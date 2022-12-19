Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchBrianWhite Plains, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try OutTed RiversYonkers, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Gun Buyback Program collects a record total of guns
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT — A gun buyback program held in Brooklyn over the weekend by the District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD collected a record number of guns, according to the DA’s Office. A total of 206 firearms were collected in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Saturday. That total was no doubt...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Women’s Bar Association honors Justice Spodek during holiday celebration
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — The Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association held its annual holiday party at Brooklyn Law School on Dec. 13 where it honored Justice Ellen Spodek and raised money for local charities. “I want to give a huge thank you to our holiday party committee and judge Genine...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Wednesday, December 21, 2022
WILLIAMSBURG – The iconic Domino Sugar sign that adorned the Brooklyn skyline for more than a century is now back and shining atop the historic Domino Refinery building. The new 40-foot replica was illuminated for the first time Tuesday night, December 20, on top of the Thomas Havemeyer building, which served as the Domino Sugar Factory plant from the 1880s until the first decade of the 21st century.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A Brooklynite Abroad: Tasting Christmas beers on a tiny island in Iceland
I recently found myself on the tiny Icelandic island of Hrísey, 20 miles north of Akureyri as the raven flies. Soon after my arrival, I learned that a tasting of so-called “Christmas beers” would be taking place at Verbúðin 66, the only restaurant that’s open on the island this time of year.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
70th annual Promenade Holiday tree lighting highlights 2022 celebration
As seen in this photo essay by Beth Eisgrau-Heller, traditions are honored and valued in historic Brooklyn Heights. Sponsored by the Brooklyn Heights Garden Club, the tree lighting at the entrance to the Promenade al- ways features two elements in addition to the holiday tree: Christmas carols led by the Grace Church Chorale, and the official act of switching on the lights, performed by children of a long- standing Brooklyn family.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Our world in photos: December 20
PERU – Drying hides: A woman hung sheep skin in the sun outside her home in Ayacucho Monday. Photo: Hugo Curotto/AP.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
December 21: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
MberON THIS DAY IN 1842, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Professor [Samuel] Morse has his eletro-magnetic telegraph established between two of the committee rooms in the Capitol at Washington, and it is there attracting much attention. The inventor is desirous of obtaining assistance from Congress to bring his invention into practical operation.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Bridge Park completes $115M pier preservation project
Brooklyn Bridge Park completed a critical preventative maintenance project Tuesday to protect and preserve the formerly industrial piers that were transformed into parkland. About one-third of Brooklyn Bridge Park sits atop four piers, which are held up in the East River with approximately 13,000 timber wood piles. The $115 million...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Promenade gardeners celebrate another successful growing season
“There may be finer views than this in the world, but I don’t believe it,” President Abraham Lincoln said in 1864 at the site where the Brooklyn Heights Promenade would later be built by Robert Moses. But it’s not just the views to the west that make visitors...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Higgins helps Terriers top Hartford
Senior guard Rob Higgins scored a season-high 20 points to lift St. Francis Brooklyn to a 67-51 victory over non-conference rival Hartford Saturday afternoon in front of 218 fans at Connecticut’s Chase Arena. Higgins, who earned Northeast Conference Prime Performer honors for his efforts, went 6-of-11 from the floor,...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Republicans celebrate big year at holiday party
The Brooklyn GOP had a grand old holiday party at the Bay Ridge Manor Dec. 14. Republicans had plenty to celebrate this year after wresting three Assembly seats from Democratic incumbents. The victors – Lester Chang (49th A.D.), Alec Brook-Krasny (46th A.D.) and Michael Novakhov (45th A.D.) – were all...
Comments / 0