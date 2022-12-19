Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Food Truck Fridays: Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of our last Food Truck Fridays segment for the month of December, we headed over to Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque. Owner Justin Payton says once you try his dishes you’ll “love it and crave it” just like his slogan says.
Sparrow Lane shares bestsellers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ‘Tis the season for gift shopping, so The Three took a trip down to Sparrow Lane to find out what their bestsellers are. Sales Associate Haley Thurman says Sparrow Lane has an array of under-the-tree gifts and stocking-stuffers to offer. According to Thurman, the store...
Treat of the Day: Still Creek Ranch kids buy gifts for Tiny Hope Village residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Kids of Still Creek Ranch wanted to make sure the first four residents of Tiny Hope Village have some holiday cheer. Tiny Hope Village is a permanent housing village to support people who have been homeless in the area. The kids of Still Creek Ranch bought Christmas...
Ring in the new year with activities at Lake Walk
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still searching for New Year’s Eve plans, look no further than the fun activities planned all day and night long at Lake Walk in Bryan. Start your New Year’s Eve off as a family with Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve at the Lake Walk Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy free admission to The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley with a fireworks making pop-up. Then, head on out to the Pavilion for additional entertainment including food trucks, music, and an extra-special confetti ball toss at noon.
Century Square to welcome new brunch restaurant to eatery lineup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new brunch restaurant is set to join the lineup of eateries in Century Square in College Station, according to a press release from real estate investment and development firm Midway. The new location joining the array of restaurants and shops is called Uptown Brunch,...
Student Bonfire hands out extra wood ahead of freeze
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Student Bonfire is helping the community stay warm as temperatures start to drop. With the leftover wood they have accumulated over time, the crew decided to hand it out to residents to stay warm. Student Bonfire went out to their cut site around 9 a.m. Wednesday...
12 days of deals at Aggieland Outfitters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still shopping for those last minute Christmas gifts, Aggieland Outfitters has you covered. “If there’s a gift you really wanted but you didn’t get, we’re open the day after Christmas so you can shop,” Director of Marketing Blake Bodin said.
Turkey 911: I Heart Bryan, law enforcement officers to deliver holiday meals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -I Heart Bryan has a goal of providing families with a warm, holiday meal this Christmas Eve as part of their Turkey 911 initiative. “Our goal is to bring our community closer together to see where there’s the gaps and where things are a little broken and seal those gaps and bring us together,” I Heart Bryan CEO Fabi Payton said. “The idea with Turkey 911 is how do we get the people to help the people and then use that as an avenue to rewrite the narrative on law enforcement coming to neighborhoods for the wrong reasons. We know times are tough every year. Those that have a little bit more to give can bless those that have a little bit less, and that’s what we do.”
Treat of the Day: Kiddie Academy students donate food and gifts this holiday season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Children at Kiddie Academy of College Station and Kiddie Academy of Bryan collected more than 400 food and necessity items to donate to the Brazos County Food Drive. Kiddie Academy of College Station also hosted its second annual “Angel Tree for Teachers,” where parents and students...
Keeping your newly adopted pets safe this winter
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures cool down, it’s important to remember to take care of your four-legged family members. “If you can, bring them inside. If you have outdoor barn cats or dogs, make sure they’re in your barn or garage and that they have plenty of straw, hay, or blankets in their kennels outside. Make sure they stay as dry as possible,” Aggieland Humane Society Communications Coordinator, Ashley Quick, said.
Cherry Ruffino team wishes you a happy, prosperous New Year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Tuesday, Cherry Ruffino joins The Three to talk about another hot home on the market or what’s going on in real estate. This time around, she brought the rest of her team with her to the KBTX Studio to deliver an important message for the New Year.
Preparing homes, roads for freezing temperatures
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As cold weather impacts the Brazos Valley, keeping pipes and roads from freezing is at the top of a lot of residents’ minds. Experts from College Station Water Services say to be cautious with the water demand. 2021 saw a record for water consumption and...
Helping pets get through the cold weather
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With temperatures dropping over the next few days, animal experts are advising owners to think about their furry friends. Aggieland Humane Society says pets that normally stay outside need to be brought inside. If they are to stay outside, they need proper shelter in a doghouse insulated with hay. Owners must also pay attention to water bowls freezing.
College Station kids practice etiquette techniques at Casa do Brasil
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Prodigy Learning Center received the ultimate dining experience when they got to have lunch at Casa do Brasil. The meal was a part of the etiquette training the kids have been participating in. The students have been learning the proper technique and were...
BCS residents showing Christmas spirit with stellar light displays
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A highlight for many families is riding through various neighborhoods to see Christmas lights during the holiday season. Elaborate light displays are easy to find in the Bryan-College Station area with the help of the Best Lights of the Brazos list. The list features numerous homes that were nominated for having show-stopping displays.
“Be the Light” for a Ronald McDonald family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is no greater gift than love and support. That’s why Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas encourages you to “Be the Light.”. “Be the Light” is an end-of-the-year campaign by the organization to help cater to families with hospitalized children. All...
Gym’s sudden closure leaves customers seeking answers, refunds
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Questions remain following the abrupt closure of a gym in Bryan. Customers at D1 Training on University Drive arrived to find locked doors and a sign advising them of the closure. The reason for the sudden closure was not shared with customers. Gym-goers, many of which prepaid...
More than 80 bikes given away to Brazos Valley kids
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Ismaili Civic Organization in College Station gave away over 80 bikes to kids around the Brazos Valley Wednesday. This was thanks to partnerships and sponsorships from around the community. 86 bikes were handed out by the organization just in time for the holidays. The...
Drought conditions almost eliminated across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. After consistent rainfall over the past several months and cooler weather, the Brazos Valley drought conditions look much better. Brazos County is no longer placed under any...
Staging 101 with a real estate expert
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When thinking about how to stage a home on the market, it’s important to remember what staging is not. Real Estate expert Jen Zweiacker says staging is not decorating. “Staging is about creating a space that people want to come see and telling the story of the home. Every home has a different story to tell,” she said.
