Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports

The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans

Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday

Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Deemed questionable against Boston

Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain. Gobert returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. If Gobert is unable to play against the Celtics, Naz Reid will likely be inserted into the starting lineup.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Turns back clock Monday

McCollum closed Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks with 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes. McCollum has been enduring a rough season and has been New Orleans' third-best scoring threat at times behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (toe) when the latter is healthy, but he turned back the clock here and notched a season-best scoring mark. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep in that span.
Rams and Broncos unveil fake new uniforms for Christmas as part of hilarious prank on players

With the Rams set to host the Broncos on Christmas Day, the two teams thought it would be funny to play a prank on their players, so that's exactly what they did this week. The prank was simple: Both teams created a special new Christmas-themed uniform and then the two teams proceeded to tell their players that they would be wearing these holiday uniforms for Sunday's game. With the game being televised by CBS (and a special broadcast on Nickelodeon), the Rams and Broncos teamed up with CBS Sports to make the prank happen.
