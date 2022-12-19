Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. “My son needs to be found,” said Sonona Jefferson, Khalil’s mother. “I do not know if my son is dead or alive, I have no idea, but he deserves to be found.” Jefferson, 22, […]
WITN
Juvenile suspect identified in Craven County breaking and entering case.
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a suspect in a breaking and entering case from Thursday morning. Deputies say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Express Tobacco & Vape on N.C. 55 East Highway in New Bern. The Sheriff’s Office...
‘Started freaking out’: North Carolina truck driver wins $100,000
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks, of Hubert, stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “My wife was scratching the ticket, and then her hands started shaking, and she started freaking out,” Sparks […]
WITN
Kinston Fire Dept. gives back to family of one of their own
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Fire Department is giving back Wednesday after they lost one of their own to gun violence this summer. John Palmer was shot and killed in July. He was a Cadet as part of the Explorer Program with the Department of Public Safety. Kinston Fire...
thewashingtondailynews.com
I’ll be home for Christmas
The Christmas season is a time when people return to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. On Friday, I will be traveling back home to Monroe, North Carolina to spend time with my family. Monroe is not home just because that’s where I was born and raised. It’s home, because that’s where I have special memories of learning how to rollerblade with my cousins in our grandparent’s driveway, it’s where I formed lifelong friendships at school and where I got my first newspaper gig.
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
Shooting in Lenoir County sends man to hospital
KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were shot with one sustaining serious injuries during an incident in Deep Run on Thursday. According to Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting involving four men took place shortly after noon on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of two men with gunshot wounds at separate […]
Havelock PD participating in ‘Shop with a Cop’
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock, its police department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office were taking part in a festive way to give back to the community. A few lucky children in Havelock were selected to take part in “Shop with a Cop.” One child from each school in Havelock was gifted […]
WNCT
Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County prison
A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County …. A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. BBB has holiday tips to shop smarter, keep packages...
Beaufort County’s Animal Control: How the holidays impact animals
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are filled with highs and lows. Animal shelters are not exempt from this. We had the chance to talk with Senior Officer Ashley Jarvis who works with Beaufort County Animal Control. Jarvis said the best part about working at the shelter is connecting with the animals. “Connecting to the […]
ENC Pride: Drag show for New Year’s Eve canceled due to safety concerns
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An event for New Year’s Eve scheduled to be held by ENC Pride has been canceled. The event was scheduled to be held at The Garage in New Bern on New Year’s Eve from 3-5:30 p.m. On its Facebook page on Wednesday, ENC Pride posted information about the event being canceled. […]
Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
Grifton’s only grocery store now open for business
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Grifton went nearly three years without a grocery store. It’s now open for business and many say it’s a long time coming. Residents can breathe a sigh of relief now that a grocery store is open in the town again. “You keep your money in your town, which is very important […]
wcti12.com
Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup
With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
WITN
Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m. Our reporter on the scene saw the accident involved a...
Jacksonville resident concerned by police response time after overdose incident
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A call to 911 was placed in Jacksonville on Monday evening. The phone call to the police in Jacksonville was made because of a drug overdose that happened in Hardee’s fast food restaurant on Western Boulevard. Employees at the Hardees said it took over an hour for the police to respond […]
Onslow County man’s wife ‘started freaking out’ after $100,000 win
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A trip to the movies turned into a hefty payday for one lucky Onslow County man. After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks of Hubert stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and discovered a $100,000 prize. “My wife was scratching the ticket and then her […]
Jacksonville homeless shelter preparing for winter, increase in number of people
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One community’s local homeless shelter is taking precautions for cold weather. Onslow Community Outreach’s homeless shelter is prepared to add more cots and sleeping bags to account for a larger number of homeless individuals unable to be outside during the low temperatures. The outreach has called this their “white flag” shelter. […]
publicradioeast.org
Police say ENC business owner was manufacturing cocaine in kitchen of the business
Deputies say a Vanceboro business owner was making more than covers and cushions for boats, and his side hustle sent him to jail. Clayton Wright, owner of C & D Canvas in Vanceboro, was charged with several drug crimes after Craven County deputies searched his vehicle and found cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
ABA Journal
Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says
Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
Comments / 0