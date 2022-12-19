WILLIAMSBURG – The iconic Domino Sugar sign that adorned the Brooklyn skyline for more than a century is now back and shining atop the historic Domino Refinery building. The new 40-foot replica was illuminated for the first time Tuesday night, December 20, on top of the Thomas Havemeyer building, which served as the Domino Sugar Factory plant from the 1880s until the first decade of the 21st century.

