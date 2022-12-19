ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

More than 80 bikes given away to Brazos Valley kids

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Ismaili Civic Organization in College Station gave away over 80 bikes to kids around the Brazos Valley Wednesday. This was thanks to partnerships and sponsorships from around the community. 86 bikes were handed out by the organization just in time for the holidays. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Turkey 911: I Heart Bryan, law enforcement officers to deliver holiday meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -I Heart Bryan has a goal of providing families with a warm, holiday meal this Christmas Eve as part of their Turkey 911 initiative. “Our goal is to bring our community closer together to see where there’s the gaps and where things are a little broken and seal those gaps and bring us together,” I Heart Bryan CEO Fabi Payton said. “The idea with Turkey 911 is how do we get the people to help the people and then use that as an avenue to rewrite the narrative on law enforcement coming to neighborhoods for the wrong reasons. We know times are tough every year. Those that have a little bit more to give can bless those that have a little bit less, and that’s what we do.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Ring in the new year with activities at Lake Walk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still searching for New Year’s Eve plans, look no further than the fun activities planned all day and night long at Lake Walk in Bryan. Start your New Year’s Eve off as a family with Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve at the Lake Walk Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy free admission to The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley with a fireworks making pop-up. Then, head on out to the Pavilion for additional entertainment including food trucks, music, and an extra-special confetti ball toss at noon.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station to celebrate MLK Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station, especially The Lincoln Recreation Center, is already planning the ways you can come out and celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next month. Recreation Center supervisor Cheletia Johnson says the center has planned several activities and events for January,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Student Bonfire hands out extra wood ahead of freeze

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Student Bonfire is helping the community stay warm as temperatures start to drop. With the leftover wood they have accumulated over time, the crew decided to hand it out to residents to stay warm. Student Bonfire went out to their cut site around 9 a.m. Wednesday...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Todd Mission VFD recieves nearly $25,000 grant from Firehouse Subs

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - The Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department will continue serving Grimes County and will now have access to safer equipment. Thanks to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation they received a grant of $24,987 to purchase 19 new SCBA cylinders. The cylinders help firefighters breathe when entering burning structures and protect them from harmful toxins that can cause cancer.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Student Bonfire crew decorates stack with Christmas lights

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - If you drive by this year’s student bonfire you will see it has a little holiday spirit added to it. Student bonfire crew members decorated this year’s stack with Christmas lights that they brought themselves and draped over the bonfire. They even created...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Celebrate the holidays with Destination Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have family coming in from out of town and you’re looking for ways to entertain them, Destination Bryan has you covered. The City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department has a way for the whole family to get active and have fun. Santa’s reindeer have escaped the North Pole and are hiding out across Bryan in different parks and recreational facilities. The “Reindeer on the Run” scavenger hunt will end with a prize drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Three winners will be selected.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Staging 101 with a real estate expert

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When thinking about how to stage a home on the market, it’s important to remember what staging is not. Real Estate expert Jen Zweiacker says staging is not decorating. “Staging is about creating a space that people want to come see and telling the story of the home. Every home has a different story to tell,” she said.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Drought conditions almost eliminated across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. After consistent rainfall over the past several months and cooler weather, the Brazos Valley drought conditions look much better. Brazos County is no longer placed under any...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

BCS residents showing Christmas spirit with stellar light displays

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A highlight for many families is riding through various neighborhoods to see Christmas lights during the holiday season. Elaborate light displays are easy to find in the Bryan-College Station area with the help of the Best Lights of the Brazos list. The list features numerous homes that were nominated for having show-stopping displays.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Gym’s sudden closure leaves customers seeking answers, refunds

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Questions remain following the abrupt closure of a gym in Bryan. Customers at D1 Training on University Drive arrived to find locked doors and a sign advising them of the closure. The reason for the sudden closure was not shared with customers. Gym-goers, many of which prepaid...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride through the streets in a Polaris Slingshot from Aggieland Slingshot Rentals. “I always tell my friends ‘if you’re having a bad day, if you’re going through a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

