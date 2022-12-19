Read full article on original website
WIBW
Two hospitalized after driver makes unsafe turn in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a driver made an unsafe turn in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Madison Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Body identified in fatal Tecumseh house fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the identity of the man who died in a Tecumseh house fire December 11. The State Fire Marshal said Thursday Matthew Dennon, 64, was found after fire crews searched a home in the 7200 block of SE 2nd St. They worked with the Shawnee Co. Coroner’s Office to identify Dennon.
WIBW
Manhattan man hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in an intersection with a “do not cross” signal. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Leavenworth and N. 3rd St. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Geary Co. officials rescue hunter stranded in icy water for two hours
MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County officials were able to rescue a hunter who got stranded in the icy waters of Milford Lake as he attempted to gather his geese decoys in the midst of a major winter storm. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office said just after 9:40 a.m. on...
WIBW
RCPD enters Emergency Accident Reporting Phase
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. has entered its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase. RCPD says the inclement weather has prompted a spike in traffic accidents. They ask motorists to delay reporting any crashes or accidents they are in if there is no need for immediate response, like injuries or illicit activity.
WIBW
Topeka Police implement Walk-in accident reporting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are implementing walk-in accident reporting. While implemented they will only respond to or investigate accidents that fall under the following parameters:. Injury, possible injury or death. Possible impairment of a driver by drugs or alcohol. Hit-and run-incidents. Disturbance between any involved parties. Involvement of...
Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
littleapplepost.com
CLOSINGS & DELAYS - December 22, 2022
Below is a list of closings and delayed openings in the Riley County/Manhattan; Geary County/Junction City and Pottawatomie County/Wamego areas for December 22nd:. AJ's NY Pizzeria: delayed opening at 3:00 p.m. Alternative Health Care Center: office closed. American Legion Post 45 - Junction City: 12/21 Bingo canceled; post closed 12/22.
WIBW
City of Manhattan buildings to close ahead of severe winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan buildings will close ahead of severe winter weather, giving city officials an extended holiday break. The City of Manhattan says on Thursday, Dec. 22, all city-operated buildings will close due to inclement winter weather. This includes City Hall, Municipal Court, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Sunset Zoo, all three recreation centers, the Ice Rink and the Animal Shelter.
WIBW
Manhattan resource center helps those people in need
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the below zero temps many people are looking for a place to stay and be cozy. “Be Able Community Center” is a non-profit resource center that has been open for almost three years now. Executive director of the center, Scott Voos, said he...
WIBW
Manhattan roads remain slick, however, pretreatment had positive effect
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - While roads in Manhattan remain slick, treatment from the previous night seems to have had a positive effect. The City of Manhattan says that on Thursday morning, Dec. 22, Public Works crews switched from the overnight shift to the daytime shift to plow snow from and treat major roadways. It said overnight crews battled heavy freezing rain and drizzle which transitioned to blowing snow.
WIBW
Officials investigate after man throws brick through semi’s window in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a man threw a brick through the window of a semi-truck in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department says that around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, officials were called to the 700 block of Yuma St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
RCPD: Pedestrian injured while failing to yield for 'Do Not Cross' signal
MANHATTAN - Initial reports from the Riley County Police Department indicate around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20th, Riley County Police Department officers responded to the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of Leavenworth and N. 3rd Streets in Manhattan. Upon arrival, officers found a 2008...
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
WIBW
TPD arrests man for Fillmore shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the man arrested in a shooting earlier this week. The Topeka Police Department said Thursday Dylan McDaniel, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault, related to a shooting Tuesday. McDaniel was found at the hospital with his own gunshot wound shortly after officers...
WIBW
Gov. closes state office buildings in Shawnee Co. due to winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nonessential state employees in Shawnee County will get an early holiday weekend as the Governor has ordered all state office buildings in the county to close due to winter weather. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that due to safety concerns about the incoming winter storm projected...
UPDATE: 2 injured in crash near 4-mile corner in N. Riley Co. Tuesday evening
RILEY COUNTY - According to the Riley County Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 20th, officers responded to the report of a two vehicle crash near the intersection of Madison Road and Tuttle Creek Blvd, locally known as the four-mile corner. Officers found a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado driven by...
WIBW
Travelers prepare for blizzard like conditions in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many with travel plans are getting ready for snow and possible blizzard-like conditions Wednesday night through Thursday early afternoon. “Well it’s definitely going to affect our plans because it’ll slow down traffic, slow down travel and it’s going to be a lot colder than it normally is when we’re back and forth from here to Topeka,” says traveler, Anthony Highfill. Weather experts say traveling Wednesday night through Friday night is not recommended at this time, as wind chills could reach as low as negative 40 degrees in some spots. However, if you absolutely have to travel make sure you’re prepared.
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission opens warming center for relief from bitter cold
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission is providing warm refuge this week for anyone who needs to get out of the weather. Until 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 23, The Rescue Mission has opened up a warming center. Executive Director La Manda Broyles said they knew there would be...
WIBW
One taken to hospital after downtown Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near downtown Topeka. Topeka Police say the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night in the 200 block of SW Fillmore. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. TPD said the investigation...
