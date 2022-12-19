Read full article on original website
popville.com
Shootings in Columbia Heights Yesterday (Wed.)
From MPD sent at 4:25pm: “Alert: Shooting in the 1400 block of Girard St, NW. No lookout.”. From MPD sent at 6:41pm: “The Third District is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, NW. An adult male was struck with gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Anyone with information that may assist is asked contact 202-727-9099.”
Person wanted for deadly shooting in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department released pictures of the person they say shot two people Saturday, Dec. 17, killing one of them. Officers were in the 2400 block of 18th St. NW in Adams Morgan around 1:20 a.m. after they received a report of gunfire. They found Avon Perkins, 30, of […]
Washington City Paper
Woman Burned in Altercation With Neighbor Denied Emergency DCHA Voucher Transfer
For Sedricka Knight, the final straw came on Sept. 1. She had just gotten home from work and her upstairs neighbors were at it again—stomping so loudly as they walked through their own unit that it rattled through her home below. The stomping had been going on for months...
Have you seen him? Police search for suspect after assault with gun in SW DC
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect who they believe could have been involved in a dangerous assault in broad daylight in Southwest D.C. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest just before 4:30 p.m. Police responded to the location after...
mocoshow.com
MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance
Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
Centre Daily
Fake police officer on run after entering home and shooting man and boy, DC cops say
A man impersonating a police officer shot two people in a Washington, D.C., home before fleeing, police said. On Dec. 20, the man, wearing a police vest with a badge slung over it, approached a home on Clay Street in northeast Washington, D.C., according to a police press release and accompanying photos.
Police ID Man Found Stabbed To Death In Silver Spring Parking Garage (UPDATE)
A man was found stabbed to death in a parking garage in Silver Spring, authorities say. The man, who has yet to be identified, was found dead in the parking garage around 10 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to Montgomery County police. The garage was reportedly on Wayne Avenue by...
34-year-old man shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A Tuesday night shooting in Northeast D.C. has left a man dead and the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers. Officers responded to Anacostia Avenue Northeast, nearby Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, just a short distance away from the D.C.-Maryland state line, around 9:40 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man found shot, dead in parking garage stairwell in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Dec. 22, 3:04 p.m. — Police said the man who died was Charles Joseph Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring, Md. He had been shot. Detectives asked anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070 or to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County […]
fox5dc.com
Boyfriend of woman killed by car in Northeast asks witnesses to come forward
WASHINGTON - A Northeast D.C. woman died in a traffic incident Saturday night, and now her family is desperately asking for any witnesses to come forward. According to D.C. police, 25-year-old Sheda’sa Thompson was fatally struck by an SUV driver after she reportedly hopped onto the SUV as it was pulling away, and fell off.
alxnow.com
Police: Alexandria teen death in West End ruled a homicide
The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has officially upgraded a “suspicious death” investigation to a homicide and said the victim was a local teenager. Police responded to a call for service at 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the 5500 block of Ascot Court. “Responding officers located a...
WJLA
Man impersonates police officer, shoots 2 people in northeast DC, officials say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and shooting two people Monday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. At approximately 2:54 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Clay Street, Northeast for a report of...
fox5dc.com
Police give update on man found dead in Downtown Silver Spring parking garage
Officer Carlos Cortes with the Montgomery County Police Department shares details on the death investigation at a Downtown Silver Spring parking garage. Cortes said at this time, police are not sure if the adult male victim, who is believed to be in his 60s, was shot, stabbed, or both.
fox5dc.com
Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured
BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
WJLA
Man washing windows in NW DC falls several stories to his death, MPD says
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man washing windows fell to his death Tuesday in northwest D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told 7News. The man was found unconscious in an alley in the 1400 block of Newton Street. NW., police said. Police said the man fell from several stories...
Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital
A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
4 teenagers arrested after armed carjackings in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two juveniles and two men were arrested on Thursday after two armed carjackings that took place earlier in the week. Police said that two suspects carjacked a food delivery driver at gunpoint on Tuesday evening on Allendale Drive in Landover. On Wednesday evening, detectives found the stolen […]
Boy, man shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
Maryland man shot by police after attempted carjacking identified
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified a man who officers tased multiple times and then shot on Dec. 19, leaving him in critical condition at a trauma center after he was suspected of car theft. The man has been identified as 20-year-old Tyler Ray Marini Sater from...
fox5dc.com
2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
