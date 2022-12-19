Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins
Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
Old Vikings Nemesis Takes Over at QB in Indy
The Minnesota Vikings groundbreaking comeback over the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday evidently prompted structural change — and who can blame them? Veteran signal-caller and old Vikings nemesis Nick Foles will start this Monday night as the Colts host the Los Angeles Chargers. Foles hasn’t started a game since Week...
NFL Analyst on Kirk Cousins in Comeback: “He Didn’t Do That Much.”
Somebody was instrumental in the Minnesota Vikings historic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, but it certainly wasn’t quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to one prominent NFL analyst. On this week’s Pro Football Focus Week 15 podcast, Sam Monson explained, “People are complaining about Kirk Cousins’ [PFF grade] in...
Kirk Cousins Beating on the Door of NFL History for 1 Clutch Stat
Despite bizarre narratives weaponized against him, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is beating on the door of NFL history for one clutch statistic — game-winning drives. There was a time in 2021 when Cousins was unfairly skewered for not orchestrating enough game-winning drives. The 2021 Vikings defense notched a...
Awesome! The Minnesota Vikings Are Doing THIS To Their End Zones!
If you haven't heard, like maybe you were living under a rock for the last few days, but the Minnesota VIkings are having a 'whiteout' game this Saturday against the New York Football Giants. The team will be wearing white jerseys and pants, with their purple helmet. Fans going to the game are also being encouraged to wear white, but what I didn't know is that the Vikings are also adding white to their end zones.
A Measly 10 Yards Stand Between Justin Jefferson and Vikings History
Last Saturday, Justin Jefferson set a new career high in both catches and receiving yards. The WR1 is now up to 111 catches and 1623 yards, both of which lead the NFL. While it’s notable that he is already topping his previous career bests, it’s similarly notable that he’s ultra close to overcoming Randy Moss’s single-season receiving record for the Vikings. Indeed, a mere 10 yards are needed for Justin Jefferson and Vikings history.
Was Christian Darrisaw Snubbed?
On Wednesday evening the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were revealed. The Minnesota Vikings placed five players on the starting roster, of which three were from the offensive side of the ball (four if you count a long snapper). One notable omission however was the Vikings star left tackle. So, it begs the question, was Christian Darrisaw snubbed?
Questions Answered: Ifeadi Odenigbo Available, Blizting Again, the Injury Report
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 21st edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. Today, we tackle Ifeadi Odenigbo hitting the open market after a stunning release by the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota’s Week 16 defense, and the early Vikings injury report. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com.
Dalvin Cook Will Set a Career High in Week 16 with a Simple Task
A lot has gone right for the Minnesota Vikings this season. They are 11-3 with a playoff spot locked up despite nearly an even scoring differential. Kevin O’Connell has his team believing as a first-year head coach and just three games remain. There have been plenty of impressive feats, and this weekend, another should occur. On Saturday against the New York Giants, Dalvin Cook will set a career high as long as he completes a simple task: play the game.
Questions Answered: Pro Bowl Snubs, Comeback Hangover, Statement Win
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 22nd edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Vikings Sign QB Josh Rosen, a Former Top 10 Pick, to Practice Squad
After the Arizona Cardinals snatched QB David Blough off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad in the wake of Kyler Murray’s season-ending ACL tear, the Vikings were left without a QB3 behind Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens. In order to fill that need, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has turned to one of the more infamous top picks in recent memory: Josh Rosen.
The Vikings Belief in Garrett Bradbury Has Paid Off
During the 2019 NFL Draft the Minnesota Vikings spent their 18th overall pick on center Garrett Bradbury out of NC State. For the first couple of years as a professional there was time given to consider development. When things hadn’t gotten better last year, a change looked to be necessary coming into training camp. However, the Vikings belief in Garrett Bradbury seems to have paid off in 2022.
Questions Answered: Josh Rosen in the House, Weird Cousins Slander, the White Out
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 20th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. Today, we tackle Josh Rosen in the house, the weird Cousins slander from last weekend’s comeback, and the upcoming Week 16 white-out. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com.
Week 16 Vikings Injury Report: Bradbury is Out, Two Vikings Questionable
Both the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants have released their final injury reports for Week 16, and there are three Vikings with injury statuses ahead of Christmas Eve’s showdown, and the Vikings have already announced that Garrett Bradbury is out. The full list of injuries for Week 16 are as follows:
Rick Spielman’s Gifts Keep On Giving in 2022
Rick Spielman’s gifts have been making a major difference in 2022. For the most part, Vikings fans seemed enthused about heading in a new direction during the offseason. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell are now in charge, and it’d be hard to define their 2022 season as anything other than successful.
Dear Readers: Thank You
This isn’t going to be a typical Minnesota Vikings news piece. In fact, this is going to have very little to do with the Vikings at all. You see, after 2+ years of writing on PurplePTSD.com, today I’m posting for the 1000th on this website. This is that post, and it wouldn’t be possible without our loyal readers.
Colts Will Debut Vikings Nemesis at QB in Week 16
If you’re a Minnesota Vikings fan, you likely do not have fond memories of Nick Foles at QB. He was the architect under center for the 38-7 beatdown that the Philadelphia Eagles delivered the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFC Championship Game, and now, the Indianapolis Colts are set to debut the Vikings nemesis at QB in Week 16.
The Vikings Defense Faces a Challenge in the Giants Offense
The Minnesota Vikings defense has not been good in 2022, there is no sugarcoating that. Ed Donatell’s group has been the greatest bugaboo for this 11-3 team and it’s not close. Now, the Vikings defense faces a challenge in the New York Giants on Saturday, so we’ll find out just how good both teams can gameplan for one another.
The State of the Vikings: Week 16
This is Episode 182 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings with Janik Eckardt, Josh Frey, and Dustin Baker. Particularly, the Colts comeback, the Giants in Week 16, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any feedback — especially...
Week 16 Vikings Injury Report: Cam Dantzler Is Back on Thursday’s List
The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants have each released their second of three injury reports prior to their Week 16 game at U.S. Bank Stadium this upcoming Saturday. On the second Week 16 Vikings injury report, Cam Dantzler is listed among five Vikings players. Those players and their statuses are as follows:
