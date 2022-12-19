Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Corps grants Louisiana permits needed to build $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion
Louisiana's proposed $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, designed to reconnect the Mississippi River with the Barataria Basin to create as much as 21 square miles of wetlands by 2070, was awarded key permits by the Army Corps of Engineers on Monday that could allow construction to begin in March 2023.
wwno.org
What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
houmatimes.com
LDWF Warns Public of Potential Fish Kills Due to Freezing Temperatures
As an arctic blast is forecast to move across the state, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries warns the public of potential fish kills throughout coastal Louisiana due to freezing water temperatures. If fish kills do occur, evidence of such could be delayed. Fish often sink to the bottom...
Army Corps of Engineers signs off on Mid-Barataria Diversion, captain argues it’ll devastate fishing industries
The Army Corps of Engineers has reviewed the environmental impacts of the Mid-Barataria Diversion project in Plaquemines Parish, deciding to give it the green light If completed it will be the largest coastal project done in Louisiana. But, it's being met with opposition.
It’s Official! Louisiana Roads Are Third Worst in Entire Country
It has come as much a shock to me as I'm sure it will to you! Apparently, we have been wrong for years!. Louisiana does NOT have the worst roads in the whole country. Shocker isn't it? No, that honor actually belongs to Hawaii. Who would have ever guessed that?
NOLA.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards asks EPA to add Capitol Lakes to Superfund cleanup list
Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked the federal Environmental Protection Agency to add the contaminated Capitol Lakes to the agency's Superfund National Priorities List, a move that would make the site eligible for federal cleanup funds. The letter was the last step needed for the EPA to add the lakes...
KNOE TV8
State to review conditional permits for Louisiana’s largest coastal project
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) has approved a conditional permit for the biggest river diversion project ever proposed in Louisiana. The Corps has offered a permit for the Mid-Barataria Diversion Project to build 21 square miles of land in 50 years. The proposed $2 billion...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond. Cameron Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Cameron Parish, Louisiana for their suspected involvement in baiting a pond to hunt migratory game birds. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)...
AP Source: Governor announces new head of Louisiana's DCFS
Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed a new head of Louisiana’s DCFS, an agency that has fallen under immense scrutiny this year following the deaths of multiple children despite reported warnings.
theadvocate.com
Why Louisiana electric companies don't expect big power outages from cold snap
While a blast of arctic air is set to blanket Louisiana with bitterly cold temperatures in the coming days, the electric grid operator and utilities say they are not expecting the type of rolling blackouts and mass outages experienced during the 2021 winter storm. Working in the grid’s favor is...
This Is The Biggest House In Louisiana
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Lake Maurepas carbon capture project faces backlash over test wells: 'Give us a break'
About 50 residents of Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa and other parishes flocked to Baton Rouge for a hearing on a global gas supply company’s application for a test well permit in Lake Maurepas. The stratigraphic test well is set to be built on the lake’s south side in St. John...
wwno.org
Temperatures to plunge as Arctic air visits south Louisiana, see how to prepare
The polar vortex is wobbling again and will bring bitter-cold temperatures down to south Louisiana this weekend — just in time for the holidays. National Weather Service meteorologist Hannah Lisney, who works in the Baton Rouge/New Orleans office, said temperatures are expected to start plunging as soon as Thursday night. The New Orleans area will likely drop into the low-20s, while the Baton Rouge area might see low temperatures in the teens.
Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal
Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal. Louisiana – The state of Louisiana has applied to have the severely polluted Capitol Lakes designated as a Superfund site, allowing for government oversight, funding, and cleaning of the lakes. The lakes have been contaminated with polychlorobiphenyls (PCBs) since 1983, and have been deemed unsafe for swimming or fishing.
NOLA.com
Harvest Midstream to buy old Phillips 66 refinery in Plaquemines Parish
Harvest Midstream, a private crude oil and natural gas transportation and storage company, has struck a tentative deal to buy the old Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery in Plaquemines Parish, which the oil and energy giant closed in November 2021 and turned into a storage terminal this summer. The acquisition is...
Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana
Louisiana is bracing for an Arctic blast expected to freeze most of the state early Friday morning, plunging temperatures into the low teens through Christmas Eve. The National Weather Service and state officials are urging residents across the state to complete cold-weather preparations no later than Thursday. The threatening weather comes just one week after […] The post Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Plumber Offers Critical Advice in Protecting Pipes During Hard Freeze
WWL-TV recently had a plumber on their show to discuss how to protect your water pipes during a hard freeze. As you may be aware by now, Louisiana will be part of this Artic Blast that is taking over much of the country, and now is the time to protect your water pipes.
kalb.com
Gov. Edwards urges Louisianans to prepare for Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are urging Louisianans to plan for an Arctic outbreak expected to move into the state beginning Thursday and continuing through the Christmas holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
wwno.org
Why 2022 was a rough year for Gulf South food pantries, and those who need them
Inflation and the end of pandemic relief programs have kept lines long at food pantries in the Gulf South. Yet those same problems have also caused trouble for the pantries themselves. Pantries and their suppliers no longer receive the same kind of federal support they did during the first two...
Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers
NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drives prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
