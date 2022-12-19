Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Still Creek Ranch kids buy gifts for Tiny Hope Village residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Kids of Still Creek Ranch wanted to make sure the first four residents of Tiny Hope Village have some holiday cheer. Tiny Hope Village is a permanent housing village to support people who have been homeless in the area. The kids of Still Creek Ranch bought Christmas...
Treat of the Day: Kiddie Academy students donate food and gifts this holiday season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Children at Kiddie Academy of College Station and Kiddie Academy of Bryan collected more than 400 food and necessity items to donate to the Brazos County Food Drive. Kiddie Academy of College Station also hosted its second annual “Angel Tree for Teachers,” where parents and students...
More than 80 bikes given away to Brazos Valley kids
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Ismaili Civic Organization in College Station gave away over 80 bikes to kids around the Brazos Valley Wednesday. This was thanks to partnerships and sponsorships from around the community. 86 bikes were handed out by the organization just in time for the holidays. The...
College Station kids practice etiquette techniques at Casa do Brasil
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Prodigy Learning Center received the ultimate dining experience when they got to have lunch at Casa do Brasil. The meal was a part of the etiquette training the kids have been participating in. The students have been learning the proper technique and were...
Rock into the new year with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Start the new year off right with a family-friendly celebration at The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley. Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve is happening on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Lake Walk Pavilion. Enjoy free admission to...
Community remembers homeless lives lost at ‘Longest Night of the year’ vigil
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At least 20 people experiencing homelessness die every day in the United States, that’s according to Homeless Deaths Count, a nonprofit whose goal is to ensure that the homeless population is not forgotten. For years shelters across the county have paused on Dec. 21, the...
‘Homes of dignity and stability’: Tiny Hope Village becomes a reality
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures begin to drop below freezing, many people will turn to nonprofit organizations to find a place to stay safe and warm. But, there’s new hope that some in the community won’t have to do that. “We believe that homes are the solution...
Turkey 911: I Heart Bryan, law enforcement officers to deliver holiday meals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -I Heart Bryan has a goal of providing families with a warm, holiday meal this Christmas Eve as part of their Turkey 911 initiative. “Our goal is to bring our community closer together to see where there’s the gaps and where things are a little broken and seal those gaps and bring us together,” I Heart Bryan CEO Fabi Payton said. “The idea with Turkey 911 is how do we get the people to help the people and then use that as an avenue to rewrite the narrative on law enforcement coming to neighborhoods for the wrong reasons. We know times are tough every year. Those that have a little bit more to give can bless those that have a little bit less, and that’s what we do.”
Ring in the new year with activities at Lake Walk
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still searching for New Year’s Eve plans, look no further than the fun activities planned all day and night long at Lake Walk in Bryan. Start your New Year’s Eve off as a family with Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve at the Lake Walk Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy free admission to The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley with a fireworks making pop-up. Then, head on out to the Pavilion for additional entertainment including food trucks, music, and an extra-special confetti ball toss at noon.
College Station to celebrate MLK Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station, especially The Lincoln Recreation Center, is already planning the ways you can come out and celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next month. Recreation Center supervisor Cheletia Johnson says the center has planned several activities and events for January,...
Student Bonfire hands out extra wood ahead of freeze
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Student Bonfire is helping the community stay warm as temperatures start to drop. With the leftover wood they have accumulated over time, the crew decided to hand it out to residents to stay warm. Student Bonfire went out to their cut site around 9 a.m. Wednesday...
Todd Mission VFD recieves nearly $25,000 grant from Firehouse Subs
TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - The Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department will continue serving Grimes County and will now have access to safer equipment. Thanks to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation they received a grant of $24,987 to purchase 19 new SCBA cylinders. The cylinders help firefighters breathe when entering burning structures and protect them from harmful toxins that can cause cancer.
Student Bonfire crew decorates stack with Christmas lights
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - If you drive by this year’s student bonfire you will see it has a little holiday spirit added to it. Student bonfire crew members decorated this year’s stack with Christmas lights that they brought themselves and draped over the bonfire. They even created...
Celebrate the holidays with Destination Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have family coming in from out of town and you’re looking for ways to entertain them, Destination Bryan has you covered. The City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department has a way for the whole family to get active and have fun. Santa’s reindeer have escaped the North Pole and are hiding out across Bryan in different parks and recreational facilities. The “Reindeer on the Run” scavenger hunt will end with a prize drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Three winners will be selected.
Staging 101 with a real estate expert
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When thinking about how to stage a home on the market, it’s important to remember what staging is not. Real Estate expert Jen Zweiacker says staging is not decorating. “Staging is about creating a space that people want to come see and telling the story of the home. Every home has a different story to tell,” she said.
Drought conditions almost eliminated across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. After consistent rainfall over the past several months and cooler weather, the Brazos Valley drought conditions look much better. Brazos County is no longer placed under any...
“Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil to honor homeless in BCS who passed away this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission will host its “Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil Wednesday evening to remember the homeless who have died in Bryan-College Station over the past year. “We’re going to be taking part in a national movement called the longest night of...
BCS residents showing Christmas spirit with stellar light displays
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A highlight for many families is riding through various neighborhoods to see Christmas lights during the holiday season. Elaborate light displays are easy to find in the Bryan-College Station area with the help of the Best Lights of the Brazos list. The list features numerous homes that were nominated for having show-stopping displays.
Gym’s sudden closure leaves customers seeking answers, refunds
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Questions remain following the abrupt closure of a gym in Bryan. Customers at D1 Training on University Drive arrived to find locked doors and a sign advising them of the closure. The reason for the sudden closure was not shared with customers. Gym-goers, many of which prepaid...
Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride through the streets in a Polaris Slingshot from Aggieland Slingshot Rentals. “I always tell my friends ‘if you’re having a bad day, if you’re going through a...
