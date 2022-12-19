LEXINGTON, Ky. (Court TV) – A Kentucky woman is facing decades in prison if convicted of attacking her husband and leaving him for dead. In her opening statement, prosecutor Mary Tobin claimed Carol Ann Hignite beat 76-year-old Leon “Dewayne” Hignite with a hammer on Sept. 25, 2017, and left him on their bedroom floor for three days before calling for help. Carol is also accused of setting their house on fire during the investigation.

