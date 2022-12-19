Read full article on original website
City of Eugene preparing to respond to potential ice storm
EUGENE, Ore. — The city of Eugene is preparing for a potential ice storm, designating seven trucks to assist in ice management on the roads. Public Works spent Wednesday night sanding priority roads and will monitor the conditions for Thursday night into Friday morning. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES |...
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
City of Eugene prepared for possible winter storm; warming centers available
EUGENE, Ore. — With icy weather looming in the forecast, the National Weather Service issued a 'Winter Storm Watch' for the southern Willamette Valley; including the City of Eugene. The winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain, with power outages and tree damage expected due to potential ice accumulations.
Weather conditions halt Lane Transit District and Ridesource bus services
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Poor road conditions due to freezing weather has halted bus operations for the Lane Transit District and Ridesource. LTD says right now they estimate service will resume at 9:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, provided that weather conditions improve. Check LTD.org for up to date current...
Preparing for possible power outages as ice storm approaches
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for western Oregon and the South Willamette Valley in effect from 12:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 a.m. Friday. Power outages and tree damage are likely during this time, as ice accumulation of 0.1" to 0.5" is expected.
City of Eugene declares ice/snow emergency, parking ban in effect on priority routes
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene declared Thursday, December 22, an ice and snow emergency, effective immediately. The city has put an emergency parking ban in effect along designated snow emergency routes. According to a press release, the ordinance prohibits parking along streets that are designated as snow...
Willamette Family health and wellness centers to close early Thursday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE:. Child Development Center will open at 9:30 AM. Morning outpatient groups at all locations will start at 10:00 AM. Transportation Services will fully resume at 9:30 AM. All other services are unchanged. (Effective tomorrow - Fri Dec 23rd) UPDATE. Original Story. In anticipation of...
New car rental facility under construction near Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport is now constructing a new rental car facility off Old Airport Drive, after finishing upgrades to the parking lot. The location for the new center was laid out in the Airport's master plan, and is placed next to the rental car overflow storage facility.
Greenhill Humane Society offers cold weather safety tips for pets
EUGENE, Ore. — With cold weather forecasted for the area, Greenhill Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to take extra precaution in keeping pets safe from the elements. Greenhill says dry, cold air, chilly rain, sleet, and snow can cause chapped paws, itchy skin, and other discomforts to your pet.
Community Access Center at Valley River closes with plans to move to mobile care
EUGENE, Ore. — The end of the year means changes for one of Lane County's newest health access centers. Lane County Public Health announced this week that the Community Access Center at Valley River Center will close December 30. The Valley River Center's Community Access Center began offering vaccinations...
Semi-truck jackknifed on I-5 northbound, near Coburg exit
COBURG, Ore. — Traffic is stalled on both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday night due to several crashes that were caused by freezing weather conditions. Latest Forecast | Eugene Police share ways to stay safe driving in cold wet weather. Among them, a semi-truck jackknifed...
Semi carrying mail, two pickups collide on exit ramp to I-5 rest stop near Cottage Grove
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A semi carrying mail and two pickups collided on the exit ramp to a rest stop off of Interstate 5 Wednesday morning near Cottage Grove. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at the northbound rest stop at milepost 178 on I-5. Oregon State Police and...
Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
Lane County Public Works closes Prairie Road at Irving Road due to multi-car crash
Icy road conditions lead to a multi-car crash on Prairie Road at the intersection of Irving Road. The best place to be right now is home and off the roads,” said Lane County Road Maintenance Manager Orin Schumacher. “We have crews out tonight and they are all reporting hazardous driving conditions – mostly thanks to a build up of ice on road surfaces.
Lane County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes due to icy weather
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With forecasted freezing weather conditions hitting the area, the Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning Lane County residents how dangerous road conditions are. Freezing rain has made the roadways in Lane County unsafe Thursday evening, and weather conditions are expected to persist through the night.
Early morning house fire in Eugene started in garage
EUGENE, Ore. — Several crews were called out early Wednesday morning for a house fire in Eugene. The call came in as smoke in the area but was found to be a fully involved house fire at 1521 Taney Street when crews arrived. The fire was first found in...
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 sets 'Burn to Learn' date, training schedule
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Fire District No.2 plans to do a "burn to learn" training exercise on the house located at 2369 Landers Avenue in Roseburg on Feb. 25, 2023, the district said. The training will begin at 10 a.m. Until that day we have several weeks of...
White Bird Clinic receives $275,000 for expansion of mental health services
EUGENE, Ore. — White Bird Clinic in Eugene is set to receive $275,000 in congressional directed spending funds contained in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, according to a press release from White Bird. The funds support the expansion of White Bird’s mental health counseling department. The project...
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'
EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
Roseburg man arrested for shooting at car in Winston
WINSTON, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after multiple witnesses reported seeing him shooting at a car in Winston, the Winston Police Department said in a news release. At 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, Winston Police officers and Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports...
