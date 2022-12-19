Read full article on original website
Chaffee County Exceeds Expectations for Triumphant Colorado Gives Day
The Chaffee County Community Foundation (CCCF) announced this week that donations for Colorado Gives Day 2022 exceeded local fundraising goals, with gifts for Chaffee County nonprofits totaling more than $200,000 – surpassing a major milestone for the first time. Contributions from 996 unique donors through the website totaled $204,536...
Winter Solstice Heralds Massive Winter Storm, Governor Activates National Guard
Today, December 21, is officially the shortest day of the year; the day when the sun’s path across our sky is at its furthest southern point. With sunset tonight in Chaffee county at 4:46 p.m., we will all need to settle down to a “long winter’s night”.
