Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
How to watch Iowa vs. Eastern Illinois: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Iowa Hawkeyes will stay at home another game and welcome the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 3:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Hawkeyes took their game at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a...
A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans
Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
Kevin Durant says he 'hated' how Warriors' 2022 NBA title became about him
Kevin Durant is one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA, and his time with the Golden State Warriors is often at the center of the discussion. When the Warriors won the NBA title without him last summer, Durant says he resented the fact that people were talking about him again.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Deemed questionable against Boston
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain. Gobert returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. If Gobert is unable to play against the Celtics, Naz Reid will likely be inserted into the starting lineup.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Turns back clock Monday
McCollum closed Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks with 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes. McCollum has been enduring a rough season and has been New Orleans' third-best scoring threat at times behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (toe) when the latter is healthy, but he turned back the clock here and notched a season-best scoring mark. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep in that span.
Ja Morant stokes flames of Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry, says title runs through Celtics: 'I'm fine in the West'
For being one of the youngest teams in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies surely do not lack confidence. Led by 23-year-old Ja Morant, the upstart Grizzlies have gone from a promising young team two years ago to a bona fide title contender, entering Wednesday night tied with the Denver Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference.
Rams and Broncos unveil fake new uniforms for Christmas as part of hilarious prank on players
With the Rams set to host the Broncos on Christmas Day, the two teams thought it would be funny to play a prank on their players, so that's exactly what they did this week. The prank was simple: Both teams created a special new Christmas-themed uniform and then the two teams proceeded to tell their players that they would be wearing these holiday uniforms for Sunday's game. With the game being televised by CBS (and a special broadcast on Nickelodeon), the Rams and Broncos teamed up with CBS Sports to make the prank happen.
