABA Journal

Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says

Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
RALEIGH, NC

