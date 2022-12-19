Read full article on original website
Casa Bonita set to re-open in May 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch Cafe Rio Mexican Grill's grand opening rescheduledNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Thousands Of Americans To Receive Up To $600 in BonusesAneka DuncanDenver, CO
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Super Bowl Champion Running Back DiesOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Did You See? Greeley’s Unique ‘Muffler Man’ Got a Great, Fancy Makeover
The big blue man in Greeley, has been around since the 1960's, initially as an advertising gimmick for a tire and muffler company. In the fall of 2022, that unique "Muffler Man" got a very unique makeover. You would have to assume that millions of travelers along Highway 85 have...
Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 In The Country For Ice Skating
With the cold weather we get in Colorado, it's no surprise we have a city ranked in the Top 10 in the entire country for ice skating. Three are ranked in the Top 15. We agree. It's the most "wonderful" time of the year, right? Typically during that time, families and friends like to get together for fun "holiday" activities, with ice skating being one of the more popular ones. While my family and I will typically get out and go at least one time a year, I've never gotten good at it. We went and skated at the Gaylord of the Rockies back in November and I probably lasted 10 minutes. I grew up roller skating, and can still roller skate pretty well, but as soon as I slap on ice skates, I'm a big ol' chicken. I think it's the fear of falling and not being able to get back up... maybe? The good news is, despite my lack of talent, Colorado is still an amazing place to ice skate. In fact, one Colorado city is a Top 10 city in the country to ice skate. And one NoCO city is in the Top 15.
Boulder Library Closes After High Meth Levels Discovered Inside
A pest problem or an emergency repair are both fairly common reasons that a public place might need to temporarily close its doors, but a library in Boulder is facing a different sort of issue that's forcing visitors to stay away for the time being. The city's of Boulder's main...
Say What? Animal Website Says That Loveland is Colorado’s Coldest Town
Colorado has many, many great places to reside, including Loveland. If you were to believe a certain website, you would think that Loveland is the "coldest" town in the Centennial State. There's no way to know where they came up with their figure, but for them to say that Loveland's...
How to Protect Your Pets in the Colorado Cold
Cold weather in Colorado never seems to stick around for long. One day, snow will cover the ground, and the next, it will have melted away. But this week, the Centennial State is forecasted to enter a deep freeze, with wind chills bringing temperatures to -50°. We know how to stay warm — but how do we keep our pets safe?
Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting
After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
Heard of Mici Italian Restaurant? They’re Based in Colorado and Look Fabulous
They've been around for almost 15 years, with several locations in Colorado and across America, yet not one in the Fort Collins area. This place looks like the place to be: fun, casual, delicious. Lasagna, calzones, and of course, pizza. All of which look delicious. The founders of the chain started by combining delivery expertise with their great family recipes. Real Italian dishes.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Sells Famous Colorado Mansion for Nearly $1.6 Million
Between former presidents, sports standouts, and A-list actors, many celebrities have called Colorado home. Until recently, one of those stars was Duane "Dog" Chapman. Better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, Chapman is a Denver native who previously lived in a stunning Castle Rock mansion that he featured on his various TV shows.
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
Colorado’s Front Range Could See Cold That Hasn’t Been Felt in 8 Years
Heading into Christmas, the Front Range and eastern plains of Colorado are going to see temperatures plunge sharply. Whatever steps you take to keep warm, be prepared to implement them. Looking outside, here on Monday, it's hard to believe that we are going to be miserable later in the week,...
This Colorado Gas Station Off Of I-25 Has Gas Under $2
As gas prices continue to fall all over the country, the gas wars continue at this I-25 exit in Colorado and you can now get fuel for under $2 a gallon. No, that's not a typo. Time to fill 'er up. Cheapest Gas In Colorado. Earlier this year, not just...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
One More Night to Catch the ‘Santa Tour’ Rolling Through the Windsor Area
A very short, though very unique, parade has been making its way through the Windsor and Severance neighborhoods, so that Santa can say "Merry Christmas." If you've seen Greeley's "Light the Night" parade or the "Catch the Glow" parade in Estes Park, you'll want to put this tiny parade on your list. It's great how Santa has been getting to use a fire engine from Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue.
Study Looking At Bus Service Between Cheyenne And Fort Collins
A feasibility study is currently looking at the possibility of bus service between Cheyenne and Fort Collins, according to officials with the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization [MPO]. Tom Mason is the organization's Director, while Ginny Stevens is the organization's Senior Transportation Planner. They appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program...
5 Places Where You Can Get Gas Under $2.25 Per Gallon in Colorado
Christmas is right around the corner and you might be traveling to be with family. That trip may or may not involve a flight out of Denver International Airport, but you still have to get there. One thing you will certainly need is gas in your vehicle. Why not take advantage of the cheapest gas options for your trip?
Fort Collins Police Honor Slain Officer Over 100 Years After His Death
Over 100 years later, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) still remembers the loss of one of their officers. According to a Facebook post from FCPS, Officer Charles Brockman died on December 17, 1911, while pursuing a suspected killer. The incident began that night, when Brockman was patrolling the area near Linden and Walnut.
Beloved Fort Collins Craft Bar to Close on Christmas Eve
For nearly two years, Extra Arts & Drafts brought the joys of crafting and drinking to Old Town Fort Collins. Unfortunately, that's about to change. According to the Coloradoan, Northern Colorado locals Jeff and Amy White opened the "arts and crafts" bar in February of 2021, allowing Choice City residents to create a variety of projects — including string art, bottle openers, resin jewelry, and more — over drinks.
Awesome Poudre Fire Recuse Team Saves Lost Dog, Maggie, From Icy Sheldon Lake
Maggie, a dog in Fort Collins, had wandered, as dogs do, away from her humans and was lost. Then, she ended up wandered onto the iced-over Sheldon Lake at City Park, and fell through. Not a great couple of days for Maggie, for sure. Maggie had been lost in Fort...
Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt
Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
